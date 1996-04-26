Trend Scalper Arrows Entry Exit

The Trend_Scalper_Arrows_Entry&Exit trend indicator perfectly follows the trend, indicates entry search zones, indicates entry signals with arrows, and also indicates zones for fixing market orders with vertical lines. An excellent indicator for both beginners in Forex trading and professionals.

All lines, arrows, alerts can be disabled.

See all indicator parameters on the screenshot.
おすすめのプロダクト
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
インディケータ
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
インディケータ
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
バイナリーハッカーインジケーター 金融市場の高速な世界では、1秒も無駄にできません。すべての意思決定が、取引の成否を分けるのです。そこで登場するのが、バイナリーハッカーインジケーターです。これは、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するために、チャート上の1分ごとに分析を提供する画期的なツールです。 バイナリーハッカーは、手動による広範な分析が必要な従来のインジケーターとは異なり、トレーディングストラテジーから推測作業を取り除き、純粋なデータに基づいた計算されたアプローチを提供します。 取引における精度の向上： バイナリーハッカーインジケーターは、一般的なトレーディングツールではありません。チャート上の各分を分析し、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するリアルタイムアナライザーとして機能します。 バイナリーハッカーを使用すると、売買圧力の微妙なバランスを理解しながら、取引の1分ごとに分析する機能を備えています。この機能により、常に市場の勢いに沿った取引を行うことができます。 1分ごとのパワー： 取引の1分ごとに分析し、売り買い圧力の微妙なバランスを理解する能力を想像してみてください。バイナリーハッカ
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Exclusive Bollinger
Evgeny Belyaev
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Shark Trading
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The indicator is designed to trade binary options on small time frames up to m 30 Signals The blue up arrow is a buy signal. The red dn arrow is a sell signal. The signal will appear together with the advent of a new candle  and during formation Signals on the current candle Expiration time one candle from the timeframe on which you are trading You can use moving average to filter out false signals. Or escort support levels. This tool is reliable in trading.
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
インディケータ
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Acc arrow
Christophe Godart
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points. You can customize the indicator to your needs: RISK SSP COUNTBARS The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles. Download the FREE DEMO and test it! The   Acc arrow  indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE  Adx color candles   >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33768 ENJOY and check ou
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
Binary DUNKS
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
MT4用Binary DUNKS Binary DUNKSは、バイナリーオプション取引のための高い勝率を誇るインジケーターで、M5以上のタイムフレームとあらゆる通貨ペアで効果的に機能します。 満期: デフォルトでは1本のローソク足に設定されていますが、設定で変更可能です。 シグナル: 矢印で表示されます： 赤い矢印 — 売りシグナル。 青い矢印 — 買いシグナル。 取引は、ローソク足の上または下に2つの矢印（確認）がある場合のみ推奨されます。 統計: グラフにはシグナルの成功率に関する統計が表示され、リアルタイムでインジケーターの有効性を分析できます。 インストール方法: インジケーターを正しく動作させるには、「MQL5」フォルダをターミナルのディレクトリにコピーしてください。 ここ からダウンロード 。 インストール手順： 動画 を見る 。 追加情報: シグナルが表示された際にポップアップ通知を受け取るには、 追加 のインジケーター をご利用ください。
Dynamic Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミックトレンドオシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミックトレンドオシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - このオシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから主要トレンドの方向への正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：ブルーラインより上。 - ダイナミックトレンドオシレーターは、適切なトレンドインジケーターと組み合わせて使用​​してください。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンとの組み合わせにも最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能を備えています。 // 優れたトレーディングロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Scalper 6 – MT4用の強力なバイナリーオプション指標 Binary Scalper 6 は、 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 向けに設計された、先進的なトレンド分析とバイナリーオプショントレーディングツールです。すべてのレベルのトレーダーに適しており、明確なシグナルと統計を提供します。 主な特徴： トレンド検出 ：トレンド市場を正確に特定し、明確な方向性を提示。 すべての通貨ペアに対応 ：お好みの市場で取引可能。 あらゆるタイムフレームに対応 ：1分足から月足まで。 1キャンドルの満期シグナル ：迅速かつ簡潔なトレーディング機会。 統計情報を表示 ：市場のパフォーマンスに関する貴重なデータを提供。 バッファ矢印 ：取引エントリーを視覚的にサポート。 使用方法: MQL5 フォルダをダウンロードし、MetaTrader 4 ディレクトリに移動します。 こちら からダウンロードできます。
Avex Pro Signal
Md Anawar Hossain
インディケータ
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
インディケータ
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Professional Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
indicator for trading binary options and forex trading. The indicator does not redraw the readings. when trading binary options, testing was performed. This indicator showed the good results correct predictions. Under these conditions, the eur / usd m1 chart, when a signal appears, the transaction opens in the direction indicated by the indicator for 5 candles, then the truth is (5 minutes since in us the 1-minute chart of a candlestick is 1 minute) the result was. When trading in the forex m
High Probability SARs
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
Introducing High Probability SARs, a classic Forex indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with its advanced analysis capabilities. High Probability SARs utilizes sophisticated algorithms to identify potential trend reversals with precision. By incorporating the Parabolic SAR indicator, it offers traders valuable insights into market dynamics, allowing for informed decision-making. This innovative tool provides traders with signals based on the Modified parabolic SARs, helping to ide
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
インディケータ
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Adaptive Scalping Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーター「アダプティブ・スキャルピング・オシレーター」 - MT4向けの効率的なトレーディングツール！ - このインジケーターは新世代のオシレーターです。 - 「アダプティブ・スキャルピング・オシレーター」には、調整可能なアダプティブ売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンやその他の便利な設定があります。 - このオシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアからの決済時に、正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるのに適したツールです。 - 売られ過ぎゾーン：グリーンラインより下。 - 買われ過ぎゾーン：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは高速スキャルピングに適しています。ニーズに合わせていくつかのパラメーターを調整するだけです。 - オシレーターはプライスアクションパターンとの組み合わせにも最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。 - インジケーターは任意の時間枠で使用できます。 - PCとモバイルの両方にアラート機能を搭載しています。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックして
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
インディケータ
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
インディケータ
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
BOA Chill Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) CHILL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Katie Tutorials Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: 3 Moving Averages & RSI Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visual
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : F ractal Support Resistance Champion Pro Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →   Any timeframe from M15+ DISCLAIMER:
Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option
Andy Ismail
1 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading. The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the mone
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
インディケータ
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gold Venamax   - これは最高の株式テクニカル指標です。 指標アルゴリズムは資産の価格変動を分析し、ボラティリティと潜在的なエントリーゾーンを反映します。 インジケーターの機能: これは、快適で収益性の高い取引のためのマジックとトレンド矢印の 2 つのブロックを備えたスーパー インジケーターです。 チャート上にブロックを切り替えるための赤いボタンが表示されます。 マジックはインジケーター設定で設定されているため、異なるブロックを表示する 2 つのチャートにインジケーターをインストールできます。 Gold Venamax は、異なる矢印バッファー (GV と SD) を備えた 2 つのチャートに配置できます。 これを行うには、設定で異なる Magic を選択する必要があります。たとえば、あるマジック = 999、別のマジック = 666 を選択します。次に、チャート上の赤いボタンで矢印バッファを選択できます。 インジケーター設定の各矢印バッファー (GV および SD) には、快適で収益性の高い取引のための個別の矢印フィルターがあります (UseFiltrGV = tru
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade  【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレンド」なのか「静観すべき調整」
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
インディケータ
タイトル： BBMA 構造ガイド - BBMA 構造ガイド 説明： BBMA 構造ガイドは、BBMA 構造の進化をより簡単かつ効率的に理解するのに役立つ特別な MQL4 インジケーターです。BBMA、または「Bollinger Bands Moving Average」は、「一歩先を行く」というモットーで知られており、市場構造を深く理解することの重要性を強調しています。 BBMA 構造ガイドを使用すると、価格変動の基本的な市場構造パターンを迅速に識別できます。これにより、より正確かつ効果的な取引の決定が可能になります。このインジケーターは情報を明確で直感的に表示し、次の取引ステップをより自信を持って進むことができます。 主な特徴： - **深い理解：** BBMA 構造ガイドは、市場構造を明確に示し、市場のダイナミクスをより良く理解できます。 - **使いやすさ：** 直感的なインターフェイスで設計されており、すべての経験レベルのトレーダーが簡単に使用できます。 - **強力なシグナル：** このインジケーターは、**CSAK**（キャンドルスティックの強力な方向）や **MH
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
MT4マルチタイムフレームオーダーブロック検出インジケーター。 特徴 -チャートコントロールパネルで完全にカスタマイズ可能で、完全な相互作用を提供します。 -必要な場所でコントロールパネルを表示および非表示にします。 -複数の時間枠でOBを検出します。 -表示するOBの数量を選択します。 -さまざまなOBユーザーインターフェイス。 -OBのさまざまなフィルター。 -OB近接アラート。 -ADRの高線と低線。 -通知サービス（画面アラート|プッシュ通知）。 概要 注文ブロックは、金融機関や銀行からの注文収集を示す市場行動です。著名な金融機関と中央銀行が外国為替市場を牽引しています。したがって、トレーダーは市場で何をしているのかを知る必要があります。市場が注文ブロックを構築するとき、それは投資決定のほとんどが行われる範囲のように動きます。 注文の構築が完了すると、市場は上向きと下向きの両方に向かって急激に動きます。注文ブロック取引戦略の重要な用語は、機関投資家が行っていることを含むことです。それらは主要な価格ドライバーであるため、機関投資家の取引を含むあらゆる戦
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
作者のその他のプロダクト
VisualOrders and InfoAccount
Eduard Bartashevich
インディケータ
VisualOrders and InfoAccount - an indicator for analyzing your own trading or analyzing someone else's account. Additionally, there is a possibility to quickly obtain information on the account and the terminal. Information is placed both on the chart and in the Experts tab. All displayed information is disabled in the settings, allowing the trader to leave only the necessary information.
FREE
Trend Channel 3D MTF
Eduard Bartashevich
インディケータ
Non-repainting , signal channel indicator. It helps traders visually define the trading direction. When the price forms the internal trend-following channel using signals (arrows and diamonds), the indicator recommends possible trend continuation of the price movement direction. The signal of the price crossing the external channel warns that the regression line has been reached and correction or reversal is possible. The indicator prompts a trader to close orders fully or partially. The indicat
Next Trend Pro
Eduard Bartashevich
インディケータ
Next Trend Pro INDICATOR - the best trend indicator on the market, the indicator works on all timeframes and assets, the indicator is built on the basis of 12 years of experience in forex and many other markets. You know that many trend indicators on the internet are not perfect, late and difficult to trade with, but the Next Trend Pro indicator is different, the Next Trend Pro indicator shows a buy or sell signal, colored candles confirm the signal, and support levels and resistance levels give
WPR SR Level
Eduard Bartashevich
インディケータ
Our support and resistance levels help to determine the reversal of the market price, fully track the trend, and also fix the profits in a timely manner. Support and resistance levels can also determine trading ranges. When you hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a level, a hint with a description of the level pops up. To avoid cluttering the chart, levels disappear after breaking through. Input parameters: WPR_Period              = WPR period UpLevel                    = WPR top le
BolMaRsiArrows
Eduard Bartashevich
インディケータ
Channel indicator, written according to a strategy based on indicators: BollingerBands, Moving Average, RSI and TMA. The indicator embodies arrow signals for the trend, counter-trend, and also for fixing transactions. And also all possible alerts.   The indicator is ideal for working together with a trend indicator for taking profits.   All settings are on screenshots.
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信