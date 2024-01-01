|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketIsWritable.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address ="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
{
//--- ソケットを作成し、そのハンドルを取得する
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- ハンドルを確認する
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 成功したら接続する
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- 接続が証明書で保護されている場合は、そのデータを表示する
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- サーバにGETリクエストを送信する
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("GET request sent");
//--- 応答を読む
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
}
//--- 操作ログの現在の時点でソケットにデータを書き込む機能を表示する
if(SocketIsWritable(socket))
Print("At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible");
else
Print("It is not possible to write data to the socket at the current time");
//--- 使用後はソケットを閉じる
if(SocketClose(socket))
Print("Now the socket is closed");
}
else
Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
/*
結果：
At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible
Socket is closed now
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバにコマンドを送信する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
//--- 文字列を文字配列に変換し、終端のゼロを破棄する
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- ポート443経由の安全なTLS接続が使用されている場合
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 通常のTCP接続が使用される場合
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバの応答を読む |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- ソケットからデータを読み出すが、タイムアウトを超えない範囲でデータを読み出す
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- 接続が安全かどうかに応じて異なる読み取りコマンド
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
//--- 応答を解析する
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- 応答ヘッダーのみを表示する
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP answer header received:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
//--- 読み取りタイムアウトの有効期限を更新する
timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}