Sentinel FX by nyelora

Sentinel FX by nyelora — MT4 Expert Advisor

Sentinel FX by nyelora is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to trade FX pairs with a strong focus on risk control, portfolio awareness, and robustness across brokers.

This is the baseline edition of the engine, built specifically for the MT4 Market:

  • Conservative, non-martingale logic.
  • Broker-agnostic sizing and exposure handling.
  • Clean, organised inputs with safe defaults configurable via the MT4 inputs dialog.

Sentinel FX is suitable for:

  • Traders who want a ready-to-run EA with conservative risk.
  • Advanced users who want to tune risk, portfolio limits and trading windows.
  • Systematic traders who need portfolio- and correlation-aware execution.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage or latency-based techniques.

Quick start (TL;DR)

  1. Install Sentinel FX from the MT4 Market.
  2. Open an M15 chart for a liquid FX pair (e.g. EURUSD).
  3. Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading.
  4. Use the default settings, or adjust only RiskPercent and portfolio limits.

Sentinel FX manages all configured symbols internally. Periods of inactivity are normal and intentional.

What Sentinel FX does (high level)

Sentinel FX continuously monitors your configured FX symbols and:

  1. Applies time, spread and drawdown guards before allowing new trades.
  2. Evaluates built-in strategy components (trend, mean-reversion, breakout) using price and volatility filters.
  3. Uses a higher-timeframe reference framework to avoid trading directly into obvious adverse structure.
  4. Calculates lot size from your risk percentage and broker contract data, with strict safety caps.
  5. Applies portfolio, currency-exposure and correlation-aware checks to avoid stacking excessive risk.
  6. Manages open trades with configurable protective stop-loss, breakeven and trailing behaviour.
  7. Logs key decisions with clear reason codes for later review.

Who it is for

Beginner / intermediate traders

  • Use the default symbol list and risk settings.
  • Adjust only the Basic inputs if needed.
  • Let the EA handle entries, exits and risk per trade.

Advanced and expert users

  • Fine-tune portfolio limits and risk parameters.
  • Integrate Sentinel FX into multi-symbol portfolios.
  • Use logs and optional CSV export to analyse behaviour.

Account size guidance

Sentinel FX can technically run on any account size supported by your broker, but in practice we recommend:

  • Minimum starting equity: around USD 1,000 (or equivalent) when using the default RiskPercent = 0.5% and standard FX minimum lot sizes (0.01).
  • No fixed maximum: position sizes scale automatically with account size when risk settings are appropriate.

On smaller accounts, broker minimum lot sizes may result in:

  • Inability to open trades at the intended risk level, or
  • More uneven (“lumpy”) risk per trade.

Always ensure that:

  • Your RiskPercent aligns with your broker’s minimum lot size.
  • You are comfortable with the potential drawdowns implied by your configuration.

Basic settings (safe to adjust with care)

These are the main inputs most users will ever need to touch. All other parameters ship with conservative defaults.

Portfolio & symbol controls

  • Symbols
    Comma-separated list of FX symbols the EA will manage.
  • MaxOpenPortfolio
    Maximum number of open trades across all symbols.
  • MaxOpenPerSymbol
    Maximum number of open trades per symbol.
  • AllowHedging
    Allow opposite-direction positions on the same pair (subject to broker rules).
  • UseParityTrim / UseQuoteParityTrim
    Optional protections that reduce new position size when exposure to a base or quote currency becomes concentrated.

Risk & sizing

  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of account risked per trade (default: 0.5%).
  • UseFreeMarginRiskBase
    Calculate risk from Free Margin (default) or Equity.
  • MaxLots
    Hard upper cap on lot size per trade.
  • MaxExposureR
    Soft cap on total portfolio risk expressed in “R” units.
  • MaxCurrencyLots
    Limits total exposure per individual currency.
  • SoftCap_MarginR
    Margin-usage level where the EA becomes more conservative.
  • MaxDDPercent
    Account drawdown threshold where new entries are paused.
  • MaxDailyR
    Daily loss limit (in “R” units) after which trading pauses for the day.

Recommendation:
If unsure, adjust only Symbols , MaxOpenPortfolio , MaxOpenPerSymbol , AllowHedging and RiskPercent , and leave all other inputs unchanged.

Advanced settings (experienced users only)

Additional inputs allow fine-tuning of:

  • Strategy and signal filters (trend, mean-reversion, breakout sensitivity).
  • Higher-timeframe reference / zone framework used for contextual filtering.
  • Trade management (protective stops, breakeven, trailing behaviour, optional TP2).
  • Time and session controls (daily windows, weekly limits, cooldowns).
  • Correlation and exposure handling across symbols.
  • Logging and CSV export for diagnostics and analysis.

Defaults are designed to be conservative and broker-agnostic. Any change should be validated on a demo account.

How to run Sentinel FX in MT4

  1. Install the EA via the MT4 Market.
  2. Open a chart for any FX symbol you intend to trade.
  3. Recommended timeframe: M15, especially for liquid pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY.
  4. Attach Sentinel FX to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

The EA manages all configured symbols internally. You do not need to attach it to multiple charts unless you intentionally want to run separate instances.

After changing any input parameters:
It is recommended to remove and re-attach the EA to the same M15 chart to ensure all internal state is initialised consistently.

Ongoing development & updates

Sentinel FX is under active development.

Updates may include improvements to robustness, risk handling, portfolio logic and diagnostics based on user feedback.

All updates released via the MT4 Market prioritise stability, backward compatibility and risk-aware behaviour.

Important notes & disclaimer

  • Sentinel FX is an advanced trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • You are responsible for choosing appropriate risk levels and understanding your broker’s trading conditions.

Always test thoroughly on a demo account (or a small live account) before scaling up.

Support & contact

  • Please include your broker name, symbols, timeframes and relevant log snippets when requesting support.
  • Contact: X / Twitter — @nyelora

Sentinel FX by nyelora is designed to provide a robust, disciplined and risk-aware execution engine with sensible defaults and the flexibility to grow with your trading experience.

