Bookmap pro

FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator

Overview

The Bookmap Volume Heatmap is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range.

Key Features

1. Volume Distribution Visualization

  • Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing volume intensity at different price levels

  • Uses a grid system with configurable number of price levels (default: 50)

  • Color gradient indicates volume intensity:

    • Dark Blue: Low volume (0-25%)

    • Blue: Medium volume (25-50%)

    • Yellow: High volume (50-75%)

    • Red: Maximum volume (75-100%)

2. Customizable Parameters

  • GridLevels: Number of price levels to analyze (10-100 recommended)

  • BarsToAnalyze: Historical bars to process for volume calculation

  • Color Scheme: Fully customizable colors for different volume intensities

  • Transparency: Adjust transparency of heatmap overlay

  • Panel Display: Toggle information panel on/off

3. Information Panel

  • Real-time statistics display including:

    • Number of bars analyzed

    • Total price levels

    • Price range

    • Total volume

    • Maximum volume per node

    • High volume nodes count (>70% of max volume)

    • POC (Point of Control) - price level with highest volume

    • Color legend for volume intensity

4. Technical Implementation

  • Memory Efficient: Uses object-based drawing rather than indicator buffers

  • Automatic Updates: Timer-based refresh (every second)

  • Chart Integration: Properly cleans up objects on deinitialization

  • Price Range Detection: Dynamically calculates min/max prices from analyzed bars

How It Works

Volume Calculation Process:

  1. Price Range Detection: Identifies highest and lowest prices from analyzed bars

  2. Grid Creation: Divides price range into equal segments (GridLevels)

  3. Volume Distribution: Distributes each bar's volume across price levels it touched

  4. Intensity Normalization: Calculates relative volume intensity (0-100%)

  5. Visual Rendering: Draws colored rectangles based on volume intensity

Key Algorithms:

  • Volume Accumulation: Aggregates volume at each price level

  • POC Detection: Identifies price with maximum volume concentration

  • Dynamic Scaling: Automatically adjusts to current price range

Trading Applications

1. Support/Resistance Identification

  • High volume nodes indicate significant support/resistance levels

  • Price levels with maximum volume (red zones) often act as key turning points

2. Volume Profile Analysis

  • Understand where volume is concentrated in the current price range

  • Identify volume voids (low volume areas) for potential breakout targets

3. Market Structure Analysis

  • Visualize volume distribution across the price range

  • Identify accumulation/distribution zones

4. Trade Entry/Exit Points

  • High volume areas can provide better liquidity for entries/exits

  • Low volume areas may indicate stop-loss hunting zones

Advantages

Compared to Traditional Volume Indicators:

  • Spatial Context: Shows volume relative to price levels, not just time

  • Visual Clarity: Color gradients make volume distribution immediately apparent

  • Historical Context: Shows volume profile over specified bar history

  • Multi-timeframe Analysis: Works on any timeframe while showing historical accumulation


