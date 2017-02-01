Participe de nossa página de fãs
Coloque um link para ele, e permita que outras pessoas também o avaliem
Avalie seu funcionamento no terminal MetaTrader 5
MACDCCI - expert para MetaTrader 5
- Publicado por:
- Vladimir Karputov
- Visualizações:
- 1705
- Avaliação:
-
- Publicado:
- Precisa de um robô ou indicador baseado nesse código? Solicite-o no Freelance Ir para Freelance
Author of the idea — Hazem, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Works based on two indicators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). OnTradeTransaction().
As the CCI and MACD indicators have different scales of measurement, a conversion ratio has been introduced:
The values are aligned here:
{
//---
double cci=iCCIGet(back);
double macd=iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,back)*macd_coefficient;
Comment("cci: ",DoubleToString(cci,2),"\n",
"macd: ",DoubleToString(macd,Digits()+1),"\n",
"buyLevel: ",buyLevel);
The clear information on the obtained values is displayed here right away - for visual inspection.
Also, an interesting idea has been implemented — the EA (in the OnTradeTransaction() function) performs the summation of unprofitable and profitable trades (the "Number_of_losses" variable). If closed with a loss — "Number_of_losses" increases by "1"; if closed with profit, "Number_of_losses" decreases by "1". When opening a position, the lot is calculated as: if "Number_of_losses">"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with loss than with profit) increase the lot by the "increase" coefficient. If "Number_of_losses"<"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with profit than with loss) — the lot size if taken from the coefficient:
ExtLot=InpLot*MathPow(2,increase);
else
ExtLot=InpLot;
Testing results on EURUSD,M30 from 2016.06.09 to 2016.12.04, initial deposit - 3000:
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Publicação original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17115
Negociação de acordo com o indicador personalizado ZeroLag MACD.FT BillWillams Trader
Expert Advisor com base nos indicadores iAlligator, Alligator, iMA, Moving Average.
Negociação segundo os indicadores: iAlligator, Alligator.DayPositionsCount
A função retorna o número de posições abertas pelo Expert Advisor para o dia.