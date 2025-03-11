Currencies / ACHV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACHV: Achieve Life Sciences Inc
3.08 USD 0.04 (1.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACHV exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.05 and at a high of 3.12.
Follow Achieve Life Sciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACHV News
- Achieve Life Sciences appoints Mark Rubinstein as interim CMO
- FDA accepts Achieve Life Sciences’ NDA for smoking cessation drug
- Why Is Achieve Life Sciences Stock Skyrocketing Thursday? - Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)
- H.C. Wainwright initiates Achieve Life Sciences stock with Buy rating on smoking cessation drug potential
- Achieve Life Sciences: Nearing Commercialization Of Smoking Cessation Product
- Achieve Life Sciences Announces Pricing of $45.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
- Achieve Life Sciences announces public offering to fund cytisinicline
- achieve life sciences holds annual meeting with key votes
- Achieve Life Sciences: FDA Approval Not Assured, But Valuation Justifies Risk (ACHV)
- Achieve Life Sciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Achieve Life Sciences to Present New Data at the 2025 ATS International Conference Demonstrating that Cytisinicline Reduced Cravings and Nicotine Intake
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.05 3.12
Year Range
1.84 5.31
- Previous Close
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.05
- Bid
- 3.08
- Ask
- 3.38
- Low
- 3.05
- High
- 3.12
- Volume
- 667
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.00%
- Year Change
- -35.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%