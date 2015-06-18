#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- Requesting 100 million ticks to be sure we receive the entire tick history

input int getticks=100000000; // The number of required ticks

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Função de início do programa script |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//---

int attempts=0; // Contagem de tentativas

bool success=false; // A flag de uma cópia bem sucedida de ticks

MqlTick tick_array[]; // Tick recebendo o array

MqlTick lasttick; // Para receber os últimos dados do tick

SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,lasttick);

//--- Faça 3 tentativas de receber ticks

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- Medição da hora de início antes de receber os ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();

//--- Solicitando o histórico de ticks desde 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parâmetro para=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(_Symbol,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,1,getticks);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- Mostrando informações sobre o número de ticks e tempo gasto

PrintFormat("%s: received %d ticks in %d ms",_Symbol,received,GetTickCount()-start);

//--- Se o histórico de ticks é sincronizado, o código de erro é igual a zero

if(GetLastError()==0)

{

success=true;

break;

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: Ticks ainda não estão sincronizados, %d ticks recebidos por %d ms. Error=%d",

_Symbol,received,GetTickCount()-start,_LastError);

}

//--- Contagem de tentativas

attempts++;

//--- Uma pausa de um segundo para aguardar o fim da sincronização da base de dados de ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- A recepção de ticks solicitados no início do histórico de ticks falhou em três tentativas

if(!success)

{

PrintFormat("Error! Falha em receber %d ticks do %s em três tentativas",getticks,_Symbol);

return;

}

int ticks=ArraySize(tick_array);

//--- Mostrando a hora da primeira marca no array

datetime firstticktime=tick_array[ticks-1].time;

PrintFormat("Horário do último tick = %s.%03I64u",

TimeToString(firstticktime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick_array[ticks-1].time_msc%1000);

//--- Obtivemos o último tick no array

datetime lastticktime=tick_array[0].time;

PrintFormat("Horário do primeiro tick = %s.%03I64u",

TimeToString(lastticktime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick_array[0].time_msc%1000);



//---

MqlDateTime today;

datetime current_time=TimeCurrent();

TimeToStruct(current_time,today);

PrintFormat("current_time=%s",TimeToString(current_time));

today.hour=0;

today.min=0;

today.sec=0;

datetime startday=StructToTime(today);

datetime endday=startday+24*60*60;

if((ticks=CopyTicksRange(_Symbol,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,startday*1000,endday*1000))==-1)

{

PrintFormat("CopyTicksRange(%s,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,%s,%s) failed, error %d",

_Symbol,TimeToString(startday),TimeToString(endday),GetLastError());

return;

}

ticks=MathMax(100,ticks);

//--- Mostrando os primeiros 100 ticks do último dia

int counter=0;

for(int i=0;i<ticks;i++)

{

datetime time=tick_array[i].time;

if((time>=startday) && (time<endday) && counter<100)

{

counter++;

PrintFormat("%d. %s",counter,GetTickDescription(tick_array[i]));

}

}

//--- Mostrando as primeiras 100 ofertas do último dia

counter=0;

for(int i=0;i<ticks;i++)

{

datetime time=tick_array[i].time;

if((time>=startday) && (time<endday) && counter<100)

{

if(((tick_array[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY) || ((tick_array[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL))

{

counter++;

PrintFormat("%d. %s",counter,GetTickDescription(tick_array[i]));

}

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna a descrição de string de um tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03d ",

TimeToString(tick.time),tick.time_msc%1000);

//--- Checando flags

bool buy_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST)==TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)==TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);

//--- Verificar flags de negociação num primeiro tick

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- Formando uma saída para o tick de negociação

desc=desc+(buy_tick?StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last,tick.volume):"");

desc=desc+(sell_tick?StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last,tick.volume):"");

desc=desc+(ask_tick?StringFormat("Ask=%G ",tick.ask):"");

desc=desc+(bid_tick?StringFormat("Bid=%G ",tick.ask):"");

desc=desc+"(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- Forme uma saída diferente para um tick de informação

desc=desc+(ask_tick?StringFormat("Ask=%G ",tick.ask):"");

desc=desc+(bid_tick?StringFormat("Bid=%G ",tick.ask):"");

desc=desc+(last_tick?StringFormat("Last=%G ",tick.last):"");

desc=desc+(volume_tick?StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume):"");

desc=desc+"(Info tick)";

}

//--- Retornando descrição do tick

return desc;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

/* Exemplo de saída

Si-12.16: recebeu 11048387 ticks em 4937 ms

Horário do último tick = 2016.09.26 18:32:59.775

Horário do primeiro tick = 2015.06.18 09:45:01.000

1. 2016.09.26 09:45.249 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

2. 2016.09.26 09:47.420 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

3. 2016.09.26 09:50.893 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

4. 2016.09.26 09:51.827 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

5. 2016.09.26 09:53.810 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

6. 2016.09.26 09:54.491 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

7. 2016.09.26 09:55.913 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

8. 2016.09.26 09:59.350 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

9. 2016.09.26 09:59.678 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

10. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65367 Volume=3 (Trade tick)

11. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65335 Volume=45 (Trade tick)

12. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65334 Volume=95 (Trade tick)

13. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65319 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

14. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65317 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

15. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65316 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

16. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65316 Volume=10 (Trade tick)

17. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65315 Volume=5 (Trade tick)

18. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65313 Volume=3 (Trade tick)

19. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65307 Volume=25 (Trade tick)

20. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65304 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

21. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65301 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

22. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65301 Volume=10 (Trade tick)

23. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=5 (Trade tick)

24. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

25. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=6 (Trade tick)

26. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65299 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

27. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Bid=65370 (Info tick)

28. 2016.09.26 10:00.232 Ask=65297 (Info tick)

29. 2016.09.26 10:00.276 Sell Tick: Last=65291 Volume=31 (Trade tick)

30. 2016.09.26 10:00.276 Sell Tick: Last=65290 Volume=1 (Trade tick)

*/