통화 / ACHV
ACHV: Achieve Life Sciences Inc
2.82 USD 0.05 (1.74%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACHV 환율이 오늘 -1.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.81이고 고가는 2.93이었습니다.
Achieve Life Sciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.81 2.93
년간 변동
1.84 5.31
- 이전 종가
- 2.87
- 시가
- 2.86
- Bid
- 2.82
- Ask
- 3.12
- 저가
- 2.81
- 고가
- 2.93
- 볼륨
- 1.033 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.74%
- 월 변동
- -4.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.51%
20 9월, 토요일