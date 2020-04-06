Luz De Luna Pro
- Experts
- Freddy Amado Soto Javier
- 버전: 1.21
- 활성화: 5
The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate
⭐ EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS!
⭐ $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN
EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD
GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD
Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional
3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229
⭐ WHY IS DIFFERENT ⭐
Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your account with 30-50% drawdowns. Luz De Luna Pro is different.
We prioritized CAPITAL PROTECTION first, then optimized for consistent profits. The result? A professional-grade EA with institutional-level risk management that actually works.
📊 VERIFIED BACKTEST RESULTS
EURUSD Performance (2 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)
✅ Total Profit: 26% ($520 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 3.58 (Exceptional!) ✅ Win Rate: 79.5% (8 out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 4.69% ✅ Total Trades: 78 ✅ Annual Return: ~13%
GBPUSD Performance (3 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)
✅ Total Profit: 38% ($764 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 2.88 (Excellent!) ✅ Win Rate: 82.3% (8+ out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 6.20% ✅ Total Trades: 158 ✅ Annual Return: ~12.5%
Combined Statistics
🎯 Average Win Rate: 80%+ across both pairs 🎯 Combined Profit: $1,280+ in testing period 🎯 Both pairs under 7% drawdown 🎯 Consistent monthly returns 🎯 236 total verified trades
💎 KEY FEATURES
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
- Ultra-Low Drawdown: Maximum 6.2% (most EAs have 20-50%!)
- Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk tolerance
- Multiple Safety Filters: Spread filter, time filter, daily loss limit
- Smart Stop Loss System: Protects your capital on every trade
🎯 Intelligent Entry System
- Triple-Confirmation Strategy: Daily bias + Dual EMA crossover + RSI confirmation
- Trend-Following Approach: Only trades in direction of higher timeframe trend
- Slope Filter: Ensures momentum before entry
- No Martingale, No Grid: Pure technical strategy with proven edge
📈 Advanced Trade Management
- Dynamic Break-Even: Automatically moves stop loss to entry point after profit threshold
- Intelligent Trailing Stop: Captures large moves while protecting profits
- Optimized Take Profit: Risk-reward ratio optimized for each pair
- Real-Time Monitoring: Console displays active trades and daily performance
⚙️ Pair-Specific Optimization
- EURUSD Settings: Professionally optimized through 3-phase testing
- GBPUSD Settings: Separately optimized for Cable's unique characteristics
- Not One-Size-Fits-All: Each pair has custom-tuned parameters for maximum performance
- Proven Across Market Conditions: Tested through trending, ranging, and volatile periods
🔬 WHAT MAKES ELITE?
3-Phase Scientific Optimization Process
Phase 1 - Risk Management Optimization
- Stop loss levels
- Take profit ratios
- Position sizing
- Daily trade limits
Phase 2 - Entry Signal Optimization
- EMA periods
- RSI settings
- Bias filters
- Slope thresholds
Phase 3 - Trade Management Optimization
- Break-even triggers
- Trailing stop levels
- Exit strategies
- Profit protection
Result: Every parameter scientifically tested and validated across thousands of trades.
📋 COMPLETE SPECIFICATIONS
Supported Pairs
- EURUSD (Primary)
- GBPUSD (Primary)
- Optimized settings included for both
Timeframe
- H4 (4-Hour charts)
- Daily bias filter for higher timeframe trend
Trading Style
- Swing/Position trading
- 1-3 setups per day maximum
- Average trade duration: 1-5 days
- No scalping, no high-frequency trading
Indicators Used
- Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
- Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- Daily trend bias filter
Account Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+)
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
- Broker: Any regulated broker
🎛️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
Risk Management
- Risk per trade (0.5% - 5%)
- Fixed lot size option
- Maximum setups per day
- Daily loss limit percentage
- Orders per setup (1-2)
Entry Filters
- EMA periods (adjustable)
- RSI period (adjustable)
- Minimum slope threshold
- Maximum spread filter
- Trading time restrictions
Trade Management
- Break-even trigger (pips)
- Trailing stop start (pips)
- Trailing stop distance (pips)
- Stop loss (pips)
- Risk/reward multiplier
Trading Modes
- Long only mode
- Short only mode
- Both directions (default)
🎨 USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES
✅ Easy Setup: Load EA, select preset, start trading ✅ Pre-Configured Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings included ✅ Detailed Documentation: Step-by-step installation guide ✅ Visual Feedback: On-chart indicators and console information ✅ No DLL Required: Pure MQL4 code, no external dependencies ✅ One-Time Purchase: No monthly fees, yours forever ✅ Free Updates: Receive v1.x updates at no additional cost
🏅 WHO IS THIS FOR?
✅ Perfect For:
- Conservative traders who prioritize capital preservation
- Swing traders looking for consistent medium-term profits
- Professionals seeking institutional-quality risk management
- Traders tired of high-drawdown, unstable EAs
- Anyone wanting reliable, steady account growth
- Part-time traders who can't watch charts 24/7
❌ Not For:
- Scalpers looking for 50+ trades per day
- Gamblers seeking 500% monthly returns
- Traders unwilling to accept 6-8 losing trades out of 100
- Those expecting to turn $100 into $10,000 overnight
🔐 RISK DISCLAIMER
Luz De Luna Pro is a professional trading tool with verified backtests, but:
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- All trading involves risk of loss
- Never risk more than you can afford to lose
- We recommend starting with minimum risk settings
- Demo test before going live
- Use proper risk management at all times
The 80%+ win rate and low drawdown are based on historical back tests. Live results may vary based on broker conditions, slippage, spreads, and market conditions.
📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED
When you purchase WINNER EA v1.21 - ELITE EDITION, you receive:
- ✅ Complete EA File (.ex4 for MT4)
- ✅ EURUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
- ✅ GBPUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
- ✅ Installation Guide (PDF)
- ✅ User Manual (PDF with all settings explained)
- ✅ Optimization Report (Detailed backtest results)
- ✅ Email Support (Technical assistance)
- ✅ Free Updates (All v1.x versions)
💰 INVESTMENT
What You're Really Getting:
- Professional EA worth thousands in development costs
- 3-phase optimization (months of testing)
- Two fully optimized currency pair strategies
- Institutional-level risk management
- Ongoing support and updates
- Tool that can generate consistent returns for years
ROI Potential: If the EA generates even 10% annually on a $1000 account, you recoup your investment in less than 2 years. Every year after is pure profit.
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
Before You Buy:
- Demo Test First: Always test on demo for 2-4 weeks
- Start Small: Begin with minimum risk settings (0.5-1%)
- Use Provided Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings are optimized
- Follow Guidelines: Read the manual before going live
- Proper Broker: Use a regulated broker with reasonable spreads
Optimization Notes:
- EURUSD settings optimized on 2-year data (2023-2024)
- GBPUSD settings optimized on 3-year data (2022-2024)
- 90% modeling quality (highest accuracy available)
- Both tested through multiple market conditions
- Settings can be adjusted for different market phases
🌟 THE Luz De Luna Pro difference:
Most EAs focus on flashy profits with unsustainable risk. We took a different approach:
- Capital Preservation First: We designed for low drawdown from day one
- Scientific Optimization: 3-phase testing process, not random parameters
- Realistic Expectations: 10-15% annual returns with <7% drawdown
- Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management
- Dual-Pair Strategy: Two independently optimized strategies
- Transparency: Real verified back tests, not marketing fluff
This is the EA we would trade with our own money.
🚀 START YOUR JOURNEY
Stop gambling with high-risk EAs that blow up your account.
Start trading like a professional with Luz De Luna Pro.
80%+ Win Rate • <7% Drawdown • Verified Results • Professional Risk Management
❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Does it work on MT5? A: Currently MT4 only. MT5 version planned for future release.
Q: Can I use it on other pairs? A: It's optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD. Other pairs not recommended without re-optimization.
Q: What's the minimum account size? A: $500 minimum, $1000+ recommended for comfortable trading.
Q: Does it require VPS? A: Recommended for best performance, but not required. The EA trades H4 timeframe.
Q: How many trades per day? A: Average 1-2 setups per day maximum per pair. It's a swing trading system.
Q: Is it a martingale or grid system? A: No. Pure technical strategy with fixed stop loss on every trade.
Q: Will it work on my broker? A: Yes, works with any MT4 broker. Best with ECN/low spread brokers.
Q: Do I need to watch it 24/7? A: No. Check once or twice daily. The EA manages everything automatically.
🏆 READY TO BECOME A WINNER?
Join the elite traders who prioritize consistent profits over risky gambling.
Luz De Luna Pro Professional Trading. Professional Results. © 2025 All Rights Reserved