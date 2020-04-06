Luz De Luna Pro

🏆 LUZ DE LUNA PRO 🏆

The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate

⭐ EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS! 

⭐ $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN 

EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD 

GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD 

Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional 

3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229

⭐ WHY IS DIFFERENT ⭐

Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your account with 30-50% drawdowns. Luz De Luna Pro is different.

We prioritized CAPITAL PROTECTION first, then optimized for consistent profits. The result? A professional-grade EA with institutional-level risk management that actually works.

(Please contact me after Buy for the correct Settings!)

📊 VERIFIED BACKTEST RESULTS

EURUSD Performance (2 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)

✅ Total Profit: 26% ($520 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 3.58 (Exceptional!) ✅ Win Rate: 79.5% (8 out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 4.69% ✅ Total Trades: 78 ✅ Annual Return: ~13%

GBPUSD Performance (3 Years | 90% Modeling Quality)

✅ Total Profit: 38% ($764 on $2000) ✅ Profit Factor: 2.88 (Excellent!) ✅ Win Rate: 82.3% (8+ out of 10 trades win!) ✅ Maximum Drawdown: Only 6.20% ✅ Total Trades: 158 ✅ Annual Return: ~12.5%

Combined Statistics

🎯 Average Win Rate: 80%+ across both pairs 🎯 Combined Profit: $1,280+ in testing period 🎯 Both pairs under 7% drawdown 🎯 Consistent monthly returns 🎯 236 total verified trades

💎 KEY FEATURES

🛡️ Professional Risk Management

  • Ultra-Low Drawdown: Maximum 6.2% (most EAs have 20-50%!)
  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk tolerance
  • Multiple Safety Filters: Spread filter, time filter, daily loss limit
  • Smart Stop Loss System: Protects your capital on every trade

🎯 Intelligent Entry System

  • Triple-Confirmation Strategy: Daily bias + Dual EMA crossover + RSI confirmation
  • Trend-Following Approach: Only trades in direction of higher timeframe trend
  • Slope Filter: Ensures momentum before entry
  • No Martingale, No Grid: Pure technical strategy with proven edge

📈 Advanced Trade Management

  • Dynamic Break-Even: Automatically moves stop loss to entry point after profit threshold
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Captures large moves while protecting profits
  • Optimized Take Profit: Risk-reward ratio optimized for each pair
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Console displays active trades and daily performance

⚙️ Pair-Specific Optimization

  • EURUSD Settings: Professionally optimized through 3-phase testing
  • GBPUSD Settings: Separately optimized for Cable's unique characteristics
  • Not One-Size-Fits-All: Each pair has custom-tuned parameters for maximum performance
  • Proven Across Market Conditions: Tested through trending, ranging, and volatile periods

🔬 WHAT MAKES ELITE?

3-Phase Scientific Optimization Process

Phase 1 - Risk Management Optimization

  • Stop loss levels
  • Take profit ratios
  • Position sizing
  • Daily trade limits

Phase 2 - Entry Signal Optimization

  • EMA periods
  • RSI settings
  • Bias filters
  • Slope thresholds

Phase 3 - Trade Management Optimization

  • Break-even triggers
  • Trailing stop levels
  • Exit strategies
  • Profit protection

Result: Every parameter scientifically tested and validated across thousands of trades.

📋 COMPLETE SPECIFICATIONS

Supported Pairs

  • EURUSD (Primary)
  • GBPUSD (Primary)
  • Optimized settings included for both

Timeframe

  • H4 (4-Hour charts)
  • Daily bias filter for higher timeframe trend

Trading Style

  • Swing/Position trading
  • 1-3 setups per day maximum
  • Average trade duration: 1-5 days
  • No scalping, no high-frequency trading

Indicators Used

  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Daily trend bias filter

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
  • Broker: Any regulated broker

🎛️ CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade (0.5% - 5%)
  • Fixed lot size option
  • Maximum setups per day
  • Daily loss limit percentage
  • Orders per setup (1-2)

Entry Filters

  • EMA periods (adjustable)
  • RSI period (adjustable)
  • Minimum slope threshold
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading time restrictions

Trade Management

  • Break-even trigger (pips)
  • Trailing stop start (pips)
  • Trailing stop distance (pips)
  • Stop loss (pips)
  • Risk/reward multiplier

Trading Modes

  • Long only mode
  • Short only mode
  • Both directions (default)

🎨 USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES

Easy Setup: Load EA, select preset, start trading ✅ Pre-Configured Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings included ✅ Detailed Documentation: Step-by-step installation guide ✅ Visual Feedback: On-chart indicators and console information ✅ No DLL Required: Pure MQL4 code, no external dependencies ✅ One-Time Purchase: No monthly fees, yours forever ✅ Free Updates: Receive v1.x updates at no additional cost

🏅 WHO IS THIS FOR?

✅ Perfect For:

  • Conservative traders who prioritize capital preservation
  • Swing traders looking for consistent medium-term profits
  • Professionals seeking institutional-quality risk management
  • Traders tired of high-drawdown, unstable EAs
  • Anyone wanting reliable, steady account growth
  • Part-time traders who can't watch charts 24/7

❌ Not For:

  • Scalpers looking for 50+ trades per day
  • Gamblers seeking 500% monthly returns
  • Traders unwilling to accept 6-8 losing trades out of 100
  • Those expecting to turn $100 into $10,000 overnight

🔐 RISK DISCLAIMER

Luz De Luna Pro is a professional trading tool with verified backtests, but:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • All trading involves risk of loss
  • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • We recommend starting with minimum risk settings
  • Demo test before going live
  • Use proper risk management at all times

The 80%+ win rate and low drawdown are based on historical back tests. Live results may vary based on broker conditions, slippage, spreads, and market conditions.

📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED

When you purchase WINNER EA v1.21 - ELITE EDITION, you receive:

  1. Complete EA File (.ex4 for MT4)
  2. EURUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
  3. GBPUSD Optimized Preset (Set file)
  4. Installation Guide (PDF)
  5. User Manual (PDF with all settings explained)
  6. Optimization Report (Detailed backtest results)
  7. Email Support (Technical assistance)
  8. Free Updates (All v1.x versions)

💰 INVESTMENT

Launch Price: $149.99 (Limited Time - First 50 Buyers)

Regular Price: $249

What You're Really Getting:

  • Professional EA worth thousands in development costs
  • 3-phase optimization (months of testing)
  • Two fully optimized currency pair strategies
  • Institutional-level risk management
  • Ongoing support and updates
  • Tool that can generate consistent returns for years

ROI Potential: If the EA generates even 10% annually on a $1000 account, you recoup your investment in less than 2 years. Every year after is pure profit.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Before You Buy:

  1. Demo Test First: Always test on demo for 2-4 weeks
  2. Start Small: Begin with minimum risk settings (0.5-1%)
  3. Use Provided Presets: EURUSD and GBPUSD settings are optimized
  4. Follow Guidelines: Read the manual before going live
  5. Proper Broker: Use a regulated broker with reasonable spreads

Optimization Notes:

  • EURUSD settings optimized on 2-year data (2023-2024)
  • GBPUSD settings optimized on 3-year data (2022-2024)
  • 90% modeling quality (highest accuracy available)
  • Both tested through multiple market conditions
  • Settings can be adjusted for different market phases

🌟 THE Luz De Luna Pro difference:

Most EAs focus on flashy profits with unsustainable risk. We took a different approach:

  1. Capital Preservation First: We designed for low drawdown from day one
  2. Scientific Optimization: 3-phase testing process, not random parameters
  3. Realistic Expectations: 10-15% annual returns with <7% drawdown
  4. Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management
  5. Dual-Pair Strategy: Two independently optimized strategies
  6. Transparency: Real verified back tests, not marketing fluff

This is the EA we would trade with our own money.

🚀 START YOUR JOURNEY

Stop gambling with high-risk EAs that blow up your account.

Start trading like a professional with Luz De Luna Pro.

80%+ Win Rate • <7% Drawdown • Verified Results • Professional Risk Management

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does it work on MT5? A: Currently MT4 only. MT5 version planned for future release.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs? A: It's optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD. Other pairs not recommended without re-optimization.

Q: What's the minimum account size? A: $500 minimum, $1000+ recommended for comfortable trading.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Recommended for best performance, but not required. The EA trades H4 timeframe.

Q: How many trades per day? A: Average 1-2 setups per day maximum per pair. It's a swing trading system.

Q: Is it a martingale or grid system? A: No. Pure technical strategy with fixed stop loss on every trade.

Q: Will it work on my broker? A: Yes, works with any MT4 broker. Best with ECN/low spread brokers.

Q: Do I need to watch it 24/7? A: No. Check once or twice daily. The EA manages everything automatically.

🏆 READY TO BECOME A WINNER?

Join the elite traders who prioritize consistent profits over risky gambling.

Limited Launch Price: $149.99 (Regular $249)

Click "Add to Cart" Now and Start Your Journey to Professional Trading!

Luz De Luna Pro Professional Trading. Professional Results. © 2025 All Rights Reserved

おすすめのプロダクト
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
MACDインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、手動取引または他の専門家によって開かれた取引のために、アカウントの負けたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバ
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
エキスパート
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
エキスパート
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
エキスパート
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
エキスパート
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses tim
Max Auto Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
エキスパート
MAX AUTO SCALPING EA は、MT4対応の完全自動マルチペア取引システムです。 これは、設定してあとはお任せ、という高品質エキスパートアドバイザーです。すべての取引作業を自動で行います！7つの通貨ペアに対応した7つのSet_filesをご用意しています！ テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: GBPCAD Set_file GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file EAの主な機能： - ローカルサポート/レジスタンスレベルに基づいたスキャルピング取引手法。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲール法などの危険な手法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護のため、固定のSLが設定されています。 - このEAは非常に使いやすく、FXのプロと初心者の両方が使用できます。 - ロボットがすべてを自動的に実行します。必要なのは、MT4にインストール（以下の簡単な「インストール方法」の手順に従
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
エキスパート
OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット 期間限定オファー： 499ドルのみ（通常価格1200ドル - 近日値上げ予定） OtmScalp EA V1が選ばれる理由 安定した日次収益 - 制御された積極的なスキャルピング戦略 3つの専門バージョン - EURペア、ゴールド(XAU/USD)、ビットコイン(BTC/USD)用 完全自動取引 - 24時間5日間、手動操作不要 スマートリスク管理 - 自動ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、動的ロットサイズ 収益化メカニズム 高勝率戦略 - AIがマイクロトレンドを検出しミリ秒単位で執行 低ドローダウン - 高度なリスク管理で資金を保護 ブローカー互換性 - IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等で検証済み 簡単設定 - 2分でインストール、プログラミング不要 実績データ（バックテスト＆実稼働） EUR/USD版：月間平均15-25%（5分・15分足） ゴールド(XAU/USD)版：月
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Multi Pair Hedging System EA
Stanislav Sarbey
エキスパート
THIS ADVISOR REALLY WORKS !!! I present to you my own adviser, designed to work on the instrument TSLA (shares of companie Tesla). The work of the adviser is based on hedging positions. Purely mathematical model of averaging positions. Advisor can be configured to work on buy or sell, as well as buy and sell at the same time. This is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, so it can be used simultaneously on a different stocks at the same time, and the work on each stocks can be set separately. It is p
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
エキスパート
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
エキスパート
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
作者のその他のプロダクト
Clean Fractal Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — RSI Fractal Bias Indicator: Precision Signals with H4 Edge Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price) for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-solid, lag-fre
Smart Trend Pullback PRO
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise. Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex → H1 Ind
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : F ractal Support Resistance Champion Pro Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →   Any timeframe from M15+ DISCLAIMER:
Advanced Supply and Demand Zones
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more. Tested extensively across mult
Inside Scalper Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Inside Scalper Pro: Trade with Institutional Bias & Precision S/R Zones Most scalping indicators give you lagging signals in a vacuum. Professionals trade with context: trend bias, key levels, and volume-weighted price.   Inside Scalper Pro   fuses these three pillars into one seamless, non-repainting visual system, giving you the clarity to scalp like a market insider. The Professional's Edge, Built Into Your Chart This isn't just an arrow generator. It's a   complete trading environment   that
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : Smart Trend Pullback PRO MT5 Professional trend pullback indicator with adaptive logic for Forex & Indices. Designed to capture high-probability continuation trades while avoiding noise.   Smart Trend Pullback PRO v1.0 Works on   Forex + Indices Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: UseHTFTrend = true UseVolumeFilter = false Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50Timeframes to recommend: Forex
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise Multi-Timeframe RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →  
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信