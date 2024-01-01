//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketIsWritable.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address ="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- crée une socket et récupère son handle

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- vérifie le handle

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- on se connecte si tout est bon

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- si la connexion est protégée par un certificat, affiche ses données

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- envoie une requête GET au serveur

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- lit la réponse

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- affiche la possibilité d'écrire des données sur la socket à l'instant présent dans le journal

if(SocketIsWritable(socket))

Print("At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible");

else

Print("It is not possible to write data to the socket at the current time");

//--- ferme la socket après son utilisation

if(SocketClose(socket))

Print("Now the socket is closed");

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());

/*

résultat :

At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible

Socket is closed now

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send command to server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

//--- convertit la chaîne en un tableau de caractères, ignore le zéro de fin

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- si une connexion TLS sécurisée via le port 443 est utilisée

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- si une connexion TCP standard est utilisée

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read server response |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

//--- lit les données depuis la socket tant qu'il y en a, mais pas plus longtemps que le délai d'attente

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- commandes de lecture différentes selon que la connexion est sécurisée ou non

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);

//--- parcours la réponse

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- affiche uniquement l'en-tête de la réponse

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- met à jour le délai d'expiration du délai de lecture

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}