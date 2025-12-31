Apex Predator Legend

Product Name: Apex Predator Legend [God Tier]
Short Description: The ultimate institutional trading system combining Quantitative Scoring, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Dynamic Volatility. No Repaint.

🔥 Stop Hunting... Start Feasting with APEX PREDATOR LEGEND.

Are you tired of getting stopped out by liquidity grabs? Do you struggle to find the perfect entry in a chaotic market?
Apex Predator Legend is not just an indicator; it is a complete Institutional Trading Framework.

This "God Tier" system integrates 3 powerful engines into one clean chart:

  1. Quantitative Power Score: Real-time calculation of Bullish/Bearish probability (0-100%).
  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps.
  3. Dynamic Volatility: Adaptive Trailing Stop (Safety Line) based on ATR to protect your profits.

 NO REPAINT SIGNALS (Alerts on candle close).
 Mobile Push Notifications included.
 Clean UI: Collapsible Dashboard & Pastel zones (White-theme optimized).

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS (The Logic)

1. The Brain: Quantitative Scoring
The system analyzes Trend, Momentum, HTF Structure, and Volatility. It generates a real-time score displayed on the dashboard.

  • Bullish Score > 70%: Strong Buying Pressure.
  • Bearish Score > 70%: Strong Selling Pressure.

2. The Eyes: SMC & Liquidity

  • Order Blocks (Pastel Boxes): Zones where institutions placed large orders. Green for Demand, Pink for Supply.
  • Liquidity Sweeps (LIQ B/S): Detects when "Smart Money" hunts stop losses before reversing.

3. The Shield: Dynamic Safety Line
The dotted line adapts to market volatility. It widens during news and tightens during trends, acting as the perfect Trailing Stop.

"🚀 LAUNCH PRICE: Only $49 for the first 10 copies! (Next price: $99)"
