All Trend power

TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00

Description

TrendPower All-In-One Strict is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal.

The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-window (showing the logic blocks and an oscillator) while simultaneously projecting powerful visual signals (Arrows and Candle Recolor) onto the main chart.

Key Features

  1. Triple-Layer Trend Filter (The "Blocks"):

    • Fast Block: Uses a short-term Moving Average channel (High/Low) to detect immediate price action direction.

    • Slow Block: Uses a longer-term Moving Average channel to define the overall market bias.

    • ADX/SAR Trend: Combines the Parabolic SAR (Step/Stop) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to ensure the market has sufficient strength and is directionally stable.

  2. DSS (Double Smoothed Stochastic) Oscillator:

    • Displayed as a line in the separate window.

    • Helps visualize overbought and oversold conditions alongside the trend blocks.

  3. Aggressive Visual Charting:

    • Candle Painting: The indicator draws objects over the main chart candles to force them to match the trend color.

      • Blue Candles: Strong Bullish Confluence.

      • Red Candles: Strong Bearish Confluence.

    • Directional Arrows: Places specific arrows (Top/Bottom) when a valid signal candle closes.

  4. Auto-Theming:

    • The indicator automatically applies a professional Dark Mode chart theme (Black background, DeepSkyBlue/Red foregrounds) to ensure the colors pop.

  5. Full Alert Suite:

    • Supports Pop-up Alerts, Sound notifications, and Email alerts when a strict signal is confirmed.

