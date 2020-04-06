Luz De Luna Pro

🏆 LUZ DE LUNA PRO 🏆

The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate

⭐ EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS! 

⭐ $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN 

EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD 

GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD 

Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional 

3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229

⭐ WHY IS DIFFERENT ⭐

Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your account with 30-50% drawdowns. Luz De Luna Pro is different.

We prioritized CAPITAL PROTECTION first, then optimized for consistent profits. The result? A professional-grade EA with institutional-level risk management that actually works.

(Please contact me after Buy for the correct Settings!)

📊 VERIFIED BACKTEST RESULTS

EURUSD Performance (2 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)

✅ Total Profit: 26% ($520 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 3.58 (Exceptional!) ✅ Win Rate: 79.5% (8 out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 4.69% ✅ Total Trades: 78 ✅ Annual Return: ~13%

GBPUSD Performance (3 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)

✅ Total Profit: 38% ($764 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 2.88 (Excellent!) ✅ Win Rate: 82.3% (8+ out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 6.20% ✅ Total Trades: 158 ✅ Annual Return: ~12.5%

Combined Statistics

🎯 Average Win Rate: 80%+ across both pairs 🎯 Combined Profit: $1,280+ in testing period 🎯 Both pairs under 7% drawdown 🎯 Consistent monthly returns 🎯 236 total verified trades

💎 KEY FEATURES

🛡️ Professional Risk Management

  • Ultra-Low Drawdown: Maximum 6.2% (most EAs have 20-50%!)
  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk tolerance
  • Multiple Safety Filters: Spread filter, time filter, daily loss limit
  • Smart Stop Loss System: Protects your capital on every trade

🎯 Intelligent Entry System

  • Triple-Confirmation Strategy: Daily bias + Dual EMA crossover + RSI confirmation
  • Trend-Following Approach: Only trades in direction of higher timeframe trend
  • Slope Filter: Ensures momentum before entry
  • No Martingale, No Grid: Pure technical strategy with proven edge

📈 Advanced Trade Management

  • Dynamic Break-Even: Automatically moves stop loss to entry point after profit threshold
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Captures large moves while protecting profits
  • Optimized Take Profit: Risk-reward ratio optimized for each pair
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Console displays active trades and daily performance

⚙️ Pair-Specific Optimization

  • EURUSD Settings: Professionally optimized through 3-phase testing
  • GBPUSD Settings: Separately optimized for Cable's unique characteristics
  • Not One-Size-Fits-All: Each pair has custom-tuned parameters for maximum performance
  • Proven Across Market Conditions: Tested through trending, ranging, and volatile periods

🔬 WHAT MAKES ELITE?

3-Phase Scientific Optimization Process

Phase 1 - Risk Management Optimization

  • Stop loss levels
  • Take profit ratios
  • Position sizing
  • Daily trade limits

Phase 2 - Entry Signal Optimization

  • EMA periods
  • RSI settings
  • Bias filters
  • Slope thresholds

Phase 3 - Trade Management Optimization

  • Break-even triggers
  • Trailing stop levels
  • Exit strategies
  • Profit protection

Result: Every parameter scientifically tested and validated across thousands of trades.

📋 COMPLETE SPECIFICATIONS

Supported Pairs

  • EURUSD (Primary)
  • GBPUSD (Primary)
  • Optimized settings included for both

Timeframe

  • H4 (4-Hour charts)
  • Daily bias filter for higher timeframe trend

Trading Style

  • Swing/Position trading
  • 1-3 setups per day maximum
  • Average trade duration: 1-5 days
  • No scalping, no high-frequency trading

Indicators Used

  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Daily trend bias filter

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
  • Broker: Any regulated broker

🎛️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade (0.5% - 5%)
  • Fixed lot size option
  • Maximum setups per day
  • Daily loss limit percentage
  • Orders per setup (1-2)

Entry Filters

  • EMA periods (adjustable)
  • RSI period (adjustable)
  • Minimum slope threshold
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading time restrictions

Trade Management

  • Break-even trigger (pips)
  • Trailing stop start (pips)
  • Trailing stop distance (pips)
  • Stop loss (pips)
  • Risk/reward multiplier

Trading Modes

  • Long only mode
  • Short only mode
  • Both directions (default)

🎨 USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES

Easy Setup: Load EA, select preset, start trading ✅ Pre-Configured Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings included ✅ Detailed Documentation: Step-by-step installation guide ✅ Visual Feedback: On-chart indicators and console information ✅ No DLL Required: Pure MQL4 code, no external dependencies ✅ One-Time Purchase: No monthly fees, yours forever ✅ Free Updates: Receive v1.x updates at no additional cost

🏅 WHO IS THIS FOR?

✅ Perfect For:

  • Conservative traders who prioritize capital preservation
  • Swing traders looking for consistent medium-term profits
  • Professionals seeking institutional-quality risk management
  • Traders tired of high-drawdown, unstable EAs
  • Anyone wanting reliable, steady account growth
  • Part-time traders who can't watch charts 24/7

❌ Not For:

  • Scalpers looking for 50+ trades per day
  • Gamblers seeking 500% monthly returns
  • Traders unwilling to accept 6-8 losing trades out of 100
  • Those expecting to turn $100 into $10,000 overnight

🔐 RISK DISCLAIMER

Luz De Luna Pro is a professional trading tool with verified backtests, but:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • All trading involves risk of loss
  • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • We recommend starting with minimum risk settings
  • Demo test before going live
  • Use proper risk management at all times

The 80%+ win rate and low drawdown are based on historical back tests. Live results may vary based on broker conditions, slippage, spreads, and market conditions.

📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED

When you purchase WINNER EA v1.21 - ELITE EDITION, you receive:

  1. Complete EA File (.ex4 for MT4)
  2. EURUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
  3. GBPUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
  4. Installation Guide (PDF)
  5. User Manual (PDF with all settings explained)
  6. Optimization Report (Detailed backtest results)
  7. Email Support (Technical assistance)
  8. Free Updates (All v1.x versions)

💰 INVESTMENT

Launch Price: $149.99 (Limited Time - First 50 Buyers)

Regular Price: $249

What You're Really Getting:

  • Professional EA worth thousands in development costs
  • 3-phase optimization (months of testing)
  • Two fully optimized currency pair strategies
  • Institutional-level risk management
  • Ongoing support and updates
  • Tool that can generate consistent returns for years

ROI Potential: If the EA generates even 10% annually on a $1000 account, you recoup your investment in less than 2 years. Every year after is pure profit.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Before You Buy:

  1. Demo Test First: Always test on demo for 2-4 weeks
  2. Start Small: Begin with minimum risk settings (0.5-1%)
  3. Use Provided Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings are optimized
  4. Follow Guidelines: Read the manual before going live
  5. Proper Broker: Use a regulated broker with reasonable spreads

Optimization Notes:

  • EURUSD settings optimized on 2-year data (2023-2024)
  • GBPUSD settings optimized on 3-year data (2022-2024)
  • 90% modeling quality (highest accuracy available)
  • Both tested through multiple market conditions
  • Settings can be adjusted for different market phases

🌟 THE Luz De Luna Pro difference:

Most EAs focus on flashy profits with unsustainable risk. We took a different approach:

  1. Capital Preservation First: We designed for low drawdown from day one
  2. Scientific Optimization: 3-phase testing process, not random parameters
  3. Realistic Expectations: 10-15% annual returns with <7% drawdown
  4. Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management
  5. Dual-Pair Strategy: Two independently optimized strategies
  6. Transparency: Real verified back tests, not marketing fluff

This is the EA we would trade with our own money.

🚀 START YOUR JOURNEY

Stop gambling with high-risk EAs that blow up your account.

Start trading like a professional with Luz De Luna Pro.

80%+ Win Rate • <7% Drawdown • Verified Results • Professional Risk Management

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does it work on MT5? A: Currently MT4 only. MT5 version planned for future release.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs? A: It's optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD. Other pairs not recommended without re-optimization.

Q: What's the minimum account size? A: $500 minimum, $1000+ recommended for comfortable trading.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Recommended for best performance, but not required. The EA trades H4 timeframe.

Q: How many trades per day? A: Average 1-2 setups per day maximum per pair. It's a swing trading system.

Q: Is it a martingale or grid system? A: No. Pure technical strategy with fixed stop loss on every trade.

Q: Will it work on my broker? A: Yes, works with any MT4 broker. Best with ECN/low spread brokers.

Q: Do I need to watch it 24/7? A: No. Check once or twice daily. The EA manages everything automatically.

🏆 READY TO BECOME A WINNER?

Join the elite traders who prioritize consistent profits over risky gambling.

Limited Launch Price: $149.99 (Regular $249)

Click "Add to Cart" Now and Start Your Journey to Professional Trading!

Luz De Luna Pro Professional Trading. Professional Results. © 2025 All Rights Reserved

