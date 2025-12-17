TrailingCaddy

TrailingCaddy: A Manual Trade Based Trailing Stop EA

TrailingCaddy is the ultimate trailing stop EA designed as a pure scalping manager and stop loss manager – a lightweight utility EA that delivers smart trailing and pip-based trailing to lock profits and protect profits effortlessly.

-This EA is great for both experienced and beginner level traders.                                                                                                                                                                                  

Perfect for risk management and money management, this profit trailing tool activates pip-accurate trailing (fully 5-digit safe) only after reaching your set profit threshold – by default, activation after 5 pips profit. Once triggered, it performs st ep trailing every 5 pips, moving the stop loss to lock in pips automatically and secure gains without constant monitoring.

Key features that make it a true profit locker:

-Basically the idea for this EA is to be used by traders who enjoy Manual trading, but have a life outside of the FOREX.                                                                                                

-The EA can be applied to a chart and activated before or after the user initiates a manual trade.                                                                                                                                 

Smart trailing that lets winners run safely while protecting your account from reversals

Trail SL every additional 5 pips to turn +5 pips into locked profits


Auto TP / auto take profit setter: automatically adds a take profit (default 15 pips) if none exists. 

Works seamlessly on manual trades

Hands-free profit protection – NO TRADE OPENING , just pure management

THIS EA DOES NOT OPEN TRADES ON ITS OWN -it will close your position automatically securing profits, when the trailing SL or step SL is triggered

A manually placed stop loss can be applied before initial trailing SL is triggered. The EA will then replace the manual SL with the trailing SL according to user inputs. 

The EA can be applied to multiple currency types just be sure to use different magic numbers.


If your a manual trader looking to let winners run safely.  TrailingCaddy provides reliable breakeven-style progression and advanced profit protection. It's the essential tool to protect your profits from reversals and turn floating pips into secure gains – all with precise, pip-based trailing logic.

Experience true hands-free profit protection and elevate your risk management game today!


