Alpha Gold Strategy

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for volatile markets, with a strong focus on risk-controlled position management and systematic profit extraction.

The EA operates using a dual-side market participation model, allowing it to adapt dynamically to changing price conditions. It does not rely on indicators, curve-fitting, or signal prediction. Instead, it focuses on price behavior and structured trade management.

Key Highlights:

  • Dynamic position sizing with controlled exposure growth

  • Built-in profit protection

  • Designed to handle high volatility and ranging conditions efficiently

  • No martingale, no grid explosions, no indicator dependency

The system is engineered to extract profits gradually while managing risk at the portfolio level, rather than relying on single trades. This makes it suitable for traders who value stability, consistency, and disciplined automation over aggressive scalping or signal chasing. 

Recommended Usage:

  • Best suited for volatile instruments (e.g., Gold / XAUUSD)

  • Works across multiple timeframes bet for 1Minute

  • Optimized for accounts with sufficient margin

  • Proper risk settings are essential for long-term performance

  • Hedged grid system

  •  Not suitable for small accounts below 700$

Important Note:

Like all advanced trading systems, this EA performs best when market conditions align with its design logic. It is not a get-rich-quick tool, but a professional-grade automated strategy intended for disciplined traders.This Algo is specially desgined for Prop firms, High Net-worth Individuals, Institutions. Although it has worked out for acounts with a 700$ deposit. but risks are associated with it accordingly. with proper risk management and timing I have converted a 700$ account to 3000$ account. Also Backtest shown is for reference only. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and risk settings. Live results may differ.

추천 제품
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
Arvind Verma
Experts
Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns , ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. Bulls Power
Maarten Gale
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
30 Usd FOR A LIMITED TIME SO YOU CAN TRY IT   Maarten Gale Ea includes the standard martingale strategy and the Reverse Martingale strategy. For the reverse martingale strategy, you just need to activate the Opposite mode. Unlike normal martingale, this system determines a take profit rate based on a percentage calculation, instead of opening hundreds of lots for small profits. It also includes the Auto Lot feature according to your account size and leverage ratio. In this way, you do not hav
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 사용한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD, XAUUSD 및 AUDCAD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 7,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT4 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infin
WAllstreet us30 Super Scalping
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME**: M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD**: 50   **BROKER TYPE**: HEDGE   **DIGIT**: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT**: 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS**: PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in the United States. This EA is desi
Gold Flow Trader Plus
Maicon Rodrigues Reis
Experts
Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage) Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation. This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups. Its goal is not t
RSI 2 Storm
Diego Helio Da Silva
Experts
How does it work? IFR 2 Storm checks the value of RSI 2 for each new candle, making only buy entries. When RSI 2 is below the configured parameter, the first entry is made. If the configured take profit is not reached ([default] maximum of the two previous candles ) by the close of the next candle, the second entry is made. If the take profit is not reached by the start of the next candle, the third entry is made. The stop loss is not calculated in price, the stop loss is calculated in candles (
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
One Milion
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
Experts
Expert Million Way From $500 to $1 million in 4 years More than one well-studied risk strategy The expert allows from the first $500 Hello Million Dollars Without any fatigue, we are in the era of artificial intelligence Your opportunity is now available for automated trading You can now achieve all your dreams with the strongest market strategy now with the Expert Million Dollars
HFT Indicador Economico
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
Experts
Apresentação:  - O Expert "HFT Indicador Econômico" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam no horário dos indicadores econômicos no mercado futuro (Índice e/ou Dólar). Funcionamento:  - Com os horários do calendário econômico o Expert efetua a entrada exata durante a tendência do indicador, com tempo/stops predeterminado  - Robô utilizando apenas eventos da moeda BRL e USD Funciona
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Golden Portal EA
Lidiane Souza Da Silva
Experts
Golden Portal EA - XAUUSD 전문가 조언자 낮은 리스크와 높은 보상을 통한 금의 잠재력 발휘 이 최첨단 전문가 조언자(EA)는 XAUUSD 거래를 빛나게 하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 빠른 이익을 추구하는 스캘핑이든, 장기적인 스윙을 위한 포지셔닝이든 관계없이, **Golden Portal EA**는 일관된 성장과 낮은 리스크 전략에 중점을 둔 트레이더에게 완벽합니다. 금의 변동성을 활용하면서도 자본을 불필요한 위험에 노출시키지 않으려는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 정교한 AI 로직과 검증된 성공적인 전략을 결합한 **Golden Portal EA**는 실시간으로 여러 변수를 평가합니다. 가격 모멘텀, 변동성, 트렌드 패턴 등을 분석하여 가장 높은 확률의 거래를 식별합니다. 복잡한 규칙과 계산을 처리하여 스마트하고 신뢰할 수 있는 결정을 내리며, 모든 거래가 포괄적이고 균형 잡힌 시장 통찰을 바탕으로 이루어짐을 보장합니다. **Golden Portal EA**의
Bull EA EurUsd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
3 (2)
Experts
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
Experts
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
FXLegend
Ahmd Slah ʿBdalhady Hsyn
Experts
The Ultimate Forex Expert Advisor A  beast designed to conquer  Automated Trading with Ease. This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's a true powerhouse designed to revolutionize your trading experience. After 14 years of relentless testing, refining, and unwavering dedication, I am proud to present an Expert Advisor that has earned its well-deserved name and price. Here's why it stands out from the rest: Unparalleled Flexibility: FX-Legend works seamlessly across all currency pairs, empo
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX - EURUSD M1 하이브리드 브레이크아웃 EA 한 번에 하나의 거래. 낮은 드로우다운. 프로펌 및 개인 트레이더를 위해 설계됨. EURUSD M1 기준으로 실제 틱 데이터를 사용하여 (2015–2025 또는 최신) 25개 이상의 브로커 및 프로펌에서 테스트됨. $100 계좌에서도 정밀도, 일관성, 초저 드로우다운을 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 모든 테스트는 $100 잔액, 1:1000 레버리지, 고정 SL/TP로 수행되었습니다. 전체 투명성을 위해 스크린샷이 첨부되어 있습니다. 지원 브로커 OctaFX, IC Markets, HF Markets, Exness, XM Global, Tickmill, RoboForex, ActivTrades, FXPro, FXTM, Eightcap, FP Markets 지원 프로펌 FTMO, E8 Markets, The Funded Trader, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, SurgeTrader, Finotive Fund
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5용 고급 그리드 EA Maximum Infinity Pro는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 전문가 수준의 Expert Advisor (EA)로, 고급 그리드 거래 로직과 강력한 위험 관리 및 적응형 진입/청산 전략을 결합합니다. 이 EA는 신뢰할 수 있고 유연하며 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션을 원하는 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두에게 적합합니다. 주요 기능 스마트 그리드 시스템 (Smart Grid System): 다양한 시장 상황에서 최적의 성능을 위해 동적 로트 크기 조정 및 그리드 간격으로 매수/매도 그리드를 자동으로 관리합니다. 적응형 진입 로직 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 여러 지표와 필터를 사용하여 확률 높은 거래 진입 시점을 식별하고, 불필요한 거래를 줄이며 승률을 향상시킵니다. 바스켓 익절 및 트레일링 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 목표 수익에 도달하면 모든 그리드 포지션을
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
동시에 작동하는 많은 간단한 전략을 결합한 다중 통화 전문가 고문. 각 전략은 변동성이 증가하는 시장 순간에 간단한 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 각 전략은 지난 5년 동안 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor는 "군중의 정당성"이라는 통계적 원칙을 사용합니다. 다른 전략의 신호를 평균화하고 선호하는 방향으로 시장 포지션을 엽니다. 이 원칙은 상호 관련된 거래 상품에 대한 동시 작업과 함께 불리한 시장 단계에 대한 저항과 성장 기간 분포의 균일성을 크게 증가시키는 것을 가능하게 합니다. 옵션 예상 최대 드로우다운(%)       -- 예상되는 대략적인 최대 감소. 이에 따라 드로다운이 설정 값을 초과하지 않도록 열린 위치의 매개변수가 자동으로 선택됩니다. 이 매개변수는 지난 5년 동안의 테스트 데이터를 기반으로 하며 추가 작업 중에 발생할 수 있는 실제 감소는 선언된 것과 약간 다를 수 있습니다. 거래를 위한 정기예금       -- 거래에 사용할 고정 금액을 설정합니다
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
GOLD longterm
G Sridhar
Experts
XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Experts
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   EA는 그리드, 마팅게일 등을 사용하지 않습니다. Expert Advisor는 이중 확률론적 H1/H4 및 트레일링 스톱을 기반으로 작동합니다. Expert Advisor는 30개의 표준 종목을 동시에 거래합니다. 계좌 유형: 매우 낮은 스프레드의 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor. 브로커: IC Markets, Pepperstone(Raw 및 Razor 계정 포함)이 가장 낮은 스프레드를 제공합니다. 중요:    최상의 결과를 얻으려면 LOW SPREAD 계좌를 사용하는 것이 매우 중요합니다! 레버리지 - 최소 1:100, 1:500 권장               - 낮음-중간, 낮음 및 매우 낮음 위험 수준의 경우 최소 1:30 계좌 유형: 헤지 H1   거래 기간  최적화 기간: 2024년~2025년 EA는 그리드, 마팅게일 등을 사용하지 않습니다. 최소 입금 금액:   $500 중요! 구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설치 매뉴얼과 설
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account types: Hedging and Netting Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice) Ti
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Prime MT5 — MetaTrader 5용 전문 거래 어드바이저 Exclusive Prime MT5 는 자동화, 안정성, 엄격한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 차세대 전문가용 어드바이저입니다. 이 알고리즘은 지능적인 시장 분석과 자본 관리 시스템을 결합하여 정확한 거래 실행과 다양한 시장 환경에 대한 적응을 보장합니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락해 주세요 . 설정 지침을 보내드립니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 보장은 없습니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 모든 통화쌍은 사용자가 직접 최적화해야 하며 , 실제 계좌에서는 반드시 단일 통화 모드 로 실행해야 합니다 — 각 통화쌍을 개별적으로 운용해야 합니다. 멀티 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시일 뿐입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Experts
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | STATISTICAL ARBITRAGE ENGINE STOP GAMBLING. TRADE LIKE A HEDGE FUND. Tired of guessing market direction? Sick of the trend reversing the moment you enter a trade? Stop guessing. Major banks and fund managers don't guess; they use MATH. Now, you have that power too. ONR Correlation Master Pro is not an ordinary indicator bot. It is a professional Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading) system designed to exploit price inefficiencies. It focuses on the relationship
Timty Gold Sniper
Timothy Ogunlade
Experts
Timty Gold Sniper 1. Precision Trading on Gold (XAUUSDm) Designed for micro or mini gold trading, adaptable to most broker symbols. Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), ensuring frequent trade opportunities while staying responsive to market changes. 2. Smart Signal Generation Uses a weighted scoring system combining multiple technical indicators for reliable signals: EMA Trend (50 vs 200): Detects strong trends (golden/death crosses). RSI (14) : Identifies overbought/oversold conditions for
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Experts
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5는 다양한 시장 환경에 적응하도록 설계된 스마트하고 균형 잡힌 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 가격 움직임을 분석하고 구조화된 방식으로 거래를 구성하여 횡보장과 추세장 모두에서 활용할 수 있습니다. 명확한 거래 사이클과 체계적인 주문 관리를 통해 안정적인 거래 환경을 제공합니다。 Limit 주문과 Stop 주문을 모두 지원하여 시장 상황에 맞는 유연한 운용이 가능합니다. 사전에 정의된 규칙을 기반으로 일관된 거래를 수행합니다. 시장 변화에 따라 유연하게 대응하도록 설계되었습니다. 감정 개입 없이 자동으로 거래가 실행됩니다. 모든 거래는 명확한 규칙과 논리에 기반합니다. 장기적인 안정성을 목표로 설계된 시스템입니다. 지속적인 자동 운용에 적합합니다.
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변