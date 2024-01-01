//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketIsConnected.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "예제가 작동할 수 있도록 터미널 설정에서 허용된 주소 목록에 추가하세요"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address ="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

input bool CloseSocket=true;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- 소켓을 생성하고 핸들을 수신

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- 핸들을 확인하세요

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 모든게 준비되면 연결하세요

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- 연결이 인증서로 보호되는 경우 해당 데이터를 표시합니다

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- GET 요청을 서버에 보내세요

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- 회신 읽기

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- 플래그가 설정되어 있으면 사용 후 소켓을 닫습니다.

if(CloseSocket)

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());



//--- 서버 연결을 확인하세요

bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

//--- 연결이 되어 있지 않으면 동작을 종료합니다

if(!connected)

{

Print("No connection to server");

}

//--- 만약 서버 연결이 되어 있다면

else

{

Print("Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing");

//--- 소켓을 닫고 연결 상태를 다시 확인하세요

SocketClose(socket);

connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

}



//--- 현재 서버 연결 상태를 표시합니다

Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));

/*

result in case CloseSocket = true:

No connection to server

Currently connected: closed



result in case CloseSocket = false:

Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing

Currently connected: closed

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 서버에 명열을 보냅니다 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

//--- 문자열을 문자 배열로 변환하고 종료 0을 버립니다.

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- 포트 443을 통한 보안 TLS 연결이 사용되는 경우

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- 일반 TCP 연결을 사용하는 경우

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 서버 회신 읽기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

//--- 데이터가 있는 동안 소켓에서 데이터를 읽습니다. 그러나 시간 초과보다 길지 않도록 합니다.

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- 연결이 안전한지 여부에 따라 다른 읽기 명령

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);

//--- 응답 구문 분석

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- 응답 헤더만 표시

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- 읽기 제한 시간 만료 시간 업데이트

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}