Symbol Positions Panel

The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with all MT5 brokers, for both hedging and netting accounts.


Operation and configuration


The indicator reads symbols from SymbolsList (default: "XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD") and commissions from CommissionsList, handling up to 50 instruments with any names (for example: "XAUUSD", "GOLD", "BTCUSD", "GER30"), including broker suffixes. It calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap - commission) and displays labels with: symbol, value (green for profit, red for loss), position count (blue) and SL count (red). All positions, colors, fonts and panel corners are fully configurable. The toggle button saves its position and state to INI files, which allows synchronization across charts, sessions and MT5 restarts.


Perfect EA integration (optional)


The indicator can perfectly complement EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 or One Click B3 MT5 by displaying the same instruments from PanelSymbols with matching Commission_1–20 values. While such EAs manage TP/SL, trailing and button-based position closing, this indicator provides an instant overview of net profit and risk (SL count) across multiple instruments. It can also be used completely standalone, as a compact monitoring panel for open positions.


Additional features


The indicator automatically clears labels when it is disabled, so no graphical clutter remains on the chart. It is VPS-friendly and supports up to 50 symbols – you can add any instrument names (for example: "PLNUSD", "SP500m", "NQ100#"), which makes it a practical tool for monitoring multi-asset portfolios.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.

In the settings, in the CommissionsList, enter the contract value for 1 Lot according to the order of the saved instrument names.




