Referência MQL5 CFileDelete 

Delete

Exclui o arquivo, atribuído à instância de arquivo.

void  Delete()

Exclui o arquivo especificado.

void  Delete(
   const string  file_name      // File name
   )

Parâmetros

file_name

[in]  O nome do arquivo do arquivo a ser excluído.

Observação

A pasta de trabalho é dependente do flag FILE_COMMON, definido pelo método SetCommon().