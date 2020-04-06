Fer Goldhunter

Fer Goldhunter is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture market trends while offering robust recovery mechanisms. It merges a triple EMA trend-following strategy with an optional smart Grid system, fully protected by daily risk limits.


Key Features:

  • Trend Following Core: Uses a Triple EMA System (Fast, Slow, Slowest) to identify strong market direction, ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend .

  • ADX Advanced Filtering: Avoids flat markets using a built-in ADX filter. You can configure it to trade only Trends, only Ranges, or both .

  • Smart Recovery Grid: Features an optional Grid & Martingale system . If the price moves against the initial trade, the EA manages recovery positions to close the basket in profit.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Lot Calculation based on your balance . The bot automatically scales your position size as your account grows.

  • Strict Risk Control:

    • Daily Drawdown Protection: Limits the maximum daily loss by closing all trades if equity drops below a set percentage .

    • Daily Profit Targets: Locks in profits by stopping trading once a daily percentage or monetary target is reached .


  • Trailing Stop: Includes a customizable Trailing Stop to protect profits during strong market runs .


Settings Overview:

  • LotSizingMethod: Switch between  FIXED_LOT_SIZE  and  DYNAMIC_BALANCE_BASED .

  • EnableGrid: Toggle the Grid/Martingale logic on or off depending on your risk appetite.

  • TrendADXThreshold: Adjust the sensitivity of the trend filter.

  • Trading Hours: Set specific start and end times to avoid high spreads or news impacts .


Recommendations:

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: M1, M5.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts recommended.


Recommended balance:

  • 50 USD with a CENT account
  • 500 USD with a STANDARD account
  • 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS


    Support:

    Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.

