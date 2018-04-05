Alpha Gold Strategy

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for volatile markets, with a strong focus on risk-controlled position management and systematic profit extraction.

The EA operates using a dual-side market participation model, allowing it to adapt dynamically to changing price conditions. It does not rely on indicators, curve-fitting, or signal prediction. Instead, it focuses on price behavior and structured trade management.

Key Highlights:

Dynamic position sizing with controlled exposure growth

Built-in profit protection

Designed to handle high volatility and ranging conditions efficiently

No martingale, no grid explosions, no indicator dependency

The system is engineered to extract profits gradually while managing risk at the portfolio level, rather than relying on single trades. This makes it suitable for traders who value stability, consistency, and disciplined automation over aggressive scalping or signal chasing.

Recommended Usage:

Best suited for volatile instruments (e.g., Gold / XAUUSD)

Works across multiple timeframes bet for 1Minute

Optimized for accounts with sufficient margin

Proper risk settings are essential for long-term performance

Hedged grid system

Not suitable for small accounts below 700$

Important Note:

Like all advanced trading systems, this EA performs best when market conditions align with its design logic. It is not a get-rich-quick tool, but a professional-grade automated strategy intended for disciplined traders.This Algo is specially desgined for Prop firms, High Net-worth Individuals, Institutions. Although it has worked out for acounts with a 700$ deposit. but risks are associated with it accordingly. with proper risk management and timing I have converted a 700$ account to 3000$ account. Also Backtest shown is for reference only. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and risk settings. Live results may differ.