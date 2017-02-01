CodeBaseSeções
Author of the idea — Hazemauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Works based on two indicators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). OnTradeTransaction(). 

As the CCI and MACD indicators have different scales of measurement, a conversion ratio has been introduced:

input int      macd_coefficient=10000;       // alignment of cci and macd

The values are aligned here:

void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double cci=iCCIGet(back);
   double macd=iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,back)*macd_coefficient;
   Comment("cci: ",DoubleToString(cci,2),"\n",
           "macd: ",DoubleToString(macd,Digits()+1),"\n",
           "buyLevel: ",buyLevel);

The clear information on the obtained values is displayed here right away - for visual inspection.

Also, an interesting idea has been implemented — the EA (in the OnTradeTransaction() function) performs the summation of unprofitable and profitable trades (the "Number_of_losses" variable). If closed with a loss — "Number_of_losses" increases by "1"; if closed with profit, "Number_of_losses" decreases by "1". When opening a position, the lot is calculated as: if "Number_of_losses">"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with loss than with profit) increase the lot by the "increase" coefficient. If "Number_of_losses"<"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with profit than with loss) — the lot size if taken from the coefficient:

      if(Number_of_losses>0.0)
         ExtLot=InpLot*MathPow(2,increase);
      else
         ExtLot=InpLot;

Testing results on EURUSD,M30 from 2016.06.09 to 2016.12.04, initial deposit - 3000:

MACDCCI tester 

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Publicação original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17115

