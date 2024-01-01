|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketIsConnected.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com
#property version "1.00"
#property description "예제가 작동할 수 있도록 터미널 설정에서 허용된 주소 목록에 추가하세요"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address ="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
input bool CloseSocket=true;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
{
//--- 소켓을 생성하고 핸들을 수신
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- 핸들을 확인하세요
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 모든게 준비되면 연결하세요
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- 연결이 인증서로 보호되는 경우 해당 데이터를 표시합니다
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- GET 요청을 서버에 보내세요
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("GET request sent");
//--- 회신 읽기
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
}
//--- 플래그가 설정되어 있으면 사용 후 소켓을 닫습니다.
if(CloseSocket)
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
//--- 서버 연결을 확인하세요
bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
//--- 연결이 되어 있지 않으면 동작을 종료합니다
if(!connected)
{
Print("No connection to server");
}
//--- 만약 서버 연결이 되어 있다면
else
{
Print("Connection to the server is available\nThe connection needs to be closed. Closing");
//--- 소켓을 닫고 연결 상태를 다시 확인하세요
SocketClose(socket);
connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
}
//--- 현재 서버 연결 상태를 표시합니다
Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));
/*
result in case CloseSocket = true:
No connection to server
Currently connected: closed
result in case CloseSocket = false:
Connection to the server is available
The connection needs to be closed. Closing
Currently connected: closed
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 서버에 명열을 보냅니다 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
//--- 문자열을 문자 배열로 변환하고 종료 0을 버립니다.
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- 포트 443을 통한 보안 TLS 연결이 사용되는 경우
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 일반 TCP 연결을 사용하는 경우
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 서버 회신 읽기 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- 데이터가 있는 동안 소켓에서 데이터를 읽습니다. 그러나 시간 초과보다 길지 않도록 합니다.
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- 연결이 안전한지 여부에 따라 다른 읽기 명령
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
//--- 응답 구문 분석
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- 응답 헤더만 표시
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP answer header received:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
//--- 읽기 제한 시간 만료 시간 업데이트
timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}