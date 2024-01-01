ドキュメントセクション
SocketIsConnected

ソケットが現在接続されているかどうかを確認します。

bool  SocketIsConnected(
  const int socket     // ソケットのハンドル
  );

パラメータ

socket

[in] SocketCreate()関数で返されるソケットハンドルです。 _LastErrorに無効なハンドルが渡されると、5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE)がアクティブになります。

戻り値

ソケットが接続された場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

SocketIsConnected()関数によって、現在のソケット接続状態を確認することができます。

この関数は独自のスレッド内で実行されるエキスパートアドバイザーやスクリプトのみから呼び出すことが出来ます。指標から呼び出すと、GetLastError()はエラー4014「Function is not allowed for call（関数呼び出しの許可がありません）」を返します。

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            SocketIsConnected.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address    ="www.mql5.com";
input int   Port       =80;
input bool   CloseSocket=true;
bool         ExtTLS     =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
 {
//--- ソケットを作成し、そのハンドルを取得する
  int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- ハンドルを確認する
  if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    //--- 成功したら接続する
    if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
       {
        PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
        string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
        datetime expiration;
        //--- 接続が証明書で保護されている場合は、そのデータを表示する
        if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
          {
          Print("TLS certificate:");
          Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
          Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
          Print("   Number:     ",serial);
          Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
          Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
          ExtTLS=true;
          }
        //--- サーバにGETリクエストを送信する
        if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
          {
          Print("GET request sent");
          //--- 応答を読む
          if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
              Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
          }
        else
          Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
       }
    else
       {
        PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
       }
    //--- フラグが設定されている場合は、使用後にソケットを閉じる
    if(CloseSocket)
        SocketClose(socket);
    }
  else
    Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
 
//--- サーバ接続を確認する
  bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
//--- 接続がない場合には操作を終了する
  if(!connected)
    {
    Print("No connection to server");
    }
//--- サーバ接続がある場合
  else
    {
    Print("Connection to the server is available\nThe connection needs to be closed. Closing");
    //--- ソケットを閉じて接続状態を再確認する
    SocketClose(socket);
    connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
    }
 
//--- 現在のサーバ接続ステータスを表示する
  Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));
  /*
  result in case CloseSocket = true:
  No connection to server
  Currently connected: closed
 
  result in case CloseSocket = false:
  Connection to the server is available
  The connection needs to be closed. Closing
  Currently connected: closed
  */
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバにコマンドを送信する                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
 {
//--- 文字列を文字配列に変換し、終端のゼロを破棄する
  char req[];
  int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
  if(len<0)
    return(false);
//--- ポート443経由の安全なTLS接続が使用されている場合
  if(ExtTLS)
    return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 通常のTCP接続が使用される場合
  return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| サーバの応答を読む                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
 {
  char   rsp[];
  string result;
  ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- ソケットからデータを読み出すが、タイムアウトを超えない範囲でデータを読み出す
  do
    {
    uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
    if(len)
       {
        int rsp_len;
        //--- 接続が安全かどうかに応じて異なる読み取りコマンド
        if(ExtTLS)
          rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
        else
          rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
        //--- 応答を解析する
        if(rsp_len>0)
          {
          result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
          //--- 応答ヘッダーのみを表示する
          int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
          if(header_end>0)
             {
              Print("HTTP answer header received:");
              Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
              return(true);
             }
            //--- 読み取りタイムアウトの有効期限を更新する
          timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
          }
       }
    }
  while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
  return(false);
 }

参照

