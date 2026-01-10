QL Ichimoku Trend

QL Ichimoku Dashboard is a professional multi-timeframe trend analysis dashboard based on Ichimoku market structure.

The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes and displays:

Trend quality scores (0–10)

Market regime states: Trend, Transition, Chop

A clear composite market condition to help decide whether to trade or wait

All calculations use closed candles only, making the indicator non-repainting and suitable for live market analysis.

Features

Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis

Non-repainting (closed candles only)

Dashboard only – no trading, no signals

Clean, lightweight on-chart interface

Works on all symbols and 4/5-digit brokers

Fully customizable layout and appearance

Important

This indicator does not open or manage trades.

It is designed as a market filter and confirmation tool for discretionary traders.