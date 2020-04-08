All Trend power

TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00

Description

TrendPower All-In-One Strict is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal.

The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-window (showing the logic blocks and an oscillator) while simultaneously projecting powerful visual signals (Arrows and Candle Recolor) onto the main chart.

Key Features

  1. Triple-Layer Trend Filter (The "Blocks"):

    • Fast Block: Uses a short-term Moving Average channel (High/Low) to detect immediate price action direction.

    • Slow Block: Uses a longer-term Moving Average channel to define the overall market bias.

    • ADX/SAR Trend: Combines the Parabolic SAR (Step/Stop) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to ensure the market has sufficient strength and is directionally stable.

  2. DSS (Double Smoothed Stochastic) Oscillator:

    • Displayed as a line in the separate window.

    • Helps visualize overbought and oversold conditions alongside the trend blocks.

  3. Aggressive Visual Charting:

    • Candle Painting: The indicator draws objects over the main chart candles to force them to match the trend color.

      • Blue Candles: Strong Bullish Confluence.

      • Red Candles: Strong Bearish Confluence.

    • Directional Arrows: Places specific arrows (Top/Bottom) when a valid signal candle closes.

  4. Auto-Theming:

    • The indicator automatically applies a professional Dark Mode chart theme (Black background, DeepSkyBlue/Red foregrounds) to ensure the colors pop.

  5. Full Alert Suite:

    • Supports Pop-up Alerts, Sound notifications, and Email alerts when a strict signal is confirmed.

Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
指标
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
指标
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
指标
描述 ICSM（脉冲-修正SCOB映射器）是一个分析价格走势并识别有效脉冲、修正和SCOB（单蜡烛订单块）的指标。它是一个强大的工具，可以与任何类型的技术分析一起使用，因为它灵活、信息丰富、易于使用，并且能显著提高交易者对最具流动性的兴趣区域的认识。 设置 常规 | 视觉 颜色主题 — 定义ICSM的颜色主题。 SCOB | 视觉 显示SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB； 标记SCOB — 代表SCOB表示的样式选项列表； SCOB颜色 — 定义SCOB的颜色； ICM | 视觉 显示ICM线 — 启用/禁用ICM（脉冲-修正映射器）线； 显示IC趋势 — 通过图表底部的彩色分隔线启用/禁用脉冲-修正趋势的可视化； 线条颜色 — 定义ICM线的颜色； 线条样式 — 定义ICM线的样式； 警报 ICM — 启用/禁用突破ICM线的警报； SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB创建的警报； ICM+SCOB — 启用/禁用在单个脉冲/修正结束时出现SCOB的警报，该SCOB抓取ICM线的流动性。 ICM+SCOB（同一蜡烛） — 启用/禁用在抓取ICM线流动性
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
