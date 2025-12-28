High Low Today (MT5) is a free, easy-to-use MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the current day’s High and Low price levels on your chart. It even offers optional push notifications to alert you when the price touches or breaks these key levels. With a clean and minimalist design, it provides valuable intraday insights without cluttering your chart.

Marks the current day’s High and Low on the chart (key intraday support/resistance levels)

Clean, lightweight, and unobtrusive – only the essential lines and price labels are shown

Optional push alerts notify you when price touches or breaks the daily High/Low

Convenient on-chart buttons let you easily enable or disable notifications with one click

Simple to set up and resource-friendly, suitable for intraday trading on any instrument (e.g. Forex, crypto)

This indicator does not generate buy/sell signals or open trades automatically. It is intended only for visual level analysis and alerting purposes. If you find High Low Today useful, please consider leaving a brief, honest review on its MQL5 Market page. Your feedback helps to further improve this free tool for everyone.