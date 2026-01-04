GoldForever EA X MT5

Gold Forever EA is a professional, institutionally designed Expert Advisor

Live Proof of Performance   ICMarkets Live Signal{  View Real Results  }  {  JoinEAChannel  }
Launch price: $599 (first 10 licenses). After the first 10 licenses are sold, the price increases to $899, then to $1199, and finally to $1499. or above Each price level is permanent and based on license allocation, demand, and performance. Once all licenses are allocated, this offer ends permanently

  • The price automatically increases to $899 after the few licenses are sold

  • The price may also increase earlier

  • Each 20% growth in the live trading account can trigger a price increase

  • Pricing is adjusted based on performance and demand

    Act now or pay more later.


Designed for serious traders who seek alignment with institutional market behavior, not emotional or random decision-making, this EA applies advanced multi-timeframe analysis to determine higher-timeframe direction and refine entries on lower timeframes with precision and control.

The system evaluates market structure, volatility shifts, momentum changes, and key price reaction zones, ensuring trades are executed only under favorable conditions—reducing unnecessary exposure and filtering out low-quality setups.

By combining structured market interpretation with disciplined execution rules, the EA functions as a complete decision framework, not a basic signal tool. Its adaptive logic responds intelligently to changing market conditions, enabling consistent and controlled participation across different environments.

Built for traders who value structure, discipline, and professional execution, Gold Forever EA delivers a refined, institutional-style trading approach focused on precision, stability, and long-term performance.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade where real money moves — alongside banks, hedge funds, and institutional traders.

While most retail traders chase price after the move is already over, Gold Forever EA enters at the same key levels where smart money places its orders.

This is not guesswork.

This is institutional-level trading logic built for real traders who have patience and discipline. Designed for serious traders who think long-term, trade smart, and move with institutional precision. 

Read More About Gold Forever EA Below

Professional Institutional Gold Trading System

Gold Forever EA is a professionally developed trading system designed to trade gold using the same logic applied by banks, hedge funds, and institutional traders.

This is not a basic indicator-based robot.
It is a rule-based, institutional-grade system built from years of real market experience and live trading analysis.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Trade Gold the Institutional Way

Most retail traders react to price movements.
Gold Forever EA trades where institutional money operates.

The system identifies:

  • High-probability institutional price zones

  • Liquidity accumulation and distribution areas

  • Structural market movements used by professionals

It focuses on precision, discipline, and consistency rather than overtrading.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

Institutional Trading Logic

Gold Forever EA is built on proven professional concepts:

Institutional Order Flow
Identifies zones where banks and large participants build positions.

Market Structure Analysis
Uses weekly and monthly structure to define trend direction.

Liquidity-Based Execution
Trades around liquidity pools where stop hunts and large orders occur.

Breakout Confirmation
Avoids false breakouts through structure and confirmation logic.

Risk-Controlled Execution
Filters unstable market conditions and protects capital.
_____________________________________________________________________________________


7 Professional Strategy Modules

1. Weekly Pivot Strategy
Tracks key weekly price levels where markets often reverse or pause, used by big players for positioning.

2. Monthly Breakout Strategy
Trades strong price moves when the market breaks out of its monthly range with momentum.

3. Market Structure Strategy
Only enters after a market trend shift is confirmed, waiting for a retest of the broken level.

4. Order Block Detection
Identifies zones where institutions previously placed large buy or sell orders, often acting as support/resistance.

5. Stop Hunt & Liquidity Strategy
Looks for false breakouts where retail stops are hunted, then reverses toward the real trend.

6. Session Momentum Strategy
Trades the first 1–2 hours of London and New York sessions when volatility and volume are highest.

7. Price Imbalance Strategy
Seeks rapid price moves caused by a mismatch between buyers and sellers, entering on retracements.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________

How the EA Operates

Step 1: Market Structure Analysis

  • Evaluates weekly and monthly trends to determine overall market direction

  • Identifies institutional price zones where major market participants are active

Step 2: Precision Entry Logic

  • Confirms entries using multi-timeframe alignment

  • Validates trades through liquidity zones and volatility conditions to avoid false signals

Step 3: Intelligent Trade Management

  • Applies structured risk control to protect capital

  • Executes logical and dynamic profit-taking based on market behavior

  • Fully automated execution for consistency and speed
    ___________________________________________________________________

    This EA is designed to:

    • Trade like professional institutions

    • Protect capital during volatile conditions

    • Perform in both trending and corrective markets

    • Work efficiently with small or large accounts


    _______________________________________________________________________________

  • Recommended Setup

    Parameter Recommendation
    Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
    Timeframe H1
    Minimum Balance $500
    Recommended $1000+
    Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread


    After purchasing, send me a private message for the installation manual and setup instructions


추천 제품
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Experts
Trend Gold Safe Trading This is SafeGold EA, tested under the hardest conditions with profitable and consistent results (please see the images). Using advanced strategies, SafeGold is capable of generating consistent profits across 8 risk levels, entering only when all strategies intersect. No Martingale or grid usage, with fixed or automatic money management. Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered to you, configured for optimal operating conditions. Requirements and recommen
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
알고트레이딩 EA는 가중 선형 평균 LWMA를 사용하여 추세 논리와 가격 형성에 기반합니다. 계산은 가장 최근 가격에 영향을받으며 평균 계산에서 더 큰 가중치를 가집니다. 이 평균은 일정 시간 동안 각 종가를 미리 정해진 가중 계수로 곱하여 계산됩니다. 시간 기간의 위치가 고려된 후 그들은 합산되고 시간 기간의 수의 합으로 나눠집니다. 시그널 LWMA 9(-2) 가이드와 LWMA 20[-1]이 LWMA 20[1]을 가로지르는 것과 함께 대부분의 신호로 구성됩니다. LWMA 30[-1]은 슈퍼 트렌드를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. 모든 평균이 올바르게 정렬되어 있어야하지만 그렇게되면 움직임을 지지하는 많은 양을 수동으로 추가하는 데 더 많은 보안성을 제공합니다. BUY ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] > LWMA 20[-1] & > LWMA 20[1] SELL ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] < LWMA 20[1] < LWMA 20[-1] LWMA 200[0]은 참조로 사용되며 지지 및 저항으로 사용되며
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
Real Miner MT5
M Ardiansyah
5 (2)
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
RangeBreak SureFire
Doru Aurelian Popescu Baroti
Experts
Description: Introducing the RangeBreakout SureFire Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — a highly customizable and robust trading solution designed for consistent, long-term returns in dynamic market conditions. This meticulously crafted EA combines a range of powerful strategies, including range breakouts, RSI momentum analysis, trend confirmation through ADX and ATR-based calculations, trend-following with Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and loss mitigation using the proven SureFire Technique
Vikopo Value Gaps MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Value Gaps MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114438 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a for
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Romux TradeBot
Ravikumar S
Experts
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
Gload RsiStoch
Stefano Padovano
Experts
G-LOAD stoch Rsi Pro    è TESTATO SU CONTI REALE GIA'DA UN P'O' ! CON QUESTO BOT POTRETE LASCIARLO TRANQUILLAMENTE AGIRE DA SOLO SENZA AVERE PENSIERI DI NOTIZIE E ORARI SEMPRE SENZA STOPPARLO E RACCOGLIERE A FINE MESE I PROFITTI ! provate in test strategy se vi dà soddisfazioni   vi prego di lasciarmi una recensione o commento  :)  ogni tick reali. 122 ms ES: (ultimo ping al tuo server è 122.70 ms) time frame   : H1 H1 TIME FRAME     su 500€/$  lotto 0,01 su 1000 euro/$  lotto 0.05 Vps consig
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
MultiTimeFrameMACD
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
Experts
1. Core Concept This Expert Advisor is designed as a Multi Time Frame Trend Following strategy . It uses the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to identify market trends and trade only in the direction of confirmed momentum. The main objective of the EA is to reduce false signals by entering trades only when multiple timeframes agree on the same trend direction , combined with strict risk and money management rules. 2. Multi Time Frame Trend Analysis The EA analyzes MACD valu
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Goldplup
Wesley
4.75 (4)
Experts
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
NightWolf EA
Andrey Dubeiko
Experts
"Night Wolf" 어드바이저는 다음날 자산 가격 변화를 예측하는 모델을 사용하여 만들어졌습니다. 매우 정확한 이 모델은 거래된 자산의 이동 궤적 확률을 평가하는 데 기반을 두고 있습니다.  고문은 일중 및 중기 거래를 모두 할 수 있습니다. 원하는 옵션이 설정에서 설정됩니다. 로봇의 표준 매개변수는 NASDAQ, SP 500 및 DJ 30 지수(US100, US500 및 US30) 거래에 적합합니다. 다른 장비의 경우 설정을 선택해야 합니다. 거래당 손실 제한을 활성화하는 기능을 갖춘 위험 관리자가 있습니다. 모든 질문은 댓글로 적어주세요. "Night Wolf" 어드바이저를 테스트하고 거래 및 성과를 직접 평가해 보세요. "Night Wolf" 조언자의 매개변수에 대한 설명: 그룹 "Trade Parameters" (무역 매개변수) 1. "Magic Number For Trade Orders (Only Numbers)" - 여기에서는 로봇의 주문과 다른 사람
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
Profit Cannon
Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
Experts
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled  Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitl
EA TrendPullBack
Yu Zhang
Experts
1. What is this This is a trend strategy about capture trend pullbacks. It can trade major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model.  This strategy is a trend strategy, it is a high profit-loss ratio strategy. 2. Related instructions The timeframe is unlimited, I advice  your add it to EURUSD PERIOD_M15. It works with Hedge accounts. Its internal strategy logic has been set, and only fund management is opened for
AGI Gold
Franck Martin
4 (7)
Experts
AGI Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is ideal for beginners because of its simplicity. Delivered ready to use, There is nothing to do, it's 100% automated, whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD) .  This new version is even more powerful, simpler and more secure. ->  Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests. My other products with their ad
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
BlueNation FX MT5
Musera Isaac
Experts
B lueNation is a n agile grid adviser with spec ific entry points that provide a statistical advantage, based on price action and market movement patterns. BlueNation is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest it Now! Be Patient! It does not use stop loss , but contrary a ll trades are closed by either take profit or trailing stop. There are provisions for semiautomatic trading using buttons by which one is at liberty to block the operation of one or both trade directions
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Bollinger Bands Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT5 executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively. For detailed documentation    General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files   You can download the MT4 version   here Key Features: Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy. Supports multipl
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
가격: 606$ -> 808$ 사용 설명서 :  Manual ENEA mt5 – 레짐 전환 + 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)과 GPT5 ENEA mt5 는 인공지능(ChatGPT-5)의 강력한 기능과 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)의 정밀한 통계 분석을 결합한 최첨단 완전 자동화 트레이딩 알고리즘입니다. 이 시스템은 실시간으로 시장을 모니터링하며, 복잡하고 감지하기 어려운 시장 상태(레짐)까지 식별하고 그에 맞춰 거래 전략을 동적으로 조정합니다. 목표는 명확합니다: 추세, 횡보, 높은 변동성 등 모든 시장 국면에서 최적의 거래 로직을 적용하여 기회를 최대한 활용하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리하는 것입니다. 주요 특징: 실시간 레짐 감지 : 추세, 범위, 변동성 & 횡보 국면 동적 전략 전환   시장 레짐에 따라 전략 변경 AI 모델 GPT5   (HMM) – 과거 데이터로부터 비지도 학습 자동 TP, SL 조정 기능 활성화 M30 타임프레임 지원, XAUUSD 기반 은닉 마르코프
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — 적응형 실행 로직을 갖춘 알고리즘 거래 시스템 AxonShift는 XAUUSD(금)를 H1 타임프레임에서 거래하기 위해 특별히 설계되고 최적화된 자동화 알고리즘 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 단기적인 시장 움직임과 중기적 추세 변동을 결합한 구조적 분석을 바탕으로 한 모듈형 아키텍처로 구성되어 있습니다. 과도한 시장 노이즈에 반응하거나 고빈도 전략에 의존하지 않으며, 미리 정의된 구조적 조건에 따라 통제된 거래 사이클에 집중합니다. 모든 거래는 내부 필터, 가격 조건, 변동성 맥락에 따라 구성된 시나리오 기반의 논리에 의해 실행됩니다. 마팅게일, 그리드 전략 또는 포지션 스케일링은 사용하지 않으며, 다양한 시장 상황에서도 투명하고 예측 가능한 동작을 제공합니다. 각 주문에는 고정된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 값이 설정되어 있으며, 일관된 위험 관리 방식이 적용됩니다. 시스템은 시장가 주문을 지원하는 ECN/STP 브로커 환경에 적
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.34 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 지금까지 출시된 가장 진보된 EA 버전으로, AI 기반 의사결정 , 멀티 AI 투표 , 동적 거래 로직 이 완전히 통합되어 새롭게 설계되었습니다. 이제 EA는 XAUUSD(골드) M1뿐만 아니라, BTCUSD 와 ETHUSD 도 완전히 지원하며, 고빈도 진입, 스마트 리스크 관리, 완전한 적응성을 제공합니다. OpenRouter 연결 무료 AI 와 고급 필터를 결합하여, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정밀한 거래를 실행할 수 있습니다. 인터랙티브 매뉴얼 V10.1 및 프리셋: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 공식 채널 (라이브 시그널 포함):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 주요 업그레이드: BTCUSD 및 ETHUSD 완전 통합 V10.1에서는 EA가 골드(XAUUSD)에만 제한되지 않습니다. 이제 BT
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변