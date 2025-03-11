QuotesSections
Currencies / FOA
Back to US Stock Market

FOA: Finance of America Companies Inc Class A

24.55 USD 1.23 (4.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FOA exchange rate has changed by -4.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.42 and at a high of 26.05.

Follow Finance of America Companies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FOA News

Daily Range
24.42 26.05
Year Range
10.00 32.40
Previous Close
25.78
Open
25.94
Bid
24.55
Ask
24.85
Low
24.42
High
26.05
Volume
154
Daily Change
-4.77%
Month Change
-5.29%
6 Months Change
14.88%
Year Change
109.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%