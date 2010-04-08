Pre Market High Breakout EA

-- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] ---

TPFX Premarket High Breakout is a specialized trading algorithm designed to capture the high-volatility momentum that occurs immediately after the US Pre-market session concludes. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this engine is tuned to identify significant liquidity shifts in US Indices.

The strategy automatically defines a reference range based on the Pre-market activity and executes trades only when specific price action validation occurs. It is optimized for a "Buy-Bias" approach, common in long-term index movements, but fully customizable.

Key Features:

Pure Price Action: No lagging indicators. Uses raw market structure.

Multi-Asset Core: Monitor and trade US30, NAS100, and SP500 from a single chart.

Smart Money Management: Includes Auto-Lot sizing based on risk percentage and "Smart Wallet" checks.

Non-Repainting: Visual box and entry levels are fixed once the session begins.

Recommendations:

Symbols: Optimized for US30 (Dow Jones), US100 (Nasdaq), US500 (S&P).

Timeframe: M5 or M15.

VPS: Recommended for reliable execution, though not strictly required.

--- [ MODULE 2: INPUT PARAMETERS ] ---

=== GENERAL SETTINGS ===

Black_Box_Mode: Enable this to disable all visual objects. Ideal for faster backtesting or optimization.

Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's orders. Ensures it manages only its own trades.

Trade_Comment: Custom comment tag for trade journal identification.

=== MULTI ASSET CONFIG ===

Enable_Multi_Asset: If True, the EA trades the list of symbols below from one chart. If False, it trades the current chart symbol only.

Symbol_List: Comma-separated list of tickers (e.g., "US30,US100,US500") for multi-asset mode.

=== TIME & STRATEGY ===

PM_Start_Time: The server time when the Pre-market analysis begins (Start of the box).

PM_End_Time: The server time when the Pre-market range is locked (End of the box/Entry start).

Trade_Direction: Filters entries. Default is DIR_BUY_ONLY to favor index momentum, but can be set to Both or Sell Only.

Max_Trades_Daily: Safety limit. Controls the maximum number of executed trades per symbol per day.

Close_At_End_Day: Enforces a "Hard Close" of all positions at a specific time to avoid swap fees or overnight gaps.

Day_End_Time: The specific server time to close all active positions.

Order_Expiration_Min: Time in minutes before a pending order is deleted if not triggered.

=== RISK & MONEY ===

Lot_Mode: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk Percent (Auto-calculation).

Risk_Percent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

Max_Lot_Limit: A hard cap on lot size to prevent accidental over-leveraging.

SL_TP_Logic: Choose between Dynamic Ratio (based on box size) or Fixed Points.

Stop_Loss_Percent: (Dynamic Mode) SL size relative to the Pre-market range height (100% = Full box size).

Take_Profit_Ratio: (Dynamic Mode) Risk-to-Reward multiplier (e.g., 2.0 targets 2x the risk).

--- [ SUPPORT & FEEDBACK ] ---

We are committed to continuous improvement. If you detect any operational error or have a recommendation for future updates, your feedback is highly welcome. Please feel free to send me a direct message; every suggestion is reviewed to enhance the TPFX Premarket experience.

--- [ MODULE 3: RISK DISCLOSURE ] ---

Trading involves high risk:

Financial trading, especially with leveraged instruments like CFDs on Indices, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the TPFX Premarket High Breakout strategy is not indicative of future results.

Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. It is recommended to test the software on a Demo account before deploying real capital to understand the logic and execution behavior completely. The author accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of this software.