One Expert Army MT5
- Experts
- Wendell Aganos
- 버전: 3.1
- 업데이트됨: 27 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
AI-Drive Core 📊 Precision. Power. Discipline.
One Expert Army MT5 is an AI-drive execution system —built for traders who want clean charts, fixed risk, and military-grade timing.
No martingale, no grid, no noise. FIX SL/TP.
Key Features
• AI Timing Engine – Activates buy/sell systems only in optimal windows
• Hard-Coded Institutional Parameters – Fixed TP, SL, trailing logic
• Stable Fixed-Lot Execution – Ideal for small accounts and prop firm rules
• One-Position Rule – Clean and controlled equity behavior
• High-Speed Trailing Engine – Activates only after profit thresholds
• Includes spread protection, slippage control, margin validation, and indicator-free logic
Recommended
• Timeframe: M5
• Starting Balance: $200
• Symbol: XAUUSD
Do Not Use ECN
Ideal For
Prop firm challenges, fixed-lot scalpers, low-risk traders, and anyone who wants a fast, disciplined trading system.
🚀 One Expert Army MT5
AI precision. Zero noise. One mission: consistent execution.