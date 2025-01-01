Delete

Exclui o arquivo, atribuído à instância de arquivo.

void Delete()

Delete

Exclui o arquivo especificado.

void Delete(

const string file_name

)

Parâmetros

file_name

[in] O nome do arquivo do arquivo a ser excluído.

Observação

A pasta de trabalho é dependente do flag FILE_COMMON, definido pelo método SetCommon().