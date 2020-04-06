Fer Goldhunter
- Fernando David Costa
- 버전: 4.0
- 업데이트됨: 11 8월 2025
Fer Goldhunter is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture market trends while offering robust recovery mechanisms. It merges a triple EMA trend-following strategy with an optional smart Grid system, fully protected by daily risk limits.
Key Features:
-
Trend Following Core: Uses a Triple EMA System (Fast, Slow, Slowest) to identify strong market direction, ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend .
-
ADX Advanced Filtering: Avoids flat markets using a built-in ADX filter. You can configure it to trade only Trends, only Ranges, or both .
-
Smart Recovery Grid: Features an optional Grid & Martingale system . If the price moves against the initial trade, the EA manages recovery positions to close the basket in profit.
-
Dynamic Money Management: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Lot Calculation based on your balance . The bot automatically scales your position size as your account grows.
-
Strict Risk Control:
-
Daily Drawdown Protection: Limits the maximum daily loss by closing all trades if equity drops below a set percentage .
-
Daily Profit Targets: Locks in profits by stopping trading once a daily percentage or monetary target is reached .
-
Trailing Stop: Includes a customizable Trailing Stop to protect profits during strong market runs .
Settings Overview:
-
LotSizingMethod: Switch between FIXED_LOT_SIZE and DYNAMIC_BALANCE_BASED .
-
EnableGrid: Toggle the Grid/Martingale logic on or off depending on your risk appetite.
-
TrendADXThreshold: Adjust the sensitivity of the trend filter.
-
Trading Hours: Set specific start and end times to avoid high spreads or news impacts .
Recommendations:
-
Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD.
-
Timeframe: M1, M5.
-
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts recommended.
Recommended balance:
- 50 USD with a CENT account
- 500 USD with a STANDARD account
- 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS
Support:
Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.