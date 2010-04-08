TPFX Opening Range Breakout ORB EA

--- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] ---

TPFX ORB Strategy is a classic and powerful trading algorithm designed to capture the explosive volatility that occurs at the opening of major market sessions (London, New York, or Tokyo). This tool automates the "Opening Range Breakout" concept, widely used by professional traders to capitalize on the initial direction of the day.

The strategy automatically defines a high/low range based on the first minutes of the session (e.g., M15 or M30) and places pending orders to trade the breakout. It is a highly flexible engine suitable for Indices, Gold, and Forex pairs.

Key Features:

  • Session Independent: Can be configured for London Open, NY Open, or any custom time window.

  • Pure Price Action: No lagging indicators. Uses raw market structure and volatility.

  • Multi-Asset Core: Monitor and trade multiple symbols (e.g., US30, XAUUSD, GBPUSD) from a single chart.

  • Smart Money Management: Includes Auto-Lot sizing based on risk percentage and "Smart Wallet" checks.

  • Non-Repainting: Visual box and entry levels are fixed once the range is defined.

Recommendations:

  • Symbols: Works exceptionally well on US30, NAS100, DAX40, and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, or M30.

  • VPS: Recommended for reliable execution.

--- [ MODULE 2: INPUT PARAMETERS ] ---

=== GENERAL SETTINGS ===

  • Black_Box_Mode: Enable this to disable all visual objects. Ideal for faster backtesting or optimization.

  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's orders. Ensures it manages only its own trades.

  • Trade_Comment: Custom comment tag for trade journal identification.

=== MULTI ASSET CONFIG ===

  • Enable_Multi_Asset: If True, the EA trades the list of symbols below from one chart. If False, it trades the current chart symbol only.

  • Symbol_List: Comma-separated list of tickers (e.g., "US30,NAS100,XAUUSD") for multi-asset mode.

=== TIME & STRATEGY ===

  • ORB_Start_Time: The server time when the range calculation begins (Start of the session/box).

  • ORB_End_Time: The server time when the range is locked and pending orders are placed.

  • Trade_Direction: Filters entries. Default is DIR_BOTH to trade volatility in any direction, but can be locked to Buy or Sell only.

  • Max_Trades_Daily: Safety limit. Controls the maximum number of executed trades per symbol per day.

  • Close_At_End_Day: Enforces a "Hard Close" of all positions at a specific time to avoid swap fees or overnight gaps.

  • Day_End_Time: The specific server time to close all active positions.

  • Order_Expiration_Min: Time in minutes before a pending order is deleted if not triggered.

=== RISK & MONEY ===

  • Lot_Mode: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk Percent (Auto-calculation).

  • Risk_Percent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

  • Max_Lot_Limit: A hard cap on lot size to prevent accidental over-leveraging.

  • SL_TP_Logic: Choose between Dynamic Ratio (based on box size) or Fixed Points.

  • Stop_Loss_Percent: (Dynamic Mode) SL size relative to the ORB box height (100% = Full box size).

  • Take_Profit_Ratio: (Dynamic Mode) Risk-to-Reward multiplier (e.g., 2.0 targets 2x the risk).

--- [ SUPPORT & FEEDBACK ] ---

We are committed to continuous improvement. If you detect any operational error or have a recommendation for future updates, your feedback is highly welcome. Please feel free to send me a direct message; every suggestion is reviewed to enhance the TPFX ORB experience.

--- [ MODULE 3: RISK DISCLOSURE ] ---

Trading involves high risk:

Financial trading, especially with leveraged instruments like CFDs on Indices and Forex, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the TPFX ORB Strategy is not indicative of future results.

Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. It is recommended to test the software on a Demo account before deploying real capital to understand the logic and execution behavior completely. The author accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of this software.

추천 제품
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
StopHunt Killer
Arunkumar Kamalakannan
Experts
Markets                : “EURUSD” and “USDJPY” 15M Chart. Broker Selection  :     ECN Brokers with Low spreads. Intro: The stopHunt Killer EA is based on the Price Imbalance around the major liquidity points. Big banks use these points as liquidity mechanisms before taking the markets in their direction. EA identifies points of major liquidity and set orders to capitalize on the Bank Stop Hunts. EA works on “EURUSD” and “USDJPY” as they are largely traded pairs and high liquidity pools work in
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
AO Trade 시스템은 경매 또는 뉴스 시간을 기준으로 하여 다른 특정 주문 시간과 비교하여 시장 트렌드를 예측하기 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다. **EA에서 사용하는 모든 시간 매개 변수는 귀하의 터미널 시간을 기반으로 합니다. 다양한 브로커들은 서로 다른 GMT 시간대에서 작동할 수 있으며, 여름 시간 조정으로 인해 더욱 다양할 수 있습니다.** **구현하기 전에 귀하의 터미널에 맞는 시간 설정을 주의 깊게 확인하십시오.** 권장 설정: M1 시간대에서 사용 HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 시간 체크 중에는 특정 체크 시간 분(1.2 체크 시간 분) 후에 가격 확인이 발생한다는 것을 알 수 있습니다. 이 설계는 의도적으로 이루어졌으며, 참조중인 바(bar)가 완료되도록하고, 주문 시간과의 정확한 비교를 위해 개방, 고점, 저점 및 종가 값을 활용할 수 있도록 합니다. 설정 -----------------1 타이머------------------- 1.1
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
피봇 헌터 EA (Pivot Hunter EA) 피봇 헌터 EA는   CADJPY   통화쌍의   H1 타임프레임 에 맞춰 독점적으로 개발된 전문 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA의 전략은 가격 움직임과 모멘텀을 분석하여 시장의 잠재적인 변곡점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. EA 로직의 핵심은 여러 지표를 통한 교차 확인 시스템입니다. Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average True Range (ATR) 등 클래식 지표들의 신호를 종합적으로 활용합니다. 이처럼 다양한 분석 도구들의 신호가 일치할 때만 진입을 고려함으로써, 약한 신호를 걸러내고 더 높은 확률의 거래 기회에 집중하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 이 EA는 CADJPY 통화쌍의 고유한 특성에 맞춰 모든 내부 파라미터가 세심하게 조정되었기 때문에, 특정 상품에 대해 '설정 후 자동 운용(set-and-forget)' 방식을
Alex Super Quantum Gold H1
Alexander Loreto Cordero
Experts
"퀀텀 슈퍼" 전략 분석 비HFT 펀딩 및 개인 계정에 이상적 1. 거래 기능 및 논리: 자산 및 시간: 이 전략은 특히 금(Gold)을 위해 설계되었습니다. 조정 가능한 매개변수를 사용하여 여러 지표 및 시간 프레임(LinReg, ATR, ROC, Highest, Lowest)을 사용합니다. 진입 신호: 롱 진입: 선형 회귀 교차 및 ATR 값 비교를 기반으로 합니다. 숏 진입: ROC 값 교차를 기반으로 합니다. 스톱 진입: 전략은 스톱 주문을 사용하여 시장에 진입합니다. 청산 관리: 스톱 로스 및 수익 목표: 각 진입(롱 및 숏)에 대해 조정 가능한 SL 및 PT 수준이 정의됩니다. 트레일링 스톱: 조정 가능한 계수 및 구성 가능한 활성화를 통해 ATR을 기반으로 트레일링 스톱을 구현합니다. 신호 청산: 롱 및 숏 청산 신호가 포함되지만 이러한 신호의 조건은 정의되지 않았습니다. 추가 청산 옵션: 이 전략에는 하루가 끝날 때, 한 주가 끝날 때(금요일) 및 특정 시간 범위 내에
Super Nasdaq Quant
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
SUPER NASDAQ QUANT 외환 로봇 시장에서 혁신적이고 변혁적인 기술인 Quant NAS100은 인공지능, 신경망 및 맞춤형 지표를 결합하여 NASDAQ 100 지수(NAS100)에서 거래 전략을 최적화하고 결과를 극대화하는 고급 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 기술 하이라이트 신경망과 머신러닝 Quant NAS100은 GPT-4 모델을 기반으로 한 고급 신경망을 사용하여 심층 분석을 수행하고 거래의 효율성을 지속적으로 향상시킵니다. 머신러닝 통합을 통해 로봇은 복잡한 시장 패턴을 인식하고 변동성이 큰 시장에서 수익을 극대화하기 위해 전략을 조정할 수 있습니다. 맞춤형 지표 및 기능 ATR (Average True Range): 시장의 변동성을 모니터링하고 자동으로 스톱로스 및 테이크프라핏 수준을 조정하여 최적화된 리스크 관리 전략을 보장합니다. 엔벨로프: 과매도 및 과매수 영역을 정의하여 시장의 움직임에 동적으로 적응하고 정확하게 반전 기회를 식별합니다. Bull Power 및
Close Order EA MT5
Iketut Sudiasa
유틸리티
This EA will automatically close all open order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting. You need to select close by percentage or close by amount. If close by percentage or close by amount is set to true the EA will exit. When the setting is set to true, the value of profit and loss can not be 0. Please set to true the option for Close Order with Same Symbol or Close All Order.
Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Experts
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300.  Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),  Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,  Close the order after N candles, Close the
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
TradeGpt4 EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
4 (1)
Experts
숙련된 트레이더를 위한 고급 트레이딩 로봇인 TradeGpt-4 EA를 소개합니다. 우리의 가장 중요한 목표는 AI 언어 모델의 최신 혁신을 원활하게 통합하는 최첨단 플랫폼을 활용하여 마틴게일 시스템에 혁신적인 접근 방식을 도입하는 것입니다. 고급 챗봇 인프라를 활용하여 자동화 시스템 내에서 일반적인 추세를 세심하게 분석하고 식별할 수 있는 놀라운 기능을 갖춘 EA(Expert Advisor)를 성공적으로 설계했습니다. 기능에 대한 포괄적인 개요는 다음과 같습니다. 알고리즘 : 높은 수준의 정확도를 달성하기 위해 눈에 보이거나 보이지 않는 수학적 계산, 고유한 추세 감지 알고리즘 등을 조합하여 사용합니다. 지원되는 통화 쌍 및 기간 : EA는 주로 H1 기간의 USDJPY 쌍에 최적화되어 있습니다. 그러나 NZDCAD, NZDJPY, GBPNZD, EURNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDCAD 및 AUDJPY와 같은 다른 통화 쌍과도 호환됩니다. 포
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
Experts
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD H1 (v13.00) 글로벌 리스크 관리 및 적응형 동작을 갖춘 자동화 시스템 Money Mind BTC 13.00은 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 설계된 전문가용 어드바이저입니다. 완전한 리스크 제어와 자동 적응 논리를 갖추고 있으며, 안정적인 작동, 유연한 설정, 그리고 시장 상황에 따라 동작을 조정하는 글로벌 관리 구조를 결합했습니다. 주요 특징 심볼: BTCUSD 권장 타임프레임: H1 조정 가능한 감도를 가진 내부 필터 적응형 간격으로 점진적 진입 거래 방향 설정 가능 (매수 전용, 매도 전용, 양방향) 고정, 산술 또는 기하학적 로트 크기 잔액 비율에 따른 글로벌 테이크 프로핏 및 스톱 로스 계좌 잔액 증가 시 자동 로트 스케일링 최대 오픈 포지션 수 제한 새로운 포지션 오픈 전 내부 리스크 검증 버전 13.00의 새로운 기능 새로운 진입 감도 구조 (레벨 1–5) 시장 조건에 따른 동적 포지션 간 거리 시스템 반응을 조정하기 위한 새
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Pre Market High Breakout EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
-- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] --- TPFX Premarket High Breakout is a specialized trading algorithm designed to capture the high-volatility momentum that occurs immediately after the US Pre-market session concludes. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this engine is tuned to identify significant liquidity shifts in US Indices. The strategy automatically defines a reference range based on the Pre-market activity and executes trades only when specific price action validation occurs. It is opt
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 설계된 정교한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히   AUDUSD 통화쌍, H1 타임프레임   거래에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. 시장의 잠재적인 반전 및 조정 구간을 포착하여 수익 기회를 활용하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 설계의 핵심은 견고한 리스크 관리이며, 동적 랏(lot) 크기 조절 및 다층적인 거래 보호 기능을 통해 사용자의 자산을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 전략 The Catalyst EA는 여러 신뢰성 있는 기술 지표를 결합하여 다각적인 관점에서 시장 상황을 분석합니다. Parabolic SAR 를 활용하여 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 시점을 식별하며, 이는 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기반으로도 사용됩니다. Awesome Oscillator 는 시장의 모멘텀을 측정하고 잠재적 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI 필터 는 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가하여, 시장의 극단적인
Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5
Sujit Kumar Patel
Experts
"Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5"를 소개합니다. PROP 회사 라이브 자금 계좌를 위한 최고의 금 거래 전문 자문 솔루션입니다. 새 릴리스: MT5 버전의 "Gold Win Master Pro EA" 전문가 고문. 지금 "Gold Win Master Pro EA" MT5 전문 어드바이저를 다운로드하고 특별 LAUNCH를 활용해 보세요. 더 나은 성능을 제공하는 뛰어난 기능을 갖춘 "Gold Win Master Pro EA"입니다. -XAUUSD M5의 기본 설정이 업데이트되었습니다. (다른 기간에도 사용할 수 있습니다.) 더 높은 시간 프레임이 잘 작동합니다. -(XAUUSD 기간 M5, Use_Trailing=true로 기본 설정을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다). - 입력/설정 파일에 3 또는 5(MaxTrades - 한 번에 최대 거래 수)를 유지하십시오.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
Experts
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Portfolio Evolution
Salvatore Caligiuri
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! LIVE RESULTS:   click here Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert a
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Experts
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
제작자의 제품 더 보기
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
Stream Deck EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
유틸리티
Product Name: Stream Deck Pro Trader - Ultimate Manager & Charting Suite Short Description: The definitive Trading Assistant for manual execution. Features professional Setup Tagging, "Ghost Mode" risk management, and built-in Institutional Indicators (Volume Profile, VWAP, S/D Zones). Full Description: Stream Deck Pro Trader is a professional trading ecosystem designed for high-performance manual traders and Prop Firm candidates who need speed, precision, and consistent risk management. Stop w
Pre Market High Breakout EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
-- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] --- TPFX Premarket High Breakout is a specialized trading algorithm designed to capture the high-volatility momentum that occurs immediately after the US Pre-market session concludes. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this engine is tuned to identify significant liquidity shifts in US Indices. The strategy automatically defines a reference range based on the Pre-market activity and executes trades only when specific price action validation occurs. It is opt
TPFX Vwap EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
VWAP Master Institutional | Multi-Strategy Algorithm Product Overview Unlock the power of institutional trading with VWAP Master. This professional-grade Expert Advisor automates the most reliable Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) setups used by hedge funds and floor traders. Designed specifically for Indices (US30, NAS100, SP500) and major Forex pairs, this algorithm adapts to different market phases using four distinct logic engines. Unlike simple crossover bots, VWAP Master understands ma
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변