FOA: Finance of America Companies Inc Class A
25.51 USD 0.32 (1.24%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FOA 환율이 오늘 -1.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.25이고 고가는 26.11이었습니다.
Finance of America Companies Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
25.25 26.11
년간 변동
10.00 32.40
- 이전 종가
- 25.83
- 시가
- 25.77
- Bid
- 25.51
- Ask
- 25.81
- 저가
- 25.25
- 고가
- 26.11
- 볼륨
- 159
- 일일 변동
- -1.24%
- 월 변동
- -1.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.37%
- 년간 변동율
- 118.03%
20 9월, 토요일