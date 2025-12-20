Pre Market High Breakout EA

Overview

TPFX Pre-Market High Breakout

TPFX Pre-Market High Breakout is a professional automated trading system designed to capture the explosive volatility that occurs during major stock market openings.

The strategy is built upon a classic institutional principle: The Opening Range Breakout. The algorithm silently monitors price action during the "Pre-Market" session, identifies key supply levels (Highs), and places smart pending orders exactly at the market open ("The Bell"), filtering entries with institutional-grade volume and trend indicators.

Unlike simple breakout bots, this EA features a robust Advanced Risk Management engine, seasonal filters (Day/Month), and capital protection mechanisms, making it a powerful tool for Indices (US30, NAS100) and volatile Stocks.

Key Features

📊 Pure Breakout Logic: Trades the breakout of the pre-market high, capitalizing on the initial directional momentum of the session.

🛡️ Automated Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot size based on a Risk % of your balance. You will never risk more than planned, regardless of the Stop Loss distance.

🧠 Institutional Filters: Internal VWAP Filter: Prevents buying if the price is "expensive" (below the Volume Weighted Average Price). No external indicators required. Trend Filter (MA): Aligns trades with the macro trend (SMA 200 by default).

📅 Total Calendar Control: Day Filter: Don't want to trade on Fridays? Disable it with a single click. Month Filter: Avoid seasonally bad months (e.g., August or December) directly from the input panel.

⚙️ Trade Management: Trailing Stop: Protects profits by trailing the price. Break Even: Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry to secure a "Free Trade". Auto-Close: Forcibly closes trades at the end of the session to avoid "Overnight" gap risk.



Parameters Guide (Inputs)

1. Time Settings (Broker Server Time)

InpStartTime: Pre-Market analysis start time (e.g., 12:00).

InpOpenTime: Exact Market Open/Entry time (e.g., 16:00).

InpCloseTime: Session end time and Auto-Close trigger (e.g., 23:00).

InpCloseAtEnd: Enable/Disable forced closing of trades at the end of the day.

2. Limits & Filters

InpMaxTrades: Maximum trades allowed per day (e.g., 1 for "Sniper" style).

InpUseMA: Moving Average Trend Filter (True/False).

InpUseVWAP: Volume Weighted Average Price Filter (True/False).

3. Money Management

InpRiskMode: Choose between Fixed Lots ( RISK_FIXED ) or Percentage ( RISK_PERCENT ).

InpRiskPercent: % of balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

InpRiskReward: Profit Target Ratio (e.g., 2.0 = Win 2x the risk).

InpBuffer: Distance in points above the High to confirm the breakout.

4. Position Management (BE & Trailing)

InpUseBE: Enable Break Even function.

InpUseTrailing: Enable Trailing Stop function.

5. Calendar Filters (Day & Month)

InpTradeMon - Fri: Enable or disable specific days of the week.

InpTradeJan - Dec: Enable or disable specific months of the year.

Recommendations

Instruments: Highly recommended for US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100 (Nasdaq), SPX500, and volatile Stocks. Timeframe: Run on M1 or M5 charts for precise execution. (The bot internally uses M30 data for reliable historical range analysis). Broker Time: It is crucial to adjust the InpStartTime and InpOpenTime according to your Broker's Server Time (check the "Market Watch" window). VPS: A VPS is recommended to ensure the order is executed with zero latency at the market open.

Legal Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use appropriate risk management.