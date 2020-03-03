GoldFishPro

GoldFish Pro MT5 – XAUUSD Scalping EA with Adaptive Risk Control


Short Description

Professional XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for fast execution environments.
Adaptive market filtering, session-based trading, and dynamic risk control on M5 timeframe.

Overview

GoldFish Pro MT5 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading, executing trades only when market conditions meet strict quality and stability requirements.
It is designed for traders who prioritize execution realism, risk discipline, and long-term survivability over aggressive curve-fitting.

Core Characteristics

  • Pure scalping / intraday trading logic

  • Adaptive market condition filtering

  • Dynamic risk allocation based on real-time volatility behavior

  • Session-aware execution to avoid low-liquidity periods

  • Built-in safety controls to prevent overtrading

No martingale.
No uncontrolled averaging.
No aggressive recovery logic.

Trading Modes

  • Safe Mode (default)
    Conservative execution, focused on capital protection and stability.

  • Pro Mode (optional)
    Earlier participation with additional confirmation logic.

  • Aggressive Mode (optional)
    Higher exposure during strong market conditions.
    Recommended for experienced traders only.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Trading Style: Scalping / Intraday

  • Execution Environment:
    Optimized for brokers with:

    • Tight spreads on Gold

    • Fast order execution

    • Stable liquidity during London & New York sessions

Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)

  • Test period: 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

  • Execution delay: 200 ms (slippage & requotes emulated)

  • Sessions: London + New York

  • Optimization: Disabled

  • Broker: ICMarketSC-MT5

Performance Overview (Multiple Deposit Levels)

Deposit $1,000

  • Stable equity growth with controlled exposure

  • Profit factor ~1.19

  • Demonstrates survivability on small capital under strict execution

Deposit $10,000

  • Clear intraday compounding effect

  • Profit factor ~1.26

  • Consistent trade frequency (≈ 240+ trades)

  • Balance growth with disciplined risk adaptation

Deposit $100,000

  • Smoother equity curve relative to account size

  • Profit factor ~1.48

  • Lower relative stress per trade

  • Shows scalability when capital increases

Conclusion:
Under these conditions, the EA demonstrates stable behavior and is considered suitable for serious live trading, provided proper risk management and execution quality.

(As always, users should test on demo accounts before deploying on live accounts.)

FAQ

Q: Is this EA designed only for XAUUSD?
A: Yes. The logic and risk model are specifically tuned for Gold market behavior.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols?
A: Not recommended.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M5 only.

Q: Is this a scalping EA?
A: Yes. It is a pure intraday scalping system.

Q: Does it use martingale or dangerous recovery methods?
A: No.

Q: Does it trade continuously all day?
A: No. Trades are filtered by market conditions and sessions.

Q: Is VPS required?
A: VPS is strongly recommended for scalping systems.

Changelog

Version 9.3

  • Improved market condition filtering

  • Enhanced entry confirmation logic

  • Optimized risk allocation during volatile sessions

  • Stability improvements for long-term execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk settings and test before live trading.

Search Keywords / Hashtags

#XAUUSD #GoldScalping #ScalpingEA #GoldEA #MT5EA #XAUUSDScalper #IntradayTrading #ProfessionalEA


Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
지표
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
Perapot Chanyuenyong
Experts
Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
EGA News Pulse
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
FOR US30 EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi - Advanced News Pulse Trading System Professional-Grade News Trading Solution The EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi is an elite-level Expert Advisor specifically engineered for professional traders who understand the critical impact of economic news events on market volatility. This sophisticated system leverages MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar and news feed to execute precision entries during high-impact financial announcements. Strategic Advantage Unlike conve
Grid Hedging Modular
Kamel Zerki
Experts
Grid Hedging (Modular) Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style. So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular gri
Session Liquidity Sweeper
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe: M15 Trading Pair: GBPUSD . set file in the comment section The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging insti
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experts
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS에서 개발한 정밀한 US30 스캘핑 EA 절대로 계좌를 터뜨리지 않는 EA SIGNAL   : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Exness와 같은 다른 시간대를 사용하는 브로커의 경우, 브로커가 GMT+3이 아니면 마지막 입력을 TRUE 로 설정하십시오. 30분 타임프레임만 사용하세요. ️ 경고 : 시간대 또는 타임프레임 설정이 잘못되면 EA가 제대로 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다. 출시 가격은 단 24시간! 지금 바로 구매하세요! Venom US30 Scalp란? Venom US30 Scalp은 US30 (다우존스 지수)의  H1 타임프레임에 최적화된 완전 자동화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 오직 독자적인 수학 알고리즘에 기반하며, 인디케이터, 뉴스 트레이딩, 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략은 전혀 사용하지 않습니다. VENOM LABS에서 설계한 이 EA는, 단기 수익이나 유행보
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Experts
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
The White Rabbit
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Experts
WHITE RABBIT - 전문 시간대 범위 브레이크아웃 Expert Advisor 개요 White Rabbit은 수년간의 수동 거래 경험에서 개발된 전문 브레이크아웃 트레이딩 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀성과 유연성을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 모든 시장과 시간대에서 높은 확률의 브레이크아웃 기회를 포착하는 동시에 소매 및 프롭 펌 계정에 특별히 맞춤화된 고급 리스크 관리 도구를 제공합니다. 핵심 브레이크아웃 전략 White Rabbit은 사용자 정의 가능한 시간대 내에서 범위 고점과 저점을 식별하고 가격이 이러한 레벨을 결정적으로 돌파할 때 브레이크아웃 거래를 실행합니다. 시각적 거래 영역 차트에 브레이크아웃 직사각형을 자동으로 그립니다 각 세션의 고점/저점 범위를 명확하게 시각화 M1에서 H4까지 모든 단일 시간대에서 작동 두 가지 브레이크아웃 방법 직사각형 크기 방법 : 손절매와 이익실현은 리스크-보상 비율을 사용하여 브레이크아웃 기간의 고점-저점 범위
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Algold EA5
Elya Amar
Experts
Algold EA5 by Algold Tech  Algold EA5 is an  institutional-grade Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, meticulously engineered to identify high-volume liquidity zones and capture market momentum at exactly the right moment  fully automated, fully optimized, and fully reliable. This isn’t just an Expert Advisor. It’s your edge in a fast-moving market  a trading engine that combines advanced algorithms , intelligent money management , and exceptional customization , delivering performance that meets
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes
Israel Pelumi Abioye
Experts
Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes 소개 Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes EA는 Boom 및 Crash 시장, 즉 Boom 1000 Index, Boom 900 Index, Boom 600 Index, Boom 500 Index, Boom 300 Index, Crash 1000 Index, Crash 900 Index, Crash 600 Index, Crash 500 Index, Crash 300 Index를 거래하도록 특별히 설계되었습니다. 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며, 다른 복잡하고 번거로운 설정이 필요한 EA와 달리 단 하나의 입력 매개변수만으로 작동할 수 있습니다. 필요한 모든 설정이 자동화되어 초보자부터 숙련된 트레이더까지 원활하고 손쉬운 거래 경험을 제공합니다. 이 EA를 통해 모든 Boom 및 Crash 지수를 안전하고 효율적으로 거래할 수 있습니다. Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes EA는 하루 종일
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분! Duende 전략을 제시합니다. Duende는 서로 다른 높은 수준과 낮은 수준의 패턴을 감지하는 알고리즘으로, 좋은 항목을 만들기 위해 일정하게 유지되며, 복구 시스템은 손익분기점과 같은 다양한 항목을 쿼리하고 피어 간에 교차합니다. 시장에서 뉴스를 강력하게 제어하여 문제 없이 여러 통화를 제어하는 것으로 입증되었습니다. 필요한 모든 기호로 관리 가능 내 전략은 "모든 외환 시장"에 최적화되어 있지만 USDCAD,EURCAD,EURCHF,USDCHF,EURJPY" 최고의 쌍도 있습니다. 다른 통화에 비해 가장 안정적인 통화입니다. RANGED, 다른 기호에 대한 자신의 방법을 찾을 수 있지만 내가 디자인한 것을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다 Duende 잔고의 x 금액을 위험에 빠뜨리는 시스템이 내장되어 있으며 언제든지 시장이 불안정해지면 복구 기능도 있습니다 또한 TP가 내장된 비밀 표시기에서 올바른 예측을 감지하면 다른 포지션이 아닌 일부 포
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Aurum Sentinel Engine AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aurum Sentinel Engine AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Mean-Reversion | Linear Regression Exit | Equity Guardian] Introduction Aurum Sentinel Engine AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed to trade the "Elasticity" of the market trend. Instead of chasing prices blindly, the Sentinel waits for the price to overextend within a defined trend (using Keltner Channels) and executes trades when the probability of a "Snap-Back" is highe
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
