Golden Shower

This advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD. Its algorithm is focused on short-term trades with rapid opening and closing of positions based on current market activity.

News filtering and trading time restrictions The ability to pause work during periods of high news activity and at user-specified hours.

Adaptation to the market The advisor's logic takes into account current volatility and liquidity, adjusting its actions within the specified rules.

Risk management Limits on trade volume and the number of simultaneously open positions are applied. It works with one position at a time, without the use of martingale, averaging, or grid strategies.

Protective orders Stop Loss and Trailing Stop levels can be set automatically for each position. These levels are calculated based on current market conditions, and actual execution depends on the broker.

Short-term transactions The advisor opens positions based on small price fluctuations, managing the time the transaction remains on the market.

Trading in financial markets involves the risk of loss of funds.

The results of testing and optimization are for demonstration purposes only.

Actual execution of orders depends on the broker and market conditions.

Important information



Before using the advisor, the user should consider the following:

past results do not guarantee future results

Any back tests and optimizations are for demonstration purposes only.

Actual order execution depends on the broker, server and market conditions

Trading in financial markets involves the risk of loss of funds.