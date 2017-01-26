CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MACDCCI - expert for MetaTrader 5

hmmlotfy | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6781
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
MACDCCI.mq5 (22.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Hazemauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Works based on two indicators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). OnTradeTransaction(). 

As the CCI and MACD indicators have different scales of measurement, a conversion ratio has been introduced:

input int      macd_coefficient=10000;       // alignment of cci and macd

The values are aligned here:

void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double cci=iCCIGet(back);
   double macd=iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,back)*macd_coefficient;
   Comment("cci: ",DoubleToString(cci,2),"\n",
           "macd: ",DoubleToString(macd,Digits()+1),"\n",
           "buyLevel: ",buyLevel);

The clear information on the obtained values is displayed here right away - for visual inspection.

Also, an interesting idea has been implemented — the EA (in the OnTradeTransaction() function) performs the summation of unprofitable and profitable trades (the "Number_of_losses" variable). If closed with a loss — "Number_of_losses" increases by "1"; if closed with profit, "Number_of_losses" decreases by "1". When opening a position, the lot is calculated as: if "Number_of_losses">"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with loss than with profit) increase the lot by the "increase" coefficient. If "Number_of_losses"<"0" (this means that currently there are more positions closed with profit than with loss) — the lot size is taken from the coefficient:

      if(Number_of_losses>0.0)
         ExtLot=InpLot*MathPow(2,increase);
      else
         ExtLot=InpLot;

Testing results on EURUSD,M30 from 2016.06.09 to 2016.12.04, initial deposit - 3000:

MACDCCI tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17115

ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4

Trading based on the ZeroLag MACD custom indicator.

FT BillWillams Trader FT BillWillams Trader

The Expert Advisor based on the iAlligator (Alligator), iMA (Moving Average) indicators.

RideAlligator RideAlligator

Trading based on two indicators: iAlligator (Alligator).

DayPositionsCount DayPositionsCount

The function returns the number of positions opened by an Expert Advisor for the day.