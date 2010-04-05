Apex Liquidity SMC

Apex Liquidity SMC - The Institutional Trading Suite

Stop guessing market direction. Start trading with Institutional Logic.

Apex Liquidity SMC is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect Fair Value Gaps (FVG), identify Smart Money footprints, and filter noise using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)Indices, and Major Forex Pairs, this tool helps you find high-probability setups by aligning the lower timeframe entry with the higher timeframe trend.

💎 Why is this "God Tier"?

  • Smart Money Logic: Detects valid FVG zones where institutions execute large orders.
  • MTF Trend Filter: Automatically checks the Higher Timeframe (e.g., H4) Trend. If the H4 trend is Bearish, the system filters out weak Buy signals on M5.
  • Zero Repaint: Signals appear on candle close and never vanish.
  • Interactive Dashboard: A professional panel showing Trend Status, Win Rate statistics, and Spread. Can be minimized to keep your chart clean.

🚀 Key Features

1.       Sniper Entries: Clear Buy/Sell arrows verified by Volume and Momentum.

2.       Dynamic Targets: Automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR (Volatility), ensuring your stops adapt to market conditions.

3.       Liquidity Rails: Displays recent Swing Highs and Lows to help you spot liquidity sweeps.

4.       Full Alert System: Mobile Push Notifications, Pop-ups, and Sound alerts so you never miss a trade.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • InpHTF_Frame: Select the Higher Timeframe for trend filtering (Recommended: H4 for Gold Scalping).
  • InpSL_ATR_Mult: Multiplier for Stop Loss distance (Recommended: 1.5 - 2.0).
  • InpRR_Ratio: Risk:Reward Ratio for TP calculation (Default: 1:2).

📈 How to Trade

1.       Check the Dashboard: Ensure "Current Trend" and "HTF Filter" match (e.g., both GREEN).

2.       Wait for Signal: Enter when a Signal Arrow + FVG Box appears.

3.       Set Targets: Place your SL and TP at the suggested lines displayed on the chart.

Ideal for: M5, M15, and H1 Timeframes.
Assets: XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, BTCUSD.

"🚀 LAUNCH PRICE: Only $49 for the first 10 copies! (Next price: $99)"
