Trend Scalper Arrows Entry Exit
- Indicadores
- Eduard Bartashevich
- Versão: 2.10
- Atualizado: 4 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 5
The Trend_Scalper_Arrows_Entry&Exit trend indicator perfectly follows the trend, indicates entry search zones, indicates entry signals with arrows, and also indicates zones for fixing market orders with vertical lines. An excellent indicator for both beginners in Forex trading and professionals.
All lines, arrows, alerts can be disabled.
See all indicator parameters on the screenshot.