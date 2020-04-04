Session Range Lite is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to automatically plot the Asian trading session High and Low on the chart.

The indicator highlights the Asian session range and key price levels that are commonly used for breakout trading, retests, and intraday market structure analysis.

Key features:

Automatic calculation of Asian Session High and Low

Clear session range visualization

Horizontal High / Low levels

Price labels with exact level values

Stable behavior when scrolling and zooming the chart

Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes

No repainting

Best suited for:

intraday trading

range breakout strategies

daily market structure analysis

manual trading without automated signals

This indicator is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades. It provides only objective market information, allowing traders to make their own decisions.

📌 Session Range Lite is a free version.

Advanced features such as additional sessions (London, New York), alerts, and statistics are planned for future releases.

👉 If you find this indicator useful, please consider leaving a review on the product page — your feedback helps further development.