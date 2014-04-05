Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard

Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence
Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless.

🚀 KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS

1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment (8x Scanner)

Instant Confirmation: Simultaneously analyzes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, and W1.
Trend Synchronization: Displays the trend direction for each timeframe in a single, color-coded view.
High-Probability Entries: Only trade when multiple timeframes align, significantly improving your win rate.

2. Zero-Lag, No-Repaint Signals

Trustworthy Data: Unlike many free indicators, our signals are final when the bar closes and do not repaint. What you see in the past is what happened in real-time.
Clear Entry/Exit: Large, visible arrows mark clear buy and sell signals at trend reversals.

3. Professional Dashboard & Alerts

Clean Design: Displays current price, ATR value, and overall trend status with a modern, customizable interface.
Smart Alert System: Never miss a setup with integrated sound alerts, push notifications to your mobile device, and optional email alerts.
Full Customization: Easily adjust ATR period, multiplier, and toggle features to match your specific trading style.

🎯 IDEAL FOR

Prop Firm Traders: Requires consistent, rule-based methodology.
Trend Following: Confirms the direction of the market with precision.
Swing & Day Trading: Provides confirmation across short and medium timeframes.

🎁 WHAT YOU RECEIVE

Lifetime license with 5 activations.
Free, continuous updates and compatibility with the latest MT5 builds.
Dedicated email support and settings optimization guidance.

