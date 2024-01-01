DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıAğ fonksiyonlarıSocketIsWritable 

SocketIsWritable

Verilerin şu anda bir sokete yazılıp yazılmayacağını kontrol eder.

bool  SocketIsWritable(
   const int  socket      // soket tanıtıcı değeri
   );

Parametreler

socket

[in] SocketCreate fonksiyonu tarafından geri döndürülen soket tanıtıcı değeri. Yanlış bir tanıtıcı değeri iletildiğinde; hata 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE), _LastError'a yazılır.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yazma mümkünse true, aksi halde false olarak geri döner.

Not

Bu fonksiyon, şu anda bir sokete veri yazmanın mümkün olup olmadığını kontrol etmenizi sağlar.

Fonksiyon yürütülürken bir sistem soketinde bir hata oluşursa, SocketConnect aracılığıyla kurulan bağlantı kesilir.

Fonksiyon, yalnızca kendi yürütme iş parçacıklarında çalışan Uzman Danışmanlardan ve komut dosyalarından çağrılabilir. Bir göstergeden çağrılırsa; GetLastError(), 4014 hatasını geri döndürür - "Çağırma için fonksiyona izin verilmiyor".

Örnek:  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             SocketIsWritable.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address    ="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port       =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
//--- bir soket oluştur ve tanıtıcısını al
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- tanıtıcıyı kontrol et
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- her şey yolundaysa, bağlan
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- bağlantı sertifika ile korunuyorsa, verilerini görüntüle
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- sunucuya GET isteği gönder
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- yanıtı oku
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- o andaki sokete veri yazma olanağını günlüğe yazdırır
      if(SocketIsWritable(socket))
         Print("At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible");
      else
         Print("It is not possible to write data to the socket at the current time");
      //--- kullanımdan sonra soketi kapat
      if(SocketClose(socket))
         Print("Now the socket is closed");
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
   /*
   sonuç:
   At the current moment in timewriting data to the socket is possible
   Socket is closed now
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucuya komut gönder                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
//--- dizgeyi bir karakter dizisine dönüştür, sondaki sıfırı at
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- 443 portu üzerinden güvenli bir TLS bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- normal bir TCP bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucu yanıtını oku                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- zaman aşımından daha uzun olmamak kaydıyla kullanılabilir durumdayken soketten veri oku
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- bağlantının güvenli olup olmadığına bağlı olarak farklı okuma komutları
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
         //--- yanıtı ayrıştır
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- yalnızca yanıt başlığını görüntüle
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- okuma zaman aşımı sona erme zamanını güncelle
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }