Demavend EA MT5

🚀 Introducing Revolutionary Self-Learning EA with Monte Carlo Simulation



This Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced trading strategies with state-of-the-art risk management. With integrated Monte Carlo simulation, it elevates your trading to a whole new level of safety and profitability.





💡 Main Features and Benefits



🧠 Adaptive Trading Strategy

Dynamic threshold values: EA automatically adjusts its trading parameters based on market conditions.





Multi-indicator filtering: Uses ADX, ATR, RSI and EMA for precise entry signals.





Self-learning mechanism: Adjusts threshold values after each trade for better market adaptation.





🛡️ Advanced Risk Management



Position calculation based on volatility: Position size is dynamically adjusted to current market volatility.





Capital protection: Strict adherence to predetermined risk per trade.





Automatic stop-loss and take-profit: Fixed settings ensure disciplined trading.





🔬 Monte Carlo Integration - Your Risk Insurance



What is Monte Carlo simulation?

Monte Carlo simulation is a statistical method that tests the robustness of trading strategy by randomly shuffling the sequence of historical trades. It creates thousands of "alternative realities" to reveal hidden risks.





How does Monte Carlo work in this EA?



Historical performance analysis: EA loads your previous trades and analyzes their performance.





10,000+ simulations: Creates thousands of random scenarios with different trade sequences.





Reliability assessment: Calculates success probability, average drawdown and account ruin risk.





Automatic risk adjustment: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on results.





Monte Carlo Integration Benefits



Predicts real risk: Reveals whether your profits were due to luck or quality strategy.





Prevents catastrophic losses: Identifies scenarios leading to large drawdowns.





Optimizes position sizes: Automatically adjusts risk according to strategy reliability.





Visual feedback: Displays current reliability rating directly on the chart.





📊 What does Monte Carlo analyze?



Strategy success rate: Percentage of simulations that reached your profit target.





Maximum drawdown: Worst possible loss you can expect.





Account ruin probability: Risk of losing 50% or more of your capital.





Return stability: Strategy consistency across different market conditions.





🎯 Who is this EA suitable for?



Beginners: Thanks to automatic risk management, they don't have to fear large losses.





Advanced traders: Will appreciate advanced analytical tools and adaptive strategies.





Conservative investors: Monte Carlo simulation ensures safety of their capital.





Active traders: Strategy adapts to changing market conditions.





⚙️ Technical Parameters



Platform: MetaTrader 5





Timeframes: 10 - 20MIN recommended





Currency pairs: GBP USD





Minimum capital: $1,000 ($10,000 recommended for optimal use)





🌟 In Conclusion



This EA is not just another automated trading system. It's a comprehensive solution that combines intelligent trading strategies with scientifically-backed risk management. With Monte Carlo integration, you get not only a profit-generating tool but, more importantly, insurance against unexpected market movements.





Trade with confidence knowing your strategy has been tested in thousands of alternative realities!