All Trend power
- 지표
- Israr Hussain Shah
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 10
Description
TrendPower All-In-One Strict is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal.
The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-window (showing the logic blocks and an oscillator) while simultaneously projecting powerful visual signals (Arrows and Candle Recolor) onto the main chart.
Key Features
-
Triple-Layer Trend Filter (The "Blocks"):
-
Fast Block: Uses a short-term Moving Average channel (High/Low) to detect immediate price action direction.
-
Slow Block: Uses a longer-term Moving Average channel to define the overall market bias.
-
ADX/SAR Trend: Combines the Parabolic SAR (Step/Stop) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to ensure the market has sufficient strength and is directionally stable.
-
-
DSS (Double Smoothed Stochastic) Oscillator:
-
Displayed as a line in the separate window.
-
Helps visualize overbought and oversold conditions alongside the trend blocks.
-
-
Aggressive Visual Charting:
-
Candle Painting: The indicator draws objects over the main chart candles to force them to match the trend color.
-
Blue Candles: Strong Bullish Confluence.
-
Red Candles: Strong Bearish Confluence.
-
-
Directional Arrows: Places specific arrows (Top/Bottom) when a valid signal candle closes.
-
-
Auto-Theming:
-
The indicator automatically applies a professional Dark Mode chart theme (Black background, DeepSkyBlue/Red foregrounds) to ensure the colors pop.
-
-
Full Alert Suite:
-
Supports Pop-up Alerts, Sound notifications, and Email alerts when a strict signal is confirmed.
-