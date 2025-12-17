TrailingCaddy

TrailingCaddy: A Manual Trade Based Trailing Stop EA

TrailingCaddy is the ultimate trailing stop EA designed as a pure scalping manager and stop loss manager – a lightweight utility EA that delivers smart trailing and pip-based trailing to lock profits and protect profits effortlessly.

-This EA is great for both experienced and beginner level traders.                                                                                                                                                                                  

Perfect for risk management and money management, this profit trailing tool activates pip-accurate trailing (fully 5-digit safe) only after reaching your set profit threshold – by default, activation after 5 pips profit. Once triggered, it performs st ep trailing every 5 pips, moving the stop loss to lock in pips automatically and secure gains without constant monitoring.

Key features that make it a true profit locker:

-Basically the idea for this EA is to be used by traders who enjoy Manual trading, but have a life outside of the FOREX.                                                                                                

-The EA can be applied to a chart and activated before or after the user initiates a manual trade.                                                                                                                                 

Smart trailing that lets winners run safely while protecting your account from reversals

Trail SL every additional 5 pips to turn +5 pips into locked profits


Auto TP / auto take profit setter: automatically adds a take profit (default 15 pips) if none exists. 

Works seamlessly on manual trades

Hands-free profit protection – NO TRADE OPENING , just pure management

THIS EA DOES NOT OPEN TRADES ON ITS OWN -it will close your position automatically securing profits, when the trailing SL or step SL is triggered

A manually placed stop loss can be applied before initial trailing SL is triggered. The EA will then replace the manual SL with the trailing SL according to user inputs. 

The EA can be applied to multiple currency types just be sure to use different magic numbers.


If your a manual trader looking to let winners run safely.  TrailingCaddy provides reliable breakeven-style progression and advanced profit protection. It's the essential tool to protect your profits from reversals and turn floating pips into secure gains – all with precise, pip-based trailing logic.

Experience true hands-free profit protection and elevate your risk management game today!


Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
유틸리티
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
유틸리티
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
유틸리티
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
유틸리티
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
SL Limiter Pro
Carlito Manaloto Jr
유틸리티
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
Automated Trading Psychology EA
Shingirayi Mari
유틸리티
The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! 다른 EA를 무료로 받으세요!!! RSI Grid는 RSI 과매수 및 과매도 조건을 기반으로 하며 거래가 시장에서 손해를 보는 쪽에 있을 때 그리드를 엽니다. RSI는 기술 거래자들에게 강세 및 약세 가격 모멘텀에 대한 신호를 제공하며 종종 자산 가격 그래프 아래에 표시됩니다. 자산은 일반적으로 RSI가 70% 이상일 때 과매수 상태로 간주되고 30% 미만일 때 과매도 상태로 간주됩니다. 매개변수: 시간 필터 월요일 화요일 수요일 목요일 금요일 토요일 일요일 시작 시간 종료 시간 RSI 설정 RSI 기간 과매수 과매도 타임프레임 자산 관리 오토로트 최대 부지 이익을 취하다 그리드 크기 승수 후행 옵션 후행 정지 후행 단계 트레일 오프셋 파일 설정 v1.8 GBPUSD 세트 1 https:
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
유틸리티
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
유틸리티
MT5에서 Telegram으로 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 신호를 보내고 신호 제공자가 되세요! 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 사용자 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전  | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드를 참조하십시오. MT5에서 Telegram으로 보내는 기능은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. MT5에서 Telegram으로의 기능 다양한 옵션으로 신호를 완전히 사용자 정의합니다 신호 앞이나 뒤에 자체 사용자 지정 메시지를 추가합니다. 태그, 링크, 채널 또는 기타 모든 것이 될 수 있습니다 신호에 이모티콘을 추가, 제거 또는 사용자 정의합니다. 또는 모두 제거할 수도 있습니다. 심볼 또는 매직 번호로 보낼 거래를 필터링합니다 특정 심볼의 전송 제외 특정 매직 번호의 전송 제외 신호와 함께 전송할 거래 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다 신호와
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
유틸리티
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
유틸리티
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
Experts
자동화된 그리드 트레이딩 전략 Grid Balance EA는 MQL5 로 개발된 강력하고 고도로 맞춤화 가능한 그리드 트레이딩 도구입니다. 매수·매도 주문을 자동으로 실행하고, 각 거래마다 개별적인 테이크프로핏을 설정하며, 목표 총이익에 도달하면 모든 포지션을 자동으로 청산하여 자동화된 트레이딩 과정을 간소화하고 최적화합니다. 효율성과 규율을 요구하는 그리드 트레이딩을 위한 신뢰할 수 있는 조력자입니다. 지금 EA를 93에 구매하고 가격이 150으로 오르기 전에 이 놀라운 제안을 놓치지 마세요 — 지금 바로 구매하여 이 혜택을 누리세요! .set files and FAQ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758935 간편한 접근성과 구현 Grid Balance EA는 MQL5 마켓에서 쉽게 다운로드할 수 있습니다. 직관적인 디자인과 자동화 기능을 갖춘 이 도구는 그리드 트레이딩 전략을 구현하기 위한 원활한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 오늘 바로 Grid Bal
Trendline EA MT5
Carlos Oliveira
5 (14)
유틸리티
The FXTT Trendline EA for MT5 is a robot that helps you trade using the trendlines drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to set pending orders using trend lines . Something that Metatrader does not allow you to do by default. Easy to set up Choose default Lot size , Stop Loss and Take Profit Allows action on Touch, Pullback, Breakout or False Breakout of trendline The usage and configuration of the Expert Advisor is as follows: Load the EA Draw your trendlines on the chart Add Buy or Sell
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Green Mower 1 MT5
Yaakov Markos
유틸리티
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
