Golden Shower
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- 버전: 1.26
- 활성화: 5
Description of the Golden Shower advisor
This advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD. Its algorithm is focused on short-term trades with rapid opening and closing of positions based on current market activity.
Main functions and operating logic:
-
Short-term transactions
The advisor opens positions based on small price fluctuations, managing the time the transaction remains on the market.
-
Protective orders
Stop Loss and Trailing Stop levels can be set automatically for each position. These levels are calculated based on current market conditions, and actual execution depends on the broker.
-
Risk management
Limits on trade volume and the number of simultaneously open positions are applied. It works with one position at a time, without the use of martingale, averaging, or grid strategies.
-
Adaptation to the market
The advisor's logic takes into account current volatility and liquidity, adjusting its actions within the specified rules.
-
News filtering and trading time restrictions
The ability to pause work during periods of high news activity and at user-specified hours.
Recommended working conditions:
-
Trading instrument: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: any, preferably H1
-
Account type and leverage: any
-
VPS is recommended for a stable connection
Important points:
-
Actual execution of orders depends on the broker and market conditions.
-
The results of testing and optimization are for demonstration purposes only.
-
Trading in financial markets involves the risk of loss of funds.
Important information
Before using the advisor, the user should consider the following:
past results do not guarantee future results
Any back tests and optimizations are for demonstration purposes only.
Actual order execution depends on the broker, server and market conditions
Trading in financial markets involves the risk of loss of funds.