Beat Trap Potentiel risk

BEAT TRAP POT risk(BTP) EA 

The EA That Turns Market Traps Into Your Treasure


What is the Beat Trap Pot risk?

Most trading systems are prey to the market.

The Beat Trap Pot (BTP) is the hunter.

This is not a grid EA. This is a sophisticated market trap designed to profit when other systems fail. It lays a strategic grid, waits for the market to over-extend itself, and then snares the profits, filling your pot while others watch their accounts bleed.

Our mascot is a green bear for a reason. In our world, even the bears are bullish on your success.

🎯 How the BTP Hunts for You

1. THE TRAP IS SET (Intelligent Grid Core)

  • Starts with a neutral, patient stance in the market.

  • Lays a precise grid of orders, calibrated with optimal spacing and lot progression.

  • This is the bait in our trap.

2. THE ATR TRIPWIRE (Volatility Sensor)

  • Why get caught in a storm? The BTP uses an ATR sensor to detect market chaos.

  • Automatically disarms during high volatility, preventing it from triggering at the worst time.

  • This is the camouflage that keeps your trap hidden from danger.

3. THE SOS SPRING-LOAD (Emergency Recovery)

  • This is what separates a trap from a masterpiece.

  • If the market makes an extreme move, the BTP doesn't panic. It deploys its SOS (Save Our Soul) system.

  • Strategic rescue orders are triggered, aggressively averaging down and turning a potential loss into a powerful recovery.

  • The trap resets itself, stronger than before.

4. THE POT FILLS (Capital Guardian & Profit Taker)

  • Hard-coded daily and total drawdown limits act as your emergency escape hatch.

  • The moment your profit target is hit, the BTP closes all trades, empties the profits into your account, and resets to hunt again.

📊 Choose Your Hunting Ground (Performance Profiles)

The BTP is versatile. Configure it to match your risk appetite:

  • 🟢 The Trapper (Capital Preservation)

    • ~1.5X Return / Year | ~10% Max Drawdown

    • use the set file  | balance 10k$  | if balance more than 10k modifie the initial lotsize and totalprofit (ex:balance 20k$ then multiplie lot and profit x2)

    • For the patient hunter. Steady, reliable pot-filling.

  • 🟡 The Hunter (Balanced Aggression)

    • ~3X Return / Year | ~24% Max Drawdown

    • use the set file  | balance 3k$  | if balance more than 3k modifie the initial lotsize and totalprofit (ex:balance 9k$ then multiplie lot and profit x3)

    • The sweet spot. Our recommended configuration for optimal risk/reward.

  • 🔴 The Predator (Maximum Gain)

    • ~5.5X Return / Year | ~34% Max Drawdown

    • use the set file  | balance 1k$  | if balance more than 1k modifie the initial lotsize and totalprofit (ex:balance 5k$ then multiplie lot and profit x5)

    • For the well-capitalized hunter who can handle volatility for superior returns.

✅ This EA is for you if:

  • You are tired of EAs that are "prey" to market volatility.

  • You have a minimum of $1,000 in trading capital.

  • You understand that real profits require managed risk, not magic.

  • You want to be part of an exclusive group, not just another customer.

❌ This EA is NOT for you if:

  • You are looking for a "get rich overnight" magic button.

  • Your trading account is under $1,000.

  • You cannot accept that all trading involves drawdowns.

  • You don't read the manual before going on a hunt.

🎁 Use this EA on EUR/USD pairs  1Min time frame

it work on every Forex pairs but the best performance is with EUR/USD

do not change the inputs only if you know what you are doing 

you can change inputs based on your strategy and balance ( lot size , total profit) like mentioned in (Performance Profiles)

VPS 24/7 is needed 

 

what you will receive :  

  1. The Bear Trap Pot (BTP) EA (.ex5 file)

  2.  Preset Files 

  3.  developer support

⚖️ High Risk Investment Warning
 Follow the instruction if you want to make money 
this is the set :
Symbole: EURUSD
Période: M1 
Placement: InitialLot=0.01
Multiplier=2
PipsToTrigger=1
TotalProfitTarget=20
MaxOrdersPerSide=8
DailyDrawdownPercent=100
MaxDrawdownPercent=100
EnableSOSPositions=true
SOS1TriggerLevel=2
SOS2TriggerLevel=4
SOS1LotSizeMode=3(x1.5)
SOS2LotSizeMode=4(x2)
ATR_Period=1
ATR_Timeframe=0
MaxATR_Multiplier=0.3
EnableATRFilter=true


Levier: 1:500

only modifie 'InitialLot' and 'TotalProfitTarget' values based on your strategy and balance 
🟢 Capital Preservation : follow this formula  your balance = 'X' x10k$ so intialLot='X'x 0.01;Totalprofit = 'X' x 20
example your balance is 23k$ so the X=2.3 then inatiallot = 0.023 ; Totalprofit = 46

🟡 Balanced Aggression : follow this formula  your balance = 'X' x3k$ so intialLot='X'x 0.01;Totalprofit = 'X' x 20

example your balance is 9k$ so the X=3 then inatiallot = 0.03 ; Totalprofit = 60

🔴 Maximum Gain : follow this formula  your balance = 'X' x1k$ so intialLot='X'x 0.01;Totalprofit = 'X' x 20

example your balance is 4k$ so the X=3 then inatiallot = 0.04 ; Totalprofit = 80

you can use the strategy you want , your money your roles but the best strategy is a combination
Balance = 30%🟢 + 50% 🟡 +20%🔴 

IMPORTANT ! if you decide to work only with 🔴 (maximum Gain) you must launch the EA in the middle of the week(no strong trend) and in low spread market conditions to avoid liquidation (but once the balance is doubled you are safe) 
IT IS RISKEY! YES . BUT WORTH IT!

Welcome to the Hunt.

🐻


