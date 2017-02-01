Author of the idea — Hazem, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Works based on two indicators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). OnTradeTransaction().

As the CCI and MACD indicators have different scales of measurement, a conversion ratio has been introduced:

input int macd_coefficient= 10000 ;

The values are aligned here:

void OnTick ()

{



double cci=iCCIGet(back);

double macd=iMACDGet( MAIN_LINE ,back)*macd_coefficient;

Comment ( "cci: " , DoubleToString (cci, 2 ), "

" ,

"macd: " , DoubleToString (macd, Digits ()+ 1 ), "

" ,

"buyLevel: " ,buyLevel);

The clear information on the obtained values is displayed here right away - for visual inspection.

Also, an interesting idea has been implemented — the EA (in the OnTradeTransaction() function) performs the summation of unprofitable and profitable trades (the "Number_of_losses" variable). If closed with a loss — "Number_of_losses" increases by "1"; if closed with profit, "Number_of_losses" decreases by "1". When opening a position, the lot is calculated as: if "Number_of_losses">"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with loss than with profit) increase the lot by the "increase" coefficient. If "Number_of_losses"<"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with profit than with loss) — the lot size if taken from the coefficient:



if (Number_of_losses> 0.0 )

ExtLot=InpLot* MathPow ( 2 ,increase);

else

ExtLot=InpLot;

Testing results on EURUSD,M30 from 2016.06.09 to 2016.12.04, initial deposit - 3000: