[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot.

Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame, This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle strength.

If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763904

This EA is designed and equipped with a reliable risk manager, including Risk Ratio, SL/TP, and Dropdown Limits, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Create a delightful trading experience on Gold with Femto Core.

Recommendations:

Timeframe: H1.

Pair: XAUUSD.

Minimum initial deposit : $500 and recommended $1000.

: $500 and recommended $1000. Leverage: 1:500.

Broker: low/raw spread broker ( Recommended for ICMarkets ).

). Account type: Hedged.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

Auto Lot : For dimamis lot use.

: For dimamis lot use. Risk Ratio : Settings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.

: Drowdown Manager : Option to increase protection on trades.

: Option to increase protection on trades. Trailing Point/Stop : Customizable order closing handling features.

: Customizable order closing handling features. Maximum Spread Limitation : Adjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.

: Grid Control : Reliable grid settings can be adjusted.

: Reliable grid settings can be adjusted. Display Panel : Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.

: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel. Push Notif MQID: A powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.

Workflow:

This EA optimizes breakouts at Fibonacci levels. Breakouts are based on M5 and M6 candlesticks, which are then verified using Bull/Bear Power to generate entry signals. This EA uses Instant Orders for entry. Furthermore, to handle floating orders, it uses a Grid Swing Pullback, which opens multiple orders if the price expands and returns to the initial order. The grid is optional; you can choose to use it or not. The default settings for handling position closures are Trailing Point/Stop for Profit, and Drawdown Limit for Loss.

Risk Warning: