Killer App SMC
- 지표
- Kanok Meekunchorn
- 버전: 14.1
- 업데이트됨: 1 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
🚀 Institutional Killer App – The Ultimate Smart Money & Risk Engine
Overview: Master the markets with Institutional Killer App, a "God Tier" trading suite designed to bring institutional-grade precision to your charts . This all-in-one indicator automates complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC), volume analysis, and professional risk management .
Core Features:
-
Smart Structure Mapping: Automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Break of Structure (BOS) with high-precision swing points .
-
Institutional VWAP: Features a volume-weighted average price with customizable reset periods (Daily, Weekly) to identify institutional value zones .
-
Order Block & FVG Detection: Real-time scanning for Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with mitigation logic to filter out used zones .
-
God Tier Dashboard: A comprehensive UI displaying Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend alignment (H1, H4, D1), win rate statistics, and DXY correlation .
-
Automated Risk Management: Integrated lot size calculator based on account percentage and ATR volatility—never over-leverage again .
Why Choose Killer App ?
-
Visual Trade Setups: Automatically draws Entry, SL, and TP levels on your chart when a signal is confirmed .
-
DXY Analysis: Built-in Dollar Index tracking to provide extra confirmation for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs .
-
Performance Tracking: Real-time win rate calculation for the last 200 trades to keep you informed of the current market edge .