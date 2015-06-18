ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス時系列と指標へのアクセスCopyTicks 

CopyTicks

この関数はティックをMqlTick形式でticks_arrayに受け取ります。この場合、ティックの索引付けは過去から現在に向かうため、0 インデックスを持ったティックは配列で一番古いものとなります。ティックの分析にはflagsフィールドをチェックします。このフィールドはティックで何が変わったのかを正確に示します。

int  CopyTicks(
  string          symbol_name,          // 銘柄名
  MqlTick&         ticks_array[],        // ティックを受け取る配列
  uint            flags=COPY_TICKS_ALL// 受け取られたティックの種類を定義するフラグ
  ulong           from=0,                // ティックがリクエストされた日
  uint            count=0                // 受け取りたいティックの数
  );

パラメータ

symbol_name

[in]  銘柄。

ticks_array

[out]  ティックを受け取る MqlTick 型の配列。

フラグ

[in]  受け取るティックの種類を定義するフラグ。COPY_TICKS_INFO – 買値及び/または売値の変更を持つティック、COPY_TICKS_TRADE – ラストとボリュームの変更を持つティック、COPY_TICKS_ALL – すべてのティック。リクエストのタイプにかかわらず、以前のティックの値はMqlTick構造体の残りのフィールドに追加されます。

from

[in]   ティックをリクエストしたい日。1970.01.01 から経過したミリ秒。from=0の場合は直近のcountティックが戻されます。

count

[in]  リクエストされたティックの数。「from」及び 「count」パラメータが指定されない場合は全てのティック（2000個以下）がticks_array[]に書き込まれます。

戻り値

複製されたティック数（エラーの場合は -1 ）。

更なる注意事項

CopyTicks() 関数は受け取られた全てのティックのリクエストと分析を可能にします。CopyTicks()の初めの呼び出しによって、ハードディスクに保存されている銘柄のティックデータベースの同期が開始されます。リクエストされたティックのすべてがローカルデータベースに存在しない場合は、不足しているティックは自動的に取引サーバからダウンロードされます。CopyTicks() で指定されたfromの日付から現時点のティックがすべて同期されます。その後、この銘柄に到着するすべてのティックはデータベースに追加され、同期された状態が保たれます。

from及びcountパラメータが指定されない場合は、全てのティック（2000個以下）がticks_array[]に書き込まれます。flagsパラメータは、リクエストされたティックの種類の設定を可能にします。

COPY_TICKS_INFO – 買値及び/または売値の変更を持つティックが戻されます。他のフィールドのデータもまた追加されます。例えば、買値のみが変わった場合売値ボリュームフィールドは最後に知られている値で書き込まれます。何が変更されたかを正確に調べるにはflagsフィールドを分析します。このフィールドはTICK_FLAG_BID及び/または TICK_FLAG_ASK値を持ちます。ティックの買値と売値がゼロでフラグがこれらのデータの変更を示す場合は（flags=TICK_FLAG_BID|TICK_FLAG_ASK）、オーダーブック（板情報）が空です。つまり、買い注文も売り注文も存在しないということです。

COPY_TICKS_TRADE – ラスト価格とボリュームの変更を持つティックが戻されます。他のフィールドのデータも追加されます。すなわち買値と売値の最後に知られている値がそれぞれのフィールドで指定されます。何が変更されたかを正確に調べるにはflagsフィールドを分析します。このフィールドはTICK_FLAG_LAST及び TICK_FLAG_VOLUME値を持ちます。

COPY_TICKS_ALL – 変更を持つ全てのティックが戻されます。変更されていないフィールドには最後の既知の値が入力されます。

CopyTicks()のCOPY_TICKS_ALLフラグでの呼び出しはリクエストされた間隔からのすべてのティックを戻します。一方、他のモードでの呼び出しはティックの処理と選択にいくらかの時間を要するので、速度面の利点を提供しません。

すべてのティックは、リクエストされた（COPY_TICKS_INFOまたはCOPY_TICKS_TRADE）時点での完全な価格情報を含みます（買値、売値、ラスト価格、及びボリューム）。この機能は、各ティックの時点での取引状態を簡単に分析するために設けられているので、長いティック履歴をリクエストして他のフィールドの値を検索する必要はありません。

インディケータではCopyTicks()関数は結果を戻します：インディケータから呼び出されると、CopyTick()は即時、銘柄のティックをすべて戻し、使えるデータが十分でない場合にはティックデータベースを同期します。1銘柄のすべてのインディケータは1つの共通のスレッドで動作するので、インディケータは同期の完了を待つことはできません。CopyTicks() は同期後に次に呼び出された時に、リクエストされたティックをすべて返します。インディケータではOnCalculate()関数は各ティックの到着後に呼び出されます。

エキスパートアドバイザー及びスクリプトでは、CopyTicks()は45秒間結果を待つことがあります。これに対して、インディケータではエキスパートアドバイザーとスクリプトはそれぞれのスレッドで実行されるので、同期が終了するまで45秒間待つことがあります。この期間中に必要なティックの量の同期が失敗した場合は、 CopyTicks() はタイムアウトして使用可能なティックを返して同期を続けます。エキスパートアドバイザーのOnTick()は1つごとのティックのハンドラではなく、市場の変更についてのみをエキスパートアドバイザーに通知します。変化は単一でないかもしれません。端末では複数のティックが同時に出現することがありますが、OnTick() は最新の市場状態をエキスパートアドバイザーに通知するために一度だけ呼び出されます。

データリターンの速度：端末の高速アクセスキャッシュには、各製品の直近の4096ティックが格納されます（板情報で実行中の銘柄の場合は65536ティック）。現在の取引セッションのためにリクエストされたティックがキャッシュに存在しない場合は、CopyTicks() は端末のメモリに保存されているティックを呼び出します。これらのリクエストは、実行のためのより多くの時間を必要とします。データがディスクから読み込まれるため、一番時間のかかるリクエストは、他の日からのティックのリクエストです。

例:

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
//--- Requesting 100 million ticks to be sure we receive the entire tick history
input int     getticks=100000000; // The number of required ticks
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//---  
  int     attempts=0;     // Count of attempts
  bool    success=false; // The flag of a successful copying of ticks
  MqlTick tick_array[];   // Tick receiving array
  MqlTick lasttick;       // To receive last tick data
  SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,lasttick);
//--- Make 3 attempts to receive ticks
  while(attempts<3)
    {
    //--- Measuring start time before receiving the ticks
    uint start=GetTickCount();
//--- Requesting the tick history since 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parameter from=1 ms)
    int received=CopyTicks(_Symbol,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,1,getticks);
    if(received!=-1)
       {
        //--- Showing information about the number of ticks and spent time
        PrintFormat("%s: received %d ticks in %d ms",_Symbol,received,GetTickCount()-start);
        //--- If the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero
        if(GetLastError()==0)
          {
           success=true;
          break;
          }
        else
          PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",
          _Symbol,received,GetTickCount()-start,_LastError);
       }
    //--- Counting attempts
     attempts++;
    //--- A one-second pause to wait for the end of synchronization of the tick database
    Sleep(1000);
    }
//--- Receiving the requested ticks from the beginning of the tick history failed in three attempts
  if(!success)
    {
    PrintFormat("Error! Failed to receive %d ticks of %s in three attempts",getticks,_Symbol);
    return;
    }
  int ticks=ArraySize(tick_array);
//--- Showing the time of the first tick in the array
  datetime firstticktime=tick_array[ticks-1].time;
  PrintFormat("Last tick time = %s.%03I64u",
              TimeToString(firstticktime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick_array[ticks-1].time_msc%1000);
//--- выведем время последнего тика в массиве
  datetime lastticktime=tick_array[0].time;
  PrintFormat("First tick time = %s.%03I64u",
              TimeToString(lastticktime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick_array[0].time_msc%1000);
 
//---                                                          
  MqlDateTime today;
  datetime current_time=TimeCurrent();                        
  TimeToStruct(current_time,today);                            
  PrintFormat("current_time=%s",TimeToString(current_time));  
  today.hour=0;
  today.min=0;
  today.sec=0;
  datetime startday=StructToTime(today);
  datetime endday=startday+24*60*60;
  if((ticks=CopyTicksRange(_Symbol,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,startday*1000,endday*1000))==-1)
    {
    PrintFormat("CopyTicksRange(%s,tick_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,%s,%s) failed, error %d",      
                _Symbol,TimeToString(startday),TimeToString(endday),GetLastError());          
    return;                                                                                  
    }
  ticks=MathMax(100,ticks);
//--- Showing the first 100 ticks of the last day
  int counter=0;
  for(int i=0;i<ticks;i++)
    {
    datetime time=tick_array[i].time;
    if((time>=startday) && (time<endday) && counter<100)
       {
        counter++;
        PrintFormat("%d. %s",counter,GetTickDescription(tick_array[i]));
       }
    }
//--- Showing the first 100 deals of the last day
  counter=0;
  for(int i=0;i<ticks;i++)
    {
    datetime time=tick_array[i].time;
    if((time>=startday) && (time<endday) && counter<100)
       {
        if(((tick_array[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY) || ((tick_array[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL))
          {
           counter++;
          PrintFormat("%d. %s",counter,GetTickDescription(tick_array[i]));
          }
       }
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the string description of a tick                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)
 {
  string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03d ",
                          TimeToString(tick.time),tick.time_msc%1000);
//--- Checking flags
  bool buy_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY)==TICK_FLAG_BUY);
  bool sell_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL)==TICK_FLAG_SELL);
  bool ask_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK);
  bool bid_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID);
  bool last_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST)==TICK_FLAG_LAST);
  bool volume_tick=((tick.flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)==TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);
//--- Checking trading flags in a tick first
  if(buy_tick || sell_tick)
    {
    //--- Forming an output for the trading tick
     desc=desc+(buy_tick?StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last,tick.volume):"");
     desc=desc+(sell_tick?StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last,tick.volume):"");
     desc=desc+(ask_tick?StringFormat("Ask=%G ",tick.ask):"");
     desc=desc+(bid_tick?StringFormat("Bid=%G ",tick.ask):"");
     desc=desc+"(Trade tick)";
    }
  else
    {
    //--- Form a different output for an info tick
     desc=desc+(ask_tick?StringFormat("Ask=%G ",tick.ask):"");
     desc=desc+(bid_tick?StringFormat("Bid=%G ",tick.ask):"");
     desc=desc+(last_tick?StringFormat("Last=%G ",tick.last):"");
     desc=desc+(volume_tick?StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume):"");
     desc=desc+"(Info tick)";
    }
//--- Returning tick description
  return desc;
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* Example of the output
Si-12.16: received 11048387 ticks in 4937 ms
Last tick time = 2016.09.26 18:32:59.775
First tick time = 2015.06.18 09:45:01.000
1.  2016.09.26 09:45.249 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
2.  2016.09.26 09:47.420 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
3.  2016.09.26 09:50.893 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
4.  2016.09.26 09:51.827 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
5.  2016.09.26 09:53.810 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
6.  2016.09.26 09:54.491 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
7.  2016.09.26 09:55.913 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
8.  2016.09.26 09:59.350 Ask=65370 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
9.  2016.09.26 09:59.678 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
10. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65367 Volume=3 (Trade tick)
11. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65335 Volume=45 (Trade tick)
12. 2016.09.26 10:00.000 Sell Tick: Last=65334 Volume=95 (Trade tick)
13. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65319 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
14. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65317 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
15. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65316 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
16. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65316 Volume=10 (Trade tick)
17. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65315 Volume=5 (Trade tick)
18. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65313 Volume=3 (Trade tick)
19. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65307 Volume=25 (Trade tick)
20. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65304 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
21. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65301 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
22. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65301 Volume=10 (Trade tick)
23. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=5 (Trade tick)
24. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
25. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65300 Volume=6 (Trade tick)
26. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Sell Tick: Last=65299 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
27. 2016.09.26 10:00.191 Bid=65370 (Info tick)
28. 2016.09.26 10:00.232 Ask=65297 (Info tick)
29. 2016.09.26 10:00.276 Sell Tick: Last=65291 Volume=31 (Trade tick)
30. 2016.09.26 10:00.276 Sell Tick: Last=65290 Volume=1 (Trade tick)
*/

