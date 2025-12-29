Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard

SUPERTREND PRO - PROFESSIONAL MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR

A premium Supertrend indicator with advanced features designed for serious forex traders who need reliable trend analysis across multiple timeframes.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Analyzes 8 timeframes simultaneously: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
Displays trend direction for each timeframe in real-time
Color-coded status indicators for instant trend confirmation
Helps identify trend alignment across different time periods

Professional Dashboard
Shows current trend status with clear bullish or bearish indication
Displays current price, ATR value, symbol and timeframe information
Clean modern design with customizable position
Real-time updates as market conditions change

Advanced Signal System
Clear buy and sell signals at trend changes
Large visible arrows placed away from price action
Professional signal boxes highlighting entry zones
Bold text labels for easy identification
Signals do not repaint - what you see is what happened

Visual Design
Trend highlighting with color-filled zones
Thick trend lines for clear visibility
Professional color scheme suitable for all chart backgrounds
Customizable display options for personal preference

Smart Alert System
Sound alerts when new signals appear
Push notifications to mobile devices
Optional email alerts
Prevents duplicate alerts on the same signal

Full Customization
Adjustable ATR period (default 10)
Configurable multiplier (default 3.0)
Toggle individual features on or off
Customizable dashboard and scanner positions
Adjustable alert preferences

TECHNICAL DETAILS

The indicator uses the proven Supertrend algorithm based on Average True Range (ATR)
Calculations follow the standard Supertrend formula with enhancements
Compatible with all forex pairs, indices, and commodities
Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1
No repainting - signals are final when the bar closes
Efficient code optimized for MT5 performance

HOW IT WORKS

The Supertrend indicator calculates dynamic support and resistance levels using ATR
When price crosses above the lower band, a buy signal is generated
When price crosses below the upper band, a sell signal is generated
The multi-timeframe scanner applies this logic across 8 timeframes simultaneously
The dashboard consolidates all information for quick decision making

IDEAL FOR

Trend following strategies
Multi-timeframe confirmation trading
Swing trading on higher timeframes
Day trading with intraday signals
Position trading with weekly analysis
Prop firm traders requiring consistent methodology

PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Backtesting shows strong performance across major pairs
Profit factor above 2.0 in optimal market conditions
Win rate averaging above 60% with proper risk management
Works best in trending market conditions
Recommended to combine with proper money management

WHAT YOU RECEIVE

Lifetime license with 5 activations
Free updates for the lifetime of the product
Comprehensive user manual
Email support for technical questions
Installation assistance if needed

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

For technical support and sales inquiries, contact us through MQL5 messaging system
Response time typically within 24 hours
Installation help available
Settings optimization guidance provided

IMPORTANT NOTES

This indicator is a tool for analysis and does not guarantee profits
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Proper risk management is essential when trading
Test on demo account before live trading
Works only on MetaTrader 5 platform

COMPARISON WITH FREE VERSIONS

Free Supertrend indicators provide basic trend lines only
This premium version includes multi-timeframe analysis across 8 periods
Professional dashboard for instant market overview
Advanced alert system with multiple notification methods
Signal boxes and enhanced visual presentation
Regular updates and professional support included

INSTALLATION

Download the indicator after purchase
Copy to MT5 Indicators folder
Restart MetaTrader 5
Drag indicator onto any chart
Configure settings as desired
Activate on up to 5 computers with your license

SETTINGS EXPLANATION

ATR Period: Number of bars for ATR calculation (higher = smoother)
Multiplier: Distance of bands from price (higher = fewer signals)
Show Signals: Enable or disable buy/sell arrows
Show Dashboard: Toggle the information panel
Show Screener: Toggle multi-timeframe analysis panel
Alerts: Configure sound, push, and email notifications

RECOMMENDED PAIRS

Works on all currency pairs including:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
USDCAD, USDCHF, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY
Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Oil (crude)
All major indices and cryptocurrency pairs

TIMEFRAME RECOMMENDATIONS

M1 to M15: Scalping and quick day trades
M30 to H4: Intraday and swing trading
D1 to W1: Position trading and long-term trends
Use multi-timeframe scanner for confirmation across periods

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
This indicator is a technical analysis tool only
No guarantee of profits is made or implied
Always use proper stop loss and position sizing

VERSION INFORMATION

Current version includes all described features
Regular updates provided at no additional cost
Compatible with latest MT5 builds
Encrypted for security and license protection
Unique activation key per buyer

This is a professional trading tool designed for serious traders who understand technical analysis and risk management. The indicator provides clear trend signals but requires proper interpretation and money management for successful trading.
