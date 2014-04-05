Symbol Positions Panel

Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5)


The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with all MT5 brokers, for both hedging and netting accounts.


Operation and configuration


The indicator reads symbols from SymbolsList (default: "XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD") and commissions from CommissionsList, handling up to 50 instruments with any names (for example: "XAUUSD", "GOLD", "BTCUSD", "GER30"), including broker suffixes. It calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap - commission) and displays labels with: symbol, value (green for profit, red for loss), position count (blue) and SL count (red). All positions, colors, fonts and panel corners are fully configurable. The toggle button saves its position and state to INI files, which allows synchronization across charts, sessions and MT5 restarts.


Perfect EA integration (optional)


The indicator can perfectly complement EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 or One Click B3 MT5 by displaying the same instruments from PanelSymbols with matching Commission_1–20 values. While such EAs manage TP/SL, trailing and button-based position closing, this indicator provides an instant overview of net profit and risk (SL count) across multiple instruments. It can also be used completely standalone, as a compact monitoring panel for open positions.


Additional features


The indicator automatically clears labels when it is disabled, so no graphical clutter remains on the chart. It is VPS-friendly and supports up to 50 symbols – you can add any instrument names (for example: "PLNUSD", "SP500m", "NQ100#"), which makes it a practical tool for monitoring multi-asset portfolios.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.





Produits recommandés
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Deep Momentum Analyzer
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicateurs
Deep Momentum Analyzer is an AI-powered trend detection indicator that visualizes market momentum through an intuitive histogram display, helping traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with precision and clarity. Need Custom Indicators? I create tailored solutions for your trading strategy. Check out my other professional indicators or request a custom build. Check my profile! Overview The Deep Momentum Analyzer transforms complex market data into clear, actionable trading signal
FREE
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experts
Yellowstone FX : Description du Produit Exploitez la puissance brute et prévisible du marché de l'or avec Yellowstone FX , la solution de trading définitive conçue pour le graphique XAUUSD M15. Êtes-vous fatigué des EA (Expert Advisors) erratiques qui ne parviennent pas à trouver de la constance dans le chaos quotidien du marché ? Yellowstone FX repose sur des fondations de fiabilité, conçu pour faire jaillir de puissantes opportunités de trading avec la fiabilité d'une force de la nature. Au cœ
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Nasdaq Future
Eslam Salman
Utilitaires
Nasdaq Future is a Semi Automated Trading Expert.  How does it work ? Simply Identify a strong trend, Up trend on Nasdaq for Example.  Click Buy, the Expert will open 9 trades 1. Market Execution  3. Buy Stop at Higher prices distanced space 0.5X from eachother 5. Buy limits orders below the Market price distanced 1X What is X ? X is the distance between two orders, for example in nasdaq, recomended to use between 50-70 points.  Can I control X ? Yes, in the control panel there is
ZScore Correlation
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicateurs
Le Z-Score Correlation est un outil puissant qui combine statistiques et analyse de marché pour offrir des signaux clairs, tant pour l’ arbitrage que pour les opérations de tendance . Ce qu’il fait : Mesure la corrélation dynamique entre deux actifs (ex. : EURUSD x GBPUSD). Applique le Z-Score pour détecter les écarts hors norme statistique . Identifie les opportunités d’arbitrage lorsque les actifs sont excessivement décorrélés . Génère des signaux de tendance grâce au croisement du Z-Score
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicateurs
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Description du produit Aperçu VIX Momentum Pro est un système de trading algorithmique sophistiqué conçu exclusivement pour les Indices Synthétiques VIX75. L'algorithme emploie une analyse multi-timeframes avancée combinée avec des techniques de détection de momentum propriétaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading à haute probabilité dans le marché de volatilité synthétique. Stratégie de trading L'Expert Advisor opère sur une approche comprehensive basée sur le m
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicateurs
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
Experts
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Utilitaires
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA est un robot Forex avancé qui exploite la technologie de pointe du machine learning pour optimiser les stratégies de trading et améliorer les performances sur le dynamique marché des changes. Le terme "Nodiurnal" reflète sa capacité à s'adapter et à fonctionner non seulement pendant les heures de trading diurnes habituelles, mais aussi pendant des périodes non standards, offrant ainsi une approche continue et adaptative du trading sur le forex. Paramètres : Paramètres par défaut
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Extracteurs pour XAUUSD Extractors pour XAUUSD est un Expert Advisor de niveau professionnel conçu pour les traders qui privilégient la précision, le contrôle des risques et une logique de trading adaptable pour l'or (XAUUSD). Il intègre deux stratégies intégrées avancées et cinq modes d'approche de marché flexibles, offrant aux traders un contrôle total sur la façon dont le système interprète, saisit et gère les transactions selon différentes structures de marché. Issu d'une recherche et dévelo
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Fimoku
Michel Henriques
Experts
Pode ser usado Fimathe sem Ichimoku.                                   "Parâmetros Expert" Magic Number Ativar Negociacao Periodo Hora de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Hora de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Carregar Indicador no Grafico Ativar Notificacoes                                                   "Ordem" Desvio em Pontos Preenchimento da Ordem Tipo de Ordem Inverter Tipo de Ordem Ordens co
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Le système de trading AO est spécifiquement conçu pour le trading de tendance, en utilisant les heures d'enchères ou de nouvelles comme points de référence pour les comparer avec d'autres heures de commande spécifiques afin d'anticiper les tendances du marché. **Tous les paramètres de temps utilisés dans l'EA sont basés sur l'heure de votre terminal. Différents courtiers peuvent fonctionner dans différents fuseaux horaires GMT, ce qui peut varier davantage en raison des ajustements liés à l'he
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Utilitaires
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
Wick Fill Trend Screener MT5
Javier Morales Fernandez
Indicateurs
Qu'est-ce qu'une mèche dans le commerce ? Comment fonctionne ce Screener ? Une mèche dans un chandelier reflète un rejet du prix. Ce Screener essaie d'identifier les mèches qui ont un grand potentiel d'être remplies. Ce Screener se concentre sur les mèches qui se produisent sur le marché des tendances.  Le Screener affiche un tableau de bord qui offre une vue d'ensemble des mèches potentielles négociées en direct. Il montre TOUTES les paires/instruments organisées par période de temps. Les op
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
3.5 (2)
Experts
Euro Vision Expert Advisor Euro Vision est un robot de trading multi-devises de nouvelle génération, conçu exclusivement pour trader les principales paires basées sur l’euro : EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD et EURNZD. Fonctionnant sur l’unité de temps H1, le système combine un modèle avancé de corrélation avec des techniques de scalping de précision pour offrir des entrées de trading à forte probabilité et maximiser la régularité. Contrairement aux systèmes mono-paire, Euro Vis
Chomper MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the Financial Market " Chomper EA ", a pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading System " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs three distinct strategies to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pairs. Also, checkout " Nacho ", " Chomper's " baby cousin! Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->   Click Here   Time Limite
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicateurs
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Easy Cal EA
Miss Supasiri Benjakunya
Utilitaires
Hello :') I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices. And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones. As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size. So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades. By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices. The EA will automatically calculat
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 06/11/2025 (new XAUUSD sets) Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicateurs
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robot robuste avec plusieurs configurations disponibles, À utiliser avec BTC sur une période de 10 minutes avec les paramètres de la capture d'écran ci-dessous. Lors de l'achat du robot expert, vous avez le droit de demander des modifications pour continuer à améliorer le robot. Caractéristiques principales Stratégie de croisement de moyennes mobiles : L'EA utilise deux moyennes mobiles (MA1 et MA2) pour générer des signaux de trading. Un cro
Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. In addition to finding bullish and bearish Three line strike formations this multi symbol and mutli time frame indicator can also scan for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshots for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) The formations do not ap
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur KT Momentum Arrows est basé sur une rupture momentanée, calculée à partir de l’écart des bandes et de la volatilité émergente dans une direction spécifique. Un signal d’achat est généré lorsque le prix clôture au-dessus de la bande supérieure, et un signal de vente lorsque le prix clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure. Un coefficient de magnitude est utilisé en paramètre d’entrée, influençant à la fois l’écart des bandes et la volatilité. Sa valeur doit être choisie avec soin se
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système   ne cherche pas à prédire les s
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Trend Line PRO   est une stratégie de trading indépendante. Il montre le changement de tendance, le point d'entrée de la transaction, ainsi que le calcul automatique de trois niveaux de protection Take Profit et Stop Loss. Trend Line PRO   est parfait pour tous les symboles Meta Trader : devises, métaux, crypto-monnaies, actions et indices. L'indicateur est utilisé dans le trading sur des comptes réels, ce qui confirme la fiabilité de la stratégie. Pour le moment, l'indicateur
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tout simplement, vous pouvez commencer à trader lorsque le mouvement des chiffres blancs — appelés « pips » — commence à apparaître à côté de la bougie actuelle. Les « pips » blancs indiquent qu’un ordre d’achat ou de vente est actuellement actif et évolue dans la bonne direction, comme le montre leur couleur blanche. Lorsque le mouvement des pips blancs s’arrête et devient vert statique, cela signale la fin de la dynamique en cours. La couleur verte des chiffres représente le profit total réal
Plus de l'auteur
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis