Gold Of Queen

Queen of Gold MT5: XAUUSD (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)

Command the Gold Market. Transform $1,000 into $13,000+.

Stop buying software and start investing in a proven profit engine. The Queen of Gold is a premier Expert Advisor specifically engineered to dominate XAUUSD. It doesn't just trade; it conquers market trends to deliver institutional-grade returns for retail traders.

The Royal Performance (Verified Results)

The attached high-quality backtest data reveals the true power of this algorithm:

  • Explosive Growth: Turned a $1,000 initial deposit into a Total Net Profit of $12,493.90 in just one year.

  • Exceptional Efficiency: Boasts a high Profit Factor of 3.33, proving the strategy wins far more than it loses.

  • High Reward Trades: With an Average Profit Trade of $1,984.42 compared to an average loss of only $357.73, the Queen ensures your winners are massive.

Why Queen of Gold?

  • Precision Breakout Logic: Engineered to identify high-conviction trend breakouts on the M15 and H4 timeframes, entering only when the probability of a "Big Move" is at its peak.

  • Smart Capital Preservation: Unlike "Devil" or high-risk EAs, the Queen uses a Strict Margin Guard, ensuring it survives the most volatile market conditions without triggering stop-outs.

  • Zero Risky Methods: Absolutely No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage. This is pure, logical trend-following trading.

  • Fully Adaptive: Automatically detects your broker's filling modes (FOK/IOC) and normalizes every lot size and price point for flawless execution.

  • Reliable Recovery: A Recovery Factor of 2.79 demonstrates the EA's resilience and ability to bounce back quickly from market shifts.


Trading Specifications: Queen of gold

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.1
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True

추천 제품
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 스캘퍼  정밀하게 설계됨. 빠르게 실행됨. 개인 트레이더를 위한 안정적인 자동매매 솔루션.  제품 개요 PythonX 는 GBPUSD 1분봉(M1) 전용으로 설계된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 그리드(Grid) 또는 마틴게일(Martingale) 전략 없이, 체계적이고 신중한 진입 논리를 기반으로 안정적인 성과를 추구합니다.  주요 특징 설치 후 즉시 사용 가능 – 별도의 최적화 불필요 재도색(Repaint) 없음 – 신호 조작 없음 마틴게일/그리드 방식 없음 – 고위험 회피 GBPUSD M1 전용 설계 최소 $500 자금으로도 시작 가능 초보자 및 숙련자 모두에게 적합  유의 사항 본 EA는 GBPUSD M1 차트에서만 작동 합니다 수익을 보장하지 않으며, 브로커 조건에 따라 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다 구매 전 반드시 데모 계정 혹은 백테스트로 확인 후 결정 하세요 본 제품은 고수익 보장을 전제로 하지 않으며, 도박성
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는  Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5  신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.  
Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper: Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA o
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.33 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) 소개 APE는 **평균 회귀 전략(Mean Reversion)**을 기반으로 개발된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 시장의 과도한 가격 확장을 감지하고, 사전에 정의된 조건에 따라 반대 방향으로 진입합니다. 이 시스템은 일일 손실 제한, 자동 청산 기능 등 리스크 관리 기능을 내장하고 있으며, 계좌 크기나 거래 환경에 따라 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. APE는 광범위한 과거 데이터 백테스트를 통해 구조적 안정성을 검증하였으며, 포지션 조절 및 리스크 관리를 이해하는 경험 많은 사용자에게 적합합니다. 리스크 관리 기능: 설정 가능한 일일 최대 손실 제한 목표 수익 도달 시 자동 청산 기능 보수형, 중립형, 공격형 등의 리스크 프로파일 설정 가능 기술적 특징: 시장의 과도한 움직임을 활용한 반대 매매 전략 자산 보호를 위한 내부 보호 기능 포함 평가 계좌 및 펀딩 규칙에 맞춘 유연한 설정 가능 테스트, 전략 연구 및 통제된 실
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Master Oscillators를 만나보세요, 이것은 거래를 단순하고 유연하게 만드는 봇입니다! RSI, CCI, 또는 Stochastic 신호 중에서 선택하고 당신만의 전략을 구축하세요. 이 봇은 MA 필터, 동적 로트 크기, Kelly Criterion 계산기, 동적 SL 및 TP 레벨 등 많은 도구를 제공합니다. 당신의 거래 스타일에 관계없이, Master Oscillators는 여기에 있습니다. 이것은 중요한 정보, 통계 등을 제공하면서 항상 당신의 거래를 안전하게 유지합니다. 만약 당신이 언제나 당신만의 거래 봇을 만들고 싶었지만 방법을 몰랐다면, Master Oscillators가 도와줄 수 있습니다. 오늘부터 Master Oscillators를 사용해보시고 당신의 거래를 향상시켜보세요! 사용자 가이드:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 신제품!!! 안티 마틴게일 시스템 도입! 이제 매우 낮은 리스크로 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
340% 연간 수익률, 정말 죄송합니다! 네, 맞게 읽으셨습니다: 이 340% 연 수익률의 백테스트 결과는 거의 부끄러울 정도로 놀랍습니다. 하지만 오해하지 마세요 – 이건 마케팅 트릭이 아니라, 깔끔한 프로그래밍과 정직한 백테스트의 결과입니다. 물론 이런 꿈같은 수익률이 영원히 지속될 수는 없습니다. 몇 년이 지나면 어느 EA든 백테스트에서 결국 롯트 크기 한계에 도달하기 때문입니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 Stealth 150 DE40은 알고리즘이 ‘제한 없이’ 운용될 때 무엇이 가능한지 보여줍니다. 그래서, 수익률에 대해 미리 사과드리며——이제 본격적으로 이 전문가 어드바이저를 소개합니다. Stealth 150 DE40 – DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40) 전용 브레이크아웃 EA 보이지 않는다. 멈추지 않는다. 타협 없는 투명성. Stealth 150 DE40이 하는 일은? Stealth 150 DE40은 DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석:   M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리:   고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터:   중요 경제 지
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 익스퍼트 어드바이저 개요 XAUUSD(골드) 및 주요 FX 페어용 자동매매 시스템. 진입, SL/TP, 트레일링, 드로다운 관리를 규칙 기반으로 수행합니다. 수익 보장은 없습니다. 리스크 고지를 확인하세요. 요구 사항 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 계좌: ECN/RAW 권장 연결: 24/7 (VPS 권장) 시간대: M1–H4 초기 설정 Algo Trading 활성화. 차트에 EA 부착(심볼별 1개 차트). Inputs에서 AI_Access_Mode = ON 설정 후 재적용. 자본/레버리지에 맞춰 리스크 조정. 권장 조건 충분한 마진과 안정적 체결(낮은 스프레드/지연). 골드 기준 $5,000+ / 1:500 권장. 다종목 시 리스크 축소. 실계좌 전 데모 검증. 핵심 기능 SL/TP , 브레이크이븐 , 트레일링 포함 진입/청산. 드로다운 제어 로 불리한 구간에서 활동 감소. 멀티 심볼 지원, 변동성/세션 적응. 주요 입력값 AI_A
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
Gold Trend Snipper
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H1/H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $35 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increase
King of Gold Titan
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
XAUUSD Titan: The 1,000% Profit Engine (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Turn $500 into $5,000+ with Precision Gold Trading. Stop searching for a "tool" and start investing in a profit powerhouse . The XAUUSD Titan is specifically engineered to dominate the gold market, focusing on high-conviction trades that prioritize massive returns over high frequency. The Performance (Based on Real Backtest Data) The attached results prove the capability of this algorithm: Massive Net Profit: $4,907.95 profit from
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
Monster of Gold
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Monster MT5: Unleash the Power of Selective Precision Transform your approach to XAUUSD. Turning $5,000 into $66,000+ through disciplined automation. The Evidence: Proven 1-Year Performance Our latest 1-year backtest on real tick data confirms the explosive potential of this algorithm: Exceptional Growth : Successfully scaled an initial $5,000 deposit to over $66,000 in total equity. High-Conviction Entries : The strategy is intentionally selective, executing a limited number of entries for
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변