SocketIsConnected 

SocketIsConnected

检查套接字当前是否已连接。

bool  SocketIsConnected(
   const int  socket      // 套接字句柄
   );

参数

socket

[in]  套接字句柄通过SocketCreate()函数返回。当不正确的句柄传递到_LastError时，错误号5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE)被激活。

返回值

如果套接字已连接，返回true，否则返回false。

注意

SocketIsConnected()函数可以检查当前套接字连接状态。

这个函数只能从EA交易和脚本中调用，因为它们在自己的执行线程中运行。如果从指标调用，GetLastError()则返回4014错误号– “函数不允许调用”。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            SocketIsConnected.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address    ="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port       =80;
input bool   CloseSocket=true;
bool         ExtTLS     =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
//--- 创建一个套接字并取得它的句柄
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- 检查句柄
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 如果一切正常, 就连接
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- 如果连接有证书保护, 显示它的数据
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- 向服务器发送 GET 请求
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- 读取响应
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- 如果设置了标志, 就在使用后关闭套接字
      if(CloseSocket)
         SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
 
//--- 检查服务器连接
   bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
//--- 如果没有连接就终止运行
   if(!connected)
     {
      Print("No connection to server");
     }
//--- 如果服务器连接存在
   else
     {
      Print("Connection to the server is available\nThe connection needs to be closed. Closing");
      //--- 关闭套接字并再次检查连接状态
      SocketClose(socket);
      connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
     }
 
//--- 显示当前服务器连接状态
   Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));
   /*
   result in case CloseSocket = true:
   No connection to server
   Currently connectedclosed
 
   result in case CloseSocket = false:
   Connection to the server is available
   The connection needs to be closedClosing
   Currently connectedclosed
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 向服务器发送命令                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
//--- 把字符串转换成字符数组, 丢弃结尾的零
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- 如果使用了通过端口443的安全TLS连接
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 如果使用了常规TCP连接
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 读取服务器响应                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- 在有数据时从套接字读取数据，但不能超过超时时间
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- 不同的读取命令取决于连接是否安全
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
         //--- 解析响应
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- 仅显示响应头
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- 更新读取超时过期时间
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }

另见

SocketConnectSocketIsWritableSocketCreateSocketClose