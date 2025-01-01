- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
Delete
Exclui o arquivo, atribuído à instância de arquivo.
|
void Delete()
Delete
Exclui o arquivo especificado.
|
void Delete(
Parâmetros
file_name
[in] O nome do arquivo do arquivo a ser excluído.
Observação
A pasta de trabalho é dependente do flag FILE_COMMON, definido pelo método SetCommon().